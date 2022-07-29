 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 158 of WW3: Zelenskyy announces evacuation of Donetsk region, more than 100 Russian soldiers killed in the south, Russia's Gazprom cuts off gas supplies to Latvia. This is your Sunday Ukraine invasion discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
61
    More: News, Ukraine news, War, MI6 chief's com, sands of soldiers, war  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 31 Jul 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good morning everyone. Decided to mix it up, brought some dim sum instead of the usual bread stuff. Vegetarian on the right of the coffee machine, meat on the left. Soy and other dipping sauces are in those little containers in the front.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone. Decided to mix it up, brought some dim sum instead of the usual bread stuff. Vegetarian on the right of the coffee machine, meat on the left. Soy and other dipping sauces are in those little containers in the front.


How's hospital?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BadCosmonaut: Father_Jack: Good morning everyone. Decided to mix it up, brought some dim sum instead of the usual bread stuff. Vegetarian on the right of the coffee machine, meat on the left. Soy and other dipping sauces are in those little containers in the front.

How's hospital?


All fine. Dead on the weekends. Not even any doctors here, i dont know what happens if there's an emergency. My serbian roommate has been on the phone all morning and i'm getting caught up on work things. Wife n kids are bringing burgers and beers in a few hours. Hope to be home on weds if not sooner. I dont know why they put my new transplant on a wound vac; its completely dry! Not a drop sucked out... only problem here: its HOT. 35deg or so.... blargh!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 31.07.2022:

The Russians fired artillery at the infrastructure facilities of the settlements of Zaliznyi Most of Chernihiv and Zhuravka, Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, rashists fired barrels, rocket artillery and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Slatyn, Loclonnik, Cherkasy Tyshky, Fedorivka, Petrivka, Rubizhne, Mospanovo, Peremoha, Asiivka, Husarivka and Chepil.

In the Seversky direction, artillery shelling near Sloviansk, Seversk, Vyimka, Disputed and Serebryanka. He launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Disputed and Grigorivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of Novokalynove, Tonenky, Opytne, Vodiane, Pisky and Nevelskoye. The enemy launched air strikes near Avdiivka and Novoselivka. They stormed Ukraine in the direction of Vesele - Pisky and Lozovsky - Sands, had no success, withdrew. The enemy used UAVs for reconnaissance in the area of Pokrovsk and Avdiivka.

In the Novopavlivske direction, shelling occurred in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Zolota Nyva, Vremivka and Novopil. Air strikes were recorded near Steppe and Malyi Shcherbakiv.

Two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles are in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is empty. Who used all the hot mustard?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mykolaiv: the strongest massive shelling of the city
in all timeA number of objects were destroyed and residential buildings were damaged. A number of fires broke out at the arrival sites. Rescuers are working. Information about the wounded is being clarified.

in Mykolaiv Killing a man and injuring two. As a result of the shelling, a number of infrastructure facilities were damaged. In particular, a hotel, a sports complex, two educational institutions and a service station. Residential buildings were also damaged. Several fires broke out at the arrival sites - a two-story building, an extension to a residential building, two garages and two utility buildings took up. Detailed information is being clarified.

Dnipropetrovsk region: The Russians covered two districts with fire - Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih
Po Nikopolsky hit twice from Grads at night. Up to 50 shells were fired at residential areas. A man was injured in the shelling. One private house was destroyed, several dozen were damaged. There is destruction in 7 high-rise buildings. At a local car company, two buses burned down. But the Rusnya did not stop there and in the morning again attacked the city with two missiles. The number of casualties and the extent of the destruction are not yet known.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy targeted the Zelenodolsk community with barreled artillery. People are not damaged.

Kharkiv: explosions were heard in the city during the night and in the morning.Information about the destruction and casualties is being clarified.

"Attack" in Sevastopol - outright provocation of Russia

A number of Russian media reported on Ukraine's alleged attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. These are lies and manipulations of the enemy.

The Red Cross was not allowed to enter the colony in Olenivka

The organizationrequested access to a POW camp controlled by the Russian occupiers. They were denied.
Access to prisoners of war is a duty enshrined in the Geneva Convention. But at least once did Russia stick to it?

During the day, the enemy inflicted 34 blows in the Donetsk region and covered 23 settlements with fire, - the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

As a result of enemy shelling by missiles, aircraft, artillery, MLRS "Grad" and "Uragan" among the civilian population there are dead and wounded.

76 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 42 residential buildings, agricultural machinery, a market, a dining room, a production hall, a transformer, garages, power lines.

A fire broke out on four fields with wheat.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Update from Ukraine | The Big Battle for South is Coming
Youtube VUf7q27ZFko
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
{Fishtails into the parking space, tires smoking...}

I ran out of gas! I got a flat tire! I didn't have change for cab fare! I lost my tux at the cleaners! I locked my keys in the car! An old friend came in from out of town! Someone stole my car! There was an earthquake! A terrible flood! Locusts! The cats didn't wake me up at 3am as usual and I overslept! IT WASN'T MY FAULT, I SWEAR TO GOD!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


New floating 10-day format, so you don't have to get new glasses every 30 days.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*punches in again*

"Yeah, I know I keep odd hours."

I'll be in and out for the next couple hours while I finish writing and research.

Writing up a general update for my other friends, I'll share it with you folks too.

Be tossing links in here off and on.


https://mobile.twitter.com/DarthPutinKGB/status/1553676418290274304
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn those orcs are cold motherfarkers. I mean, I knew we knew that, but it's funny how they save the precision munitions for symbolic things. Probably tells us they don't have too many left.

https://mobile.twitter.com/sumlenny/status/1553695078228566016
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouty EXCELLENT dude has a new Kherson front map up. I hate the term FEBA, but his maps are good.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ChuckPfarrer/status/1553701187848966145
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: {Fishtails into the parking space, tires smoking...}

I ran out of gas! I got a flat tire! I didn't have change for cab fare! I lost my tux at the cleaners! I locked my keys in the car! An old friend came in from out of town! Someone stole my car! There was an earthquake! A terrible flood! Locusts! The cats didn't wake me up at 3am as usual and I overslept! IT WASN'T MY FAULT, I SWEAR TO GOD!

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x307]

New floating 10-day format, so you don't have to get new glasses every 30 days.


Son, well you do need to work on your punctuality, but if you keep these numbers up, I can guarantee, you're going places!
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice! Lulz auto carrot turned ex-SEAL into excellent!
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good analysis here;

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1553653161273040896.html
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: {Fishtails into the parking space, tires smoking...}

I ran out of gas! I got a flat tire! I didn't have change for cab fare! I lost my tux at the cleaners! I locked my keys in the car! An old friend came in from out of town! Someone stole my car! There was an earthquake! A terrible flood! Locusts! The cats didn't wake me up at 3am as usual and I overslept! IT WASN'T MY FAULT, I SWEAR TO GOD!


i lolled.

i dont know why these introduction things are hilarious. Like this, and the one where someone barged in with coffee and donuts... setting up the chairs etc... good times!
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so cute when they try and repa
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
repair the bridges:

https://mobile.twitter.com/Militarylandnet/status/1553705105937104896

Hate to be the guy ordered to do that. Looks like an expensive tractor.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian statements:
* Even though the ability to accurately throw a hatchet at a target while performing a somersault is impressive, Spetznaz high command has determined that this tactic is ineffective against tanks and recommends discontinuing the practice in the field.
* Graboids are not devouring peasants in Siberia, as all science points to the prehistoric creatures only being able to survive in desert environments. I . . I am being told . . . there was another Tremors movie? Set in the Arctic? Blyaaaat, someone get Burt Gummer, stat!
* The ongoing search for generals to replace those lost in Ukraine has identified several possible candidates who demonstrate the skill, initiative, and forward-thinking that the post requires. However, Steve Bannon, you are not on that list. Please stop bothering High Command. Thank you.
* Ivan Number Six, the extremely violent chess robot which escaped a tournament earlier this week, has been captured within an electromagnetic containment ring in the forest near Tunguska. As all attempts at destroying the fire-breathing, diesel-smoke belching demon machine have failed, a high risk experiment using stolen alien technology will make the attempt to send it back in time to 1908. Scientists expect no 'butterfly effects' from this Event.
* Vladimir Putin's attempts to regenerate Time Lord-style into Jodie Whittaker have so far not been met with success.
* Tang is not the official breakfast drink of the Russian space program. That honor belongs to bathtub gin.
* 'Cope armor,' the improvised cage or slat armor atop many Russian tanks used in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine, has proven to be completely successful in preventing any damage whatsoever from falling coconuts. The brilliant scientists at the Defense Ministry's Research Institute at Tver will hopefully develop a standardized system capable of defeating falling rocks as soon as the damage is repaired from the "fire incident"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Irisclara can get a good night's sleep.

Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread and FAQ

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors.

We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

FAQ

Q:  What a shill does and why?

A:  by notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.

Q:  So, we're still calling them orcs?

A:  by FuManchu7
Ukraine made the reference when they likened themselves to the elves protecting the realm of men from the invading orcs.

It's no more complicated than that.  It's not some roundabout racial reference.  An invading army destroying everything in their path to fulfill the malevolent ambitions of their leader ... orcs. It's a fitting reference.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much f*cking money has this cost Vlad? And how the f*ck is he paying his soldiers?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: Nice! Lulz auto carrot turned ex-SEAL into excellent!


Damn, your phone has an automatic carrot?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: How much f*cking money has this cost Vlad? And how the f*ck is he paying his soldiers?


Russia is plundering gold in Sudan to boost Putin's war effort in Ukraine

That's just one way.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Medic Zero: Nice! Lulz auto carrot turned ex-SEAL into excellent!

Damn, your phone has an automatic carrot?


And apparently one quite skilled at training retired soldiers!
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to have diplomatic and economic relations with Russia was not handled aggressive enough. Being dependent on trade with Russia is and was a mistake.

Hindsight is of course 20/20, but its clear now that nobody should have made themselves dependent on Russian gas. And we Europeans certainly should not be dependent on gas from UAE, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait or anywhere else. Its clear that we have to ditch all dependencies on gas and coal and really start putting some real money into nuclear and renewables. And by real money I mean raise taxes for a few years and put a percentage or two of GDP each year just into research and production.

I think the biggest error done in Europe in the last 70 years was Germany closing down their nuclear plants and start importing more Russian gas, and that the politicians that made those decisions should problably be at least investigated for improper conduct.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Harlee: Medic Zero: Nice! Lulz auto carrot turned ex-SEAL into excellent!

Damn, your phone has an automatic carrot?

And apparently one quite skilled at training retired soldiers!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Good analysis here;

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1553653161273040896.html


Nice; thanks.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wickedragon: Trying to have diplomatic and economic relations with Russia was not handled aggressive enough. Being dependent on trade with Russia is and was a mistake.

Hindsight is of course 20/20, but its clear now that nobody should have made themselves dependent on Russian gas. And we Europeans certainly should not be dependent on gas from UAE, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait or anywhere else. Its clear that we have to ditch all dependencies on gas and coal and really start putting some real money into nuclear and renewables. And by real money I mean raise taxes for a few years and put a percentage or two of GDP each year just into research and production.

I think the biggest error done in Europe in the last 70 years was Germany closing down their nuclear plants and start importing more Russian gas, and that the politicians that made those decisions should problably be at least investigated for improper conduct.


This has been clear forever.  It is the often ignored, but enormously important hindrance when considering our dependence on fossil fuels, and that is the strategic importance of energy independence.
It comes at a cost.
We can't be energy independent if we rely too heavily on solar and wind at this moment because too many components come from China and elsewhere overseas.  Should we have starting fixing that 20 years ago, absolutely.  The Europeans farked that up a lot more and it was a catastrophically stupid move.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).


I thought only moderators could delete posts.
 
jrl
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fat_free: How much f*cking money has this cost Vlad? And how the f*ck is he paying his soldiers?


They get paid in lead and explosions. Once "paid", all paperwork is "lost" so their
family can't claim survivor benefits.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: wickedragon: Trying to have diplomatic and economic relations with Russia was not handled aggressive enough. Being dependent on trade with Russia is and was a mistake.

Hindsight is of course 20/20, but its clear now that nobody should have made themselves dependent on Russian gas. And we Europeans certainly should not be dependent on gas from UAE, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait or anywhere else. Its clear that we have to ditch all dependencies on gas and coal and really start putting some real money into nuclear and renewables. And by real money I mean raise taxes for a few years and put a percentage or two of GDP each year just into research and production.

I think the biggest error done in Europe in the last 70 years was Germany closing down their nuclear plants and start importing more Russian gas, and that the politicians that made those decisions should problably be at least investigated for improper conduct.

This has been clear forever.  It is the often ignored, but enormously important hindrance when considering our dependence on fossil fuels, and that is the strategic importance of energy independence.
It comes at a cost.
We can't be energy independent if we rely too heavily on solar and wind at this moment because too many components come from China and elsewhere overseas.  Should we have starting fixing that 20 years ago, absolutely.  The Europeans farked that up a lot more and it was a catastrophically stupid move.


License those factory built mini reactors. Build until the lights stay on.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
carrying over from yesterday...

Polish Hussar: I have just discovered that someone made a HIMARS o'clock Twitter:

[Fark user image 535x454]


Occupier, Get out of here or HIMARS will make you

Fark user imageView Full Size


If HIMARS can't do it? partisans will finish the job

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Klyukva: bertor_vidas: We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).

I thought only moderators could delete posts.


You can self-report (or use an alt to hit the nuke button) to get things removed. It happens too frequently with certain posters ITTs on the Ukraine War to be a coincidence.

/The trolls mostly stay away now. Mostly.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
43m
⚡ High-precision HIMARS strike destroyed a train of more than 40 cars that arrived from Crimea carrying troops, equipment and ammunition to Kherson region.
The train's cargo will never kill anyone.
Glory to Ukraine!🇺🇦
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
carrying over DIY threadjack from yesterday...

Oneiros: tintar: tonight I managed (with much phone-flashlight help of $mai_waifu!) to retroact the original thermostat* back in place of our intarwebs fancy one. and put back original turlet seats to reclaim our beloved bidet/washlet dealies. surprisingly zero water leakage. ish.

still much work on the morrow, but in any wise it will all be done by 11:59pm.

oh lawd, she just ordered us 2 shots of ?screwball? some kind of peanut butter thing, I think?

*goldamn those little 4-wire terminal blocks are a serious PITA

Thank you for assisting in the DIY threadjack.

We had rather poor performance overall, we'll have to see if we can do better tomorrow (which is already today)

/learned not to change out a thermostat without shutting off the power
//yes, it's low power, but you can blow fuses on the other side of the wires


lol thank-glob I did remember that part first.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: We can't be energy independent if we rely too heavily on solar and wind at this moment because too many components come from China and elsewhere overseas.  Should we have starting fixing that 20 years ago, absolutely.  The Europeans farked that up a lot more and it was a catastrophically stupid move.


This isn't really true. A great deal can be accomplished through simple design with conventional materials. Trombe walls have been around since the 60s'.
A Guide to Trombe Walls: How Trombe Walls Work (mtcopeland.com)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian 40th Artillery Brigade, along with others, hit Russian equipment in the East, including a 9K22-series "Tunguska" Air Defence system, an armoured vehicle, and two transport trucks. Some strikes may have been seen previously.

booms
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fat_free: How much f*cking money has this cost Vlad? And how the f*ck is he paying his soldiers?


Contract soldiers only get maybe a thousand dollars per month, conscript soldiers sometimes get less than $100. So the answer is "He's not."

The more complex answer to how this is costing Putin is better explained in these 2 excellent (but long) videos from Australian youtuber Perun:

All Bling, no Basics - Why Ukraine has embarrassed the Russian Military
Youtube KJkmcNjh_bg
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: Ukrainian Forces used 155m M777 Howitzer fire to destroy two 2S3 "Acacia" 152mm SPG and another vehicle in #Kharkiv Oblast.

booms
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: fat_free: How much f*cking money has this cost Vlad? And how the f*ck is he paying his soldiers?

Contract soldiers only get maybe a thousand dollars per month, conscript soldiers sometimes get less than $100. So the answer is "He's not."

The more complex answer to how this is costing Putin is better explained in these 2 excellent (but long) videos from Australian youtuber Perun:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KJkmcNjh_bg]


2nd video:

How Corruption Destroys Armies - Theft, Graft, and Russian failure in Ukraine
Youtube i9i47sgi-V4
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Klyukva: bertor_vidas: We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).

I thought only moderators could delete posts.

You can self-report (or use an alt to hit the nuke button) to get things removed. It happens too frequently with certain posters ITTs on the Ukraine War to be a coincidence.

/The trolls mostly stay away now. Mostly.


More specifically, a troll will get their own posts deleted in order to get posts replying to them deleted.

I have repeatedly seen cases where a russian shill post will be deleted, my response verbally slapping them down gets deleted, and then they're right back posting the exact same lies with no consequences.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
1h
⚡ Ukrainian Navy slams Russia's accusation of drone strike on Sevastopol.
The alleged attack is Russia's "invented excuse" to cancel its Black Sea Fleet Day parade, Ukraine's Navy said in a statement.

The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
1h
Earlier, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev told Russian media that a Ukrainian drone attacked the local headquarters of the Russian fleet on July 31.

The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
1h
"With such statements, the enemy recognizes their air defense inadequate and puts under even greater doubt the fate of the Crimean Bridge," the statement read, implying that the Crimean Bridge connecting the annexed Crimea and Russia can be targeted by Ukraine.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jrl: fat_free: How much f*cking money has this cost Vlad? And how the f*ck is he paying his soldiers?

They get paid in lead and explosions. Once "paid", all paperwork is "lost" so their
family can't claim survivor benefits.


Russia is not paying. Soldiers are supposed to get paid for being hurt or family of soldier killed. Russia lies and say soldier did not get hurt or died some other way, but not because special operation.

Lots of mothers are asking where is my son? No answer.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


looks more like a special landscaping operation than a anything like an alleged drone strike...that's the headquarters
 
RasIanI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/sorries not-sorries, these are just too much fun
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Index of daily Ukraine threads with a new thread search feature. Fark and Google don't seem to play very well together, so the accuracy and results are not very complete.  We'll see if their indexing improves over time...

Now, with new goodness: Links to the daily images captured by danceswithcrowes, and the weekend updates that bertor_vidas has recently started.

There is a new Articles tab just started for links to notable on-topic articles written by farkers.  There have been several throughout the days, and I would like to reference the ones that are researched and informative.  So far I have listed a few by Medic Zero (I have not had time to go further back) and know that I will miss many of them.  Please let me know if there are some special pieces that you'd like mentioned.  I don't want this to be too controversial and don't want to play favorites, and realize that there have been dozens of great postings that could qualify.  Email me (EIP) or mention me in these threads with the comment link and I will try to add to the list.

There is so much great information in these threads, and hopefully this index can help provide an understanding of the history and evolution of this war from our Fark-ing perspective.  (Archaeologists will wonder how cats were part of this war and what an 'autocarrot' is).

Thoughts and comments are welcome.  I can provide edit access to this if someone wants to help with the updates (EIP for that).
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tintar: [Fark user image 680x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 819x819]
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x472]
[pbs.twimg.com image 720x720]
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x263]


top shelf memeing!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.