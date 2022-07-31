 Skip to content
(AP News)   Instead of World War III, maybe we should be calling the Russian/Ukraine conflict the Drone Wars   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukraine, Crimea, Sevastopol, explosive device, Russian forces, Sevastopol mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev, low-power, city of Sevastopol  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is really showcasing Turkey's drone capability, as much as they are doing free advertising for Javelins.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Drone Wars" is what we call all media coverage since 2015.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for the drone to show up that has an arm/hand on it and a cartoonish white glove on said hand. Inside its hand is the hand grenade that said drone will shove straight up Vladimir Putin's ass.

They should call that one AssBlaster Bot 3000.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begun, the Drone Wars have
 
Gyrfalcon
hubiestubert: Ukraine is really showcasing Turkey's drone capability, as much as they are doing free advertising for Javelins.


Bayraktar!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
File photo:

KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Ukraine is really showcasing Turkey's drone capability, as much as they are doing free advertising for Javelins.


"The Black Sea Fleet's press service said the drone appeared to be homemade. It described the explosive device as "low-power"

Not sure that's a showcase but then again consider the source
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Waiting for the drone to show up that has an arm/hand on it and a cartoonish white glove on said hand. Inside its hand is the hand grenade that said drone will shove straight up Vladimir Putin's ass.

They should call that one AssBlaster Bot 3000.


Death from above The Glove!

Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The videos where the orcs are practically pissing themselves and in near hysterics because they hear a drone are pretty telling honestly. Must be frustrating knowing some nerd is about to drop a mortar into your trench and you can't do Jack about it.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was the first major drone war:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Nagorno-Karabakh_war

This featured Turkish-sourced drones as a game-changer against a conventional force that was utterly unprepared to defend against them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wars of the future will not be fought on the battlefield or at sea. They will be fought in space, or possibly on top of a very tall mountain. In either case, most of the actual fighting will be done by small robots. And as you go forth today remember always your duty is clear: To build and maintain those robots.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Waiting for the drone to show up that has an arm/hand on it and a cartoonish white glove on said hand. Inside its hand is the hand grenade that said drone will shove straight up Vladimir Putin's ass.

They should call that one AssBlaster Bot 3000.


Is it related to Fisto™?
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: The videos where the orcs are practically pissing themselves and in near hysterics because they hear a drone are pretty telling honestly. Must be frustrating knowing some nerd is about to drop a mortar into your trench and you can't do Jack about it.


Difficulty: Drones are pretty silent./
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: hubiestubert: Ukraine is really showcasing Turkey's drone capability, as much as they are doing free advertising for Javelins.

Bayraktar!


Hard bass!
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nerds with drones stopped the advance to Kiev, so this isn't new.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cause it's droning on?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody is calling this conflict WWIII except for a select cadre of Fark dummies.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop... ever, until you are dead.
 
lilbordr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just yall wait...
Sci-Fi Short Film "Slaughterbots" | DUST
Youtube O-2tpwW0kmU
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnderWiggnz: Difficulty: Drones are pretty silent./


Only in comparison with most other aircraft. They are still loud as hell.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: The videos where the orcs are practically pissing themselves and in near hysterics because they hear a drone are pretty telling honestly. Must be frustrating knowing some nerd is about to drop a mortar into your trench and you can't do Jack about it.


They're making incredibly stupid mistakes that make the drones even more effective.  They're patroling in tight groups that allows individual strikes to each make many casualties.  They're parking their armor units and other vehicles in places where they can't readily move when drones appear or when artillery starts falling.  When individuals are caught out in the open, they're running back to their units rather than seeking shelter in their immediate surroundings.  And when they do dig-in, they create straight-line trenches that allow blasts that manage to land within to propagate down those trenches, affecting multiple personnel.

Don't get me started on those idiots in the Lada with the sunroof.  While an open-topped vehicle can sometimes prove advantageous in combat, having no way to close it off even with something as basic as a sheet of plywood was just farking stupid.  And fatal.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Nerds with drones stopped the advance to Kiev, so this isn't new.


Nerds with drones and nerds who were masquerading on the insecure comms as Russians.  They convinced the whole damn column that supplies were on the way and to shelter-in-place for days on end.  Sitting there, out of fuel, it became easy to target anything or anyone that could actually move, instead of wasting rounds on trucks or tanks that were immobile due to lack of fuel.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Waiting for the drone to show up that has an arm/hand on it and a cartoonish white glove on said hand. Inside its hand is the hand grenade that said drone will shove straight up Vladimir Putin's ass.

They should call that one AssBlaster Bot 3000.

Is it related to Fisto™?


ASSUME THE POSITION!
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish Russia would just fark off already
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: "The Black Sea Fleet's press service said the drone appeared to be homemade. It described the explosive device as "low-power"

Not sure that's a showcase but then again consider the source


Indeed. For homemade that could mean anything from 'field expedient' (bodged together, cheap, good enough etc) or 'some assembly required' (Ikea-style instructions for troops in the field).

Low-power is also a nebulous, subjective term. Compared to an anti-tank missile? a 30mm round? An artillery shell? Sure, but consider the following...

If you fly a buckshee drone into the engine of a jet on a runway (or while parked in a revetment) it's potentially out of service until the ground crew inspect it & change out damaged components. If you zoom it into the open hatch of an armoured vehicle the crew are going to very quickly have a bad time (casualty treatment, clear-up, potential burst ear-drums). If you fly a micro-drone c/w the explosives from a hand grenade / block of plastic explosives into the face of a troop (especially an NCO or an officer) you'll do wonders to negatively impact the morale of the rest of the unit.

Intermittent as well as coordinated drone attacks will keep up the strain on any enemies ability to function as a unified fighting force.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: I wish Russia would just fark off already


You and literally billions of other people.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Waiting for the drone to show up that has an arm/hand on it and a cartoonish white glove on said hand. Inside its hand is the hand grenade that said drone will shove straight up Vladimir Putin's ass.

They should call that one AssBlaster Bot 3000.

Is it related to Fisto™?


Every story has an origin.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Indeed. For homemade that could mean anything from 'field expedient' (bodged together, cheap, good enough etc) or 'some assembly required' (Ikea-style instructions for troops in the field).


It could also mean a consumer or hobbyist drone, repurposed for the war even without having been designed for war.

Hobbyist drones with ranges of 1km to 4km are around $300 US dollars.  Even if every single flight results in the destruction of the drone, and only 50% of flights result in enemy casualties, that's still far, far cheaper than artillery against personnel, and more likely to result in being able to target specific enemy personnel, like officers or senior noncoms.

And with the grenade- or mortar-release systems they've come up with for drones, very likely they're flying multiple missions per drone before the drone is lost.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good. Those sob's deserve to live in fear for a change. I want them all to be scared to go to sleep at night, as they have done to millions of Ukrainians.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Waiting for the drone to show up that has an arm/hand on it and a cartoonish white glove on said hand. Inside its hand is the hand grenade that said drone will shove straight up Vladimir Putin's ass.

They should call that one AssBlaster Bot 3000.


It's already penciled in at the End of The Universe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alunan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Nobody is calling this conflict WWIII except for a select cadre of Fark dummies.


I'm glad we are keeping attention on the conflict but the WWIII shiat and Orc stuff reeks of neckbeards who are just tickled pink and thinking they are in the thick of it. It's super cringe. And yes I get that the Ukrainians call them orcs, but that doesn't mean the connotation translates it. The NYTimes or CNN isn't using the term daily and there is a reason for that.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alunan: The NYTimes or CNN isn't using the term daily and there is a reason for that.


Journalistic standards, political pressure from their Pentagon sources or is it just because the US doesn't directly see the propoganda benefit (at this time) in selling an overseas war coupled with dehumanising their enemies?
 
Alunan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Alunan: The NYTimes or CNN isn't using the term daily and there is a reason for that.

Journalistic standards, political pressure from their Pentagon sources or is it just because the US doesn't directly see the propoganda benefit (at this time) in selling an overseas war coupled with dehumanising their enemies?


Or it just sounds ridiculous because we associate Orcs with Lord of the Rings and Warcraft and it comes off as cartoonish in English.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think we should call it Bob.

"Bob is hell'

"If you want peace, prepare for Bob."

"Cry havoc! And let slip the dogs of Bob!"

"Of course you realize this means Bob."
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I think we should call it Bob.

"Bob is hell'

"If you want peace, prepare for Bob."

"Cry havoc! And let slip the dogs of Bob!"

"Of course you realize this means Bob."


"BOB!  Huh!  Good gawd y'all.  What is he good for?  Absolutely NOTHIN!  Sayitagain! A-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-ah!!!"
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Alunan: MillionDollarMo: Nobody is calling this conflict WWIII except for a select cadre of Fark dummies.

I'm glad we are keeping attention on the conflict but the WWIII shiat and Orc stuff reeks of neckbeards who are just tickled pink and thinking they are in the thick of it. It's super cringe. And yes I get that the Ukrainians call them orcs, but that doesn't mean the connotation translates it. The NYTimes or CNN isn't using the term daily and there is a reason for that.


This.
 
