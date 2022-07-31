 Skip to content
(WEAR Pensacola)   Florida dentist arrested for the fourth time in two months, practicing a little more than just dentistry with women   (weartv.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pensacola dentist, fourth time, WEAR-TV, Pensacola, Florida, Mobile, Alabama, WALA-TV, months  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Four times in two months? How the heck was he able to still work after one or even two?

Three years a dentist I had got arrested for defrauding the welfare system. I thought that was bad.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When filing cavities goes wrong.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably the only Delta Dental panel dentist in town, too.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple of which claimed they was touched inappropriately by the dentist.


Uh huh. They was.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roger roger.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, man. Only sedation dentists get to do that!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just checking her gums!
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They was touched"

/sheesh
/doesn't look like he cares
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I've gone to a dentist (I've had four in as many decades), there was a hygienist or assistant in the room. Is this not standard practice?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Every time I've gone to a dentist (I've had four in as many decades), there was a hygienist or assistant in the room. Is this not standard practice?


Not everyone is into threesomes.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was arrested four times in two months.

That's as many as once every two weeks.

And that's terrible.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitted this yesterday with a better headline.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
dentata?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Four times in two months? How the heck was he able to still work after one or even two?


This country doesn't take sexual assaults against women seriously.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for eliminating bail under most circumstances, but seriously, how the fark did he get out the second time?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery.

Shocking news! There is nothing positive about this.
 
Bslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...To make your natural tendencies pay
You'll be a dentist (You'll be a dentist)
You have a talent for causin' things pain (Pain)
Son, be a dentist (Son, be a dentist)
People will pay you to be inhumane (Inhumane)
Your temperament's wrong for the priesthood
And teaching would suit you still less
Son, be a dentist
You'll be a success...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dentists are a f*cked up lot

Also, I'd definitely up his bail considering the charges. Or revoking it
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But his reviews!

https://reviews.solutionreach.com/vs/center_for_general_cosmetic_and_r

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ 'some great tips'
// now off to find yelp
 
blasterz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: Multiple of which claimed they was touched inappropriately by the dentist.

It would appear "journalist" is the fallback profession when you can't memorize "Welcome to Costco. I love you".
sinistercrypt.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: kdawg7736: Four times in two months? How the heck was he able to still work after one or even two?

This country doesn't take sexual assaults against women seriously.


You could leave the last three words off and it would be just as valid. Jim Jordan, for example.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So now we know what happened to Phil Herup...
 
special20
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Multiple of which claimed they was touched inappropriately by the dentist."

I am willing to wager that the author votes Republican.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Every time I've gone to a dentist (I've had four in as many decades), there was a hygienist or assistant in the room. Is this not standard practice?


maybe he just sneaks a feel now and then.  We don't know specifics. touching a boob is one thing, but a threesome with the assistant is ....porn.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Every time I've gone to a dentist (I've had four in as many decades), there was a hygienist or assistant in the room. Is this not standard practice?


Usually the dentist is on one side of the patient, with the assistant on the other side.  In the case of the hygienist, usually the hygienist stands up and allows the dentist to sit.  The common denominator is the leg of the dentist is very, very close to the arm of the patient chair.  Once the patient is draped, it's easy to keep the assistant/hygienist focused on the patient's mouth or elsewhere.  With the patient reclined, all kinds of possibilities develop.

Even worse to realize is that many assistants really, really need their jobs.  They are not going to find another job easily, especially if their boss hangs out with other dentists on the weekend.  They will focus on the mouth, the instrument tray, the computer screen, whatever else can be a legitimate distraction to have deniability.

Old school dentists will man spread under the patient's head.  There is good possibility the dentist will have his legs at an almost 90 degree angle.  One knee is right under the patient head, extremely close to the assistant's legs/butt.  The other leg is right down the patient armrest.  The patient's shoulder is extremely close to the dentist's crotch.  Gawd help the big-busted patient.

Assistants regularly get training and specialized chairs that have them sitting with their legs and lower body angled away from the patient and their upper bodies in sight at all times.  Younger dentists are trained to also lean over the patient and angle away, but unless the doctor is using a microscope or a remote camera, most of them start out with good and appropriate posture, but start getting sloppy.

Always see healthcare professionals with someone in the room with you, especially someone you bring with you.  They can be your silent witness, take notes that you might forget later, and ask questions.  A healthcare professional that won't let you have a second set of eyes and ears in the room is not someone you want to trust.
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Every time I've gone to a dentist (I've had four in as many decades), there was a hygienist or assistant in the room. Is this not standard practice?


For standard cleanings, yes.  For me, the hygienist does 99% of the appointment until the dentist comes in at the end to do a quick once over and review the x-rays before signing off on everything.  For other appointments -- e.g. repairing a chipped tooth -- my guy did almost 100% of the appointment.  The hygienist pretty much only set up the station and got me set up for him to do the work.  When I had a tooth extracted, however, there was an assistant present.
 
ThePea
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: I'm all for eliminating bail under most circumstances, but seriously, how the fark did he get out the second time?


You don't understand, this happened to women.
'It's not like he hurt anyone, I'd love it if someone complimented me like that. And ladies, if you're being honest didn't it feel good? If he looked like Jon Hamm instead of a timeshare salesman w/ a grown-out dye job, would you complain?' ...and so on in that stylish incel fashion.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media.radaronline.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moos: [Fark user image image 425x266]


Took you people long enough.

I'm waiting for stereotypes to coalesce and get a news story about a dentist coercing patients to be hunted as big game.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: So now we know what happened to Phil Herup...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a cocaine nose if I w ever seen one.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So he can still practice on men? No thanks.
 
