(WLOS 13 Asheville)   Old and busted: airline loses your luggage. New hotness: Airline loses your child   (wlos.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering all the cancellations and farkups with flying over the past year or two, there's no chance I'd put an unaccompanied 10 year old on a plane. Maybe on a direct flight, but probably not even that.

Also, there was no direct flight from Richmond to Logan?  Pay the few extra bucks if necessary if you're sending the kid out on her own.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Back in the day, an airline I worked for would not take a kid on anything but a direct flight.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put an unaccompanied 10 year old on a flight with a layover.  Something inconvenient and totally common in the industry occurred.  Why didn't the airline do more to protect my child from my poor choices?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trip included a short layover at John F. Kennedy Airport.

You sent an unaccompanied minor, with a rushed-layover connecting flight--at one of the busiest airports in the country--for their first solo flight?  Cool. Really showing some baller parent skills.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not that I have any experience with this myself, but I always assumed that if a kid was traveling alone then a member of airport/airline staff would escort them to their next flight or to the exit, as a safety measure. Nobody wants to be blamed for losing someone's child and an airline certainly doesn't want that reputation, so it's in everyone's interest to see that child to their destination (or at least, offload that responsibility to someone else).

However, the parents could've sprung for a direct Richmond to Boston direct flight. I just checked on Google Flights: the RIC-JFK-BOS route is $262, while a direct RIC-BOS flight with JetBlue is $168 and direct with Delta is $188 (all return flights). I'm guessing someone wanted the frequent flyer miles

//For reference there is also a RIC-JFK-BOS route on Delta for $222 and a RIC-CTL-BOS option on AA for $229
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We get a few of these stories a year and I'm still surprised anyone would send a child alone on a flight.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should have put the kid in the overhead compartment instead of checking him.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

*her
 
synithium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Just remember there are lots of broken families with split custody across parents who live in different states.

A friend of mine has been shuttling their kid back and forth between Phoenix and Cincinnati for almost a decade now without ever losing her.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The little girl was also apparently offered a voucher for lunch, but told she would have to pay for dinner with her own money.

C'mon honey, just use your credit card.
Hey, stop cryin'.
Whaddaya mean you're only ten?
 
valkore
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Flight landed at 11:30am. Connecting flight canceled and next flight booked at 8:00pm. Key event missing: kid called parents at ??? am/pm. Key info missing: kid was or was not accompanied by airline staff from time of landing to time of call.
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

There is an extra fee for unaccompanied minors that is supposed to cover an airline employee chaperoning the kids to their destination and any flight connections, at least that's how it was when I sent the kids to visit their dad.  I'm sure the fees still apply, the rest of the deal seems to be iffy.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In the time it took to complain about it, the kid could have thumbed a ride from the off-ramp and been on the road.
 
usahole
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I flew by myself across the US from the US to Europe a few times as a kid, between the ages of 6 and 13. Only problem was when I left my teddy bear on the plane and the airline sent me someone else's instead. Traumatizing
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Don't tell me what to do!

/good point actually
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good thing my parents never thought of this

"Your kid is at the airport"

"Kid? what kid"
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Years ago we sent my daughter, aged 11, on a direct flight from Boston to Jacksonville to stay with my Dad.

The airline prepared us by getting signatures from me and my Dad so we could verify our identities when collecting the kid at each end.

So when she arrived back in Boston her handler presented me with a form to sign with my Dad's name and his signature for me to match.

I asked them who had signed for her in Jacksonville, me or my Dad?  They didn't know.

She looked like my kid so we took her home.
 
jmr61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eh, there's too many 10 year olds in the world anyway.
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Parents of the year need to be LOCKED UP!
Oh, back before the 70's, you could probably do that, send a kid alone on an airline flight.
But in THIS day and age?  Are you nuts?
 
valkore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I would guess that there's also a room where kids stuck in this situation can go and be supervised by an airport employee. You'd need 10 seats, a TV, and maybe an XBox/PS with a family friendly game. Throw them some unused snacks and sodas from one of the catering companies every once in a while.

Or is that not a thing?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

In 1986 when I was 11 I flew unaccompanied from Buffalo to Orlando with a stop in Philly. But I never got off the plane.
 
trialpha
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

no1curr: Not that I have any experience with this myself, but I always assumed that if a kid was traveling alone then a member of airport/airline staff would escort them to their next flight or to the exit, as a safety measure. Nobody wants to be blamed for losing someone's child and an airline certainly doesn't want that reputation, so it's in everyone's interest to see that child to their destination (or at least, offload that responsibility to someone else).


I think airlines have just stopped caring at this point.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

"Good morning, sir.  Do you have any baggage?"
"Not anymore!"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pfft, the kid is 10. They already had us flying Cessnas full of Columbian flour through the keys at that age.
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Still the case with Southwest.  They will allow a layover but only if they will not deplane.

My son (then 7)flew to Pittsburgh last summer when one of the twin equations was up all night coughing the night before we had to leave.  We sent son alone two days later.  The twin equation was just fine with a minor sniffle my then, coughing had subsided.  Stress had not.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Last weekend airline lost my bag on my way out for a work trip and canceled my flight home.

Only way I would put my 11 yr old on a flight is if it was a direct, and even then largely depending on the airport rules.  Pittsburgh at least allows unticketed individuals into the main terminal so I could walk her to the gate, and someone better be at the gate to pick her up.
My wife would never go for it regardless.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kids are all over the place.  Just go to the closest park and pick a new one out.  Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to get back to my windowless 'free candy' van.
 
Creoena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB

My female cousin and I would fly from New England to Florida as kids starting at like age 7 for years unaccompanied.  Most of the time it went just fine even though we had connections. The last time we did it, I think we were probably ~13 or 14. We had a 2+ hour layover in Atlanta, and while my cousin was in the bathroom, the escort asked me if we'd be into a threesome with him while we waited for the flight.  I told him no and just asked him to bring us to the gate, and decided it wouldn't be a good idea to tell my cousin.

/CSB
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was a kid it was considered safe to walk to school alone.  No longer the case.  If you wouldn't let them walk a few block for fear of molestation or kidnapping why would you believe airline travel would be safe.

They are probably luck a perv didn't stuff her in a suitcase and run off with her.  She could have easily been a victim of child trafficking.
 
valkore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Your loss!
 
Snooza
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How did this story even make the news? Did the mother call the press? Hire a publicist and a lawyer? Too many people love being a victim these days. Ok it was an upsetting experience for your kid. Move on.
 
scott4long
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Back in the 70's and 80's I flew unaccompanied at least once a year to see my mom.  It was usually a direct flight, and I'd get walked *onto* the plane and into my seat by one parent, and the other parent would meet me at the gate at the other end.  Apparently this even happened when I was as young as four (though I think that one parent lied about my age since 5 was the lower limit).  I remember there being a non-direct flight once, through Orlando.  One of the gate agents walked me from one flight to another, and there was a several hour layover with a few other flights arriving in-between, so they let me onto the jet bridge and showed me how they maneuver it up to the plane door.  7 year old me was in awe.  I don't know if there were any UM (unaccompanied minor) fees involved, but I was always treated well by the airline staff and cabin crew.

Post-9/11 insanity took all of that away.

A while back my wife and I put our kids on a direct flight to Houston to see their aunt and uncle.  We dropped them off extra early, paid the UM fees, and everything seemed fine.  Months later our kids told us about how awful of an experience it was for them; they were locked in a small room with a TV that only played Barney and was filled with paste-eating 8 year olds (they were 10-12 at the time).  Apparently they almost missed their flight because the staffer assigned to them forgot about them.  Thankfully, we had the luxury and means of never needing for that to happen to them again.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The child and parents should have prepared for this obvious contingency.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.