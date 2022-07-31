 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Welcome...to Jurassic Turkey   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
good_2_go
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Türkiye
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the setting for the climactic shootout of a bad action movie.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like that just three years after it opened?

I know there has been some shady construction in Türkiye, but yikes.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... Canada's Wonderland is in third place for number of roller coasters in an amusement park?

How in the hell did that happen?  I wouldn't have thought the annual visitor count in a park north of Toronto would be high enough to compete globally at pretty much anything.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They forgot to include hair transplant kiosks at that park.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took a minute to load a 15 second ad that had two stops for buffering to get a short video that showed a dinosaur themed amusement park in Ankara turkey using government funds and bad data.

Here is a better Reuters article:
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/desolate-turkish-amusement-park-touted-testament-government-waste-2022-07-26/

Here are the annual reports for six flags of America, showing why an amusement park for a city of 6 million (Ankara population) generating 10 million in profit are "not realistic" numbers:
https://investors.sixflags.com/financial-information/annual-reports
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

good_2_go: Türkiye


They can have that over there.  Here, in English, they're remaining 'Turkey'.
 
refudiate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erek the Red: It looks like that just three years after it opened?

I know there has been some shady construction in Türkiye, but yikes.


The then-mayor of Ankara, Melih Gökçek, deserves far more critical attention internationally than he has thus far received. He chose to fund this theme park, to the detriment of social and infrastructure spending. Among his many other poor decisions.

One of my favorite anecdotes about Gökçek is that he was asked why Ankara is so rundown and unattractive in comparison to other capital cities, such as Berlin or Paris, to which Gökçek responded to the effect: "The mayors of Berlin and Paris are homosexuals, and I am not a homosexual. So that is the difference."
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the next - "The Proper People"...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT cost $600 million? They got screwed hard by the contractor that built it.

Even if it had generated $10 million PROFIT a year...that's 60 years before it would have paid back the original investment.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a bold cash grab by the in crowd.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Wait... Canada's Wonderland is in third place for number of roller coasters in an amusement park?

How in the hell did that happen?  I wouldn't have thought the annual visitor count in a park north of Toronto would be high enough to compete globally at pretty much anything.


It really makes ya wonder, dudn't it?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Wait... Canada's Wonderland is in third place for number of roller coasters in an amusement park?

How in the hell did that happen?  I wouldn't have thought the annual visitor count in a park north of Toronto would be high enough to compete globally at pretty much anything.


Wonderland is epic. They could double the number of coasters and still rival Disney for wait times. And it's not "North of Toronto" so much as North-end Toronto. You can get there by city transit.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Invincible: Unsung_Hero: Wait... Canada's Wonderland is in third place for number of roller coasters in an amusement park?

How in the hell did that happen?  I wouldn't have thought the annual visitor count in a park north of Toronto would be high enough to compete globally at pretty much anything.

Wonderland is epic. They could double the number of coasters and still rival Disney for wait times. And it's not "North of Toronto" so much as North-end Toronto. You can get there by city transit.


Wait, your profile says you're local. Why is this a surprise to you?
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: On the next - "The Proper People"...


Username checks out
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Invincible: Unsung_Hero: Wait... Canada's Wonderland is in third place for number of roller coasters in an amusement park?

How in the hell did that happen?  I wouldn't have thought the annual visitor count in a park north of Toronto would be high enough to compete globally at pretty much anything.

Wonderland is epic. They could double the number of coasters and still rival Disney for wait times. And it's not "North of Toronto" so much as North-end Toronto. You can get there by city transit.


Last time I went was probably in the mid 80s.  Vaughan's filled in a LOT since then... when it had ~25K people total.  I just checked and it's almost 10x that now.  For me it's still just a couple of interchanges on the 400 if I happen to be passing through.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Whoops did it.

Just make the giant turkey look up in the rain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Unsung_Hero: Wait... Canada's Wonderland is in third place for number of roller coasters in an amusement park?

How in the hell did that happen?  I wouldn't have thought the annual visitor count in a park north of Toronto would be high enough to compete globally at pretty much anything.

It really makes ya wonder, dudn't it?


Weather alone would keep people away for part of the year.  That's why Walt built where he did (that and eager to please pols and dirt cheap land at the time)
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Invincible: Wait, your profile says you're local. Why is this a surprise to you?


Locals don't know everything, you know.  Toronto's a big place, with entire massive neighborhoods I've probably never even passed through.  And apparently some of the ones I have passed through have changed a lot since I last did.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: It looks like that just three years after it opened?


This is Turkey. It was probably a clusterfark of mismanagement and corruption.
It was presented by Erdogan as "not just a symbol of pride for Ankara, but all of Turkey!". He wasn't wrong.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Invincible: Wait, your profile says you're local. Why is this a surprise to you?

Locals don't know everything, you know.  Toronto's a big place, with entire massive neighborhoods I've probably never even passed through.  And apparently some of the ones I have passed through have changed a lot since I last did.


Fair enough. If you've got no reason to leave the downtown then the sprawl of the last few decades will be shocking. They've continued to invest at Wonderland, have some of the world's biggest coasters, and do a crazy amount of business considering they're only open 3.5 months of the year (effectively).
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mmm Jurassic Turkey...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Wait... Canada's Wonderland is in third place for number of roller coasters in an amusement park?

How in the hell did that happen?  I wouldn't have thought the annual visitor count in a park north of Toronto would be high enough to compete globally at pretty much anything.


I got kicked out of Canada's Wonderland once when I was younger.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
