(Axios)   Axios: "Millennials are twice as rich as they were before the pandemic." Oh wait, they're serious -- let us laugh even harder   (axios.com) divider line
36
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Twice nothing is still nothing.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow! I really had no idea that the friends met along the way had appreciated that much.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want some of what they're smoking.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Twice nothing is still nothing.


Shiat, you're right, I did the math. With all that carrying and stuff, I wasn't confident, but I think I got it.

    2
x  0
    0
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few very rich millennials such as Mark Zuckerberg probably threw off the average.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They mean "them", not "you".
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the can models.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many sugar babies.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is kinda true if you're looking at generic index fund 401ks. My 401k doubled in value, only because it took a hit from $50k at the start of the pandemic- got to about 34k I believe. It peaked in April but has been on a roller coaster ever since.

Balance is around $86k currently.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: A few very rich millennials such as Mark Zuckerberg probably threw off the average.


Nah. It is just shady stats. Gen x has way more. Boomers had more at the same age. This is an article about nothing.
 
What a Bagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boomers started dying and passing down inheritances
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: I Ate Shergar: Twice nothing is still nothing.

Shiat, you're right, I did the math. With all that carrying and stuff, I wasn't confident, but I think I got it.

   2
x  0
   0


ought times two is ought carry ought.  Beverly Hillbilly math.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: This is kinda true if you're looking at generic index fund 401ks. My 401k doubled in value, only because it took a hit from $50k at the start of the pandemic- got to about 34k I believe. It peaked in April but has been on a roller coaster ever since.

Balance is around $86k currently.


That's amazing. Except for the k part, mine's exactly the same.
 
Thatguy!1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Time to fact check this story:
(Looks at bank account)
Yup, all lies.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"While millennials' wealth has risen very quickly in percentage terms, it's still tiny compared to other generations in absolute terms.While millennials' wealth has risen very quickly in percentage terms, it's still tiny compared to other generations in absolute terms."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Demetrius: I Ate Shergar: Twice nothing is still nothing.

Shiat, you're right, I did the math. With all that carrying and stuff, I wasn't confident, but I think I got it.

   2
x  0
   0


You didn't carry the nothing.

Jayne does the math
Youtube ZYb-VNCet48
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's paper wealth, though. All tied up in real estate. You have to sell or size down to access that cash, which is not so easy nowadays
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In the twenties (twenties)
We'll be singing in a reign of pennies
/that said, my niece is killing it. massively.
//so proud
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Those whiney millennials!  GenZ has nothing, and they're glad off it!"
 
thesharkman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Probably the can models.


Until they got taxed.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Once again using mean instead of median or mode.   The author knows this but doesn't care.
 
adj_m
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: "Those whiney millennials!  GenZ has nothing, and they're glad off it!"


GenZ will be fine, they'll still be young enough to ride shiny and chrome to Valhalla while we'll be lucky just to become blood bags.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Investing in Avocado toast and crypto ?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't know but working from home has its advantages. I just don't think it is twice as much.

//Into working from home.
///Used to drive 80 miles round trip 5 days a week.
////Same company I've been with for decades.
//They could have done this pre pandemic.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
/// three slashies short of a full load
 
snoproblem
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bad enough to be holding the crap end of the stick, do they have to pile on insults, too?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, that's rich!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He means the exposure they pay us in has doubled.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The turtle said we're "flush with cash" after the stimulus payments. You wouldn't believe how far you can make $600 go.

/In Bangladesh, maybe..
 
Northern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pretty sure most of that was just Peter Thiel's Roth IRA.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Twice nothing is still nothing.


Not to mention what a negative number times two is.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Came to post that two times nothin' is, let's see here, nothin', and nothin', carry the nothin'...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
my nieces and nephews (millenials) are doing quite well for themselves. they worked hard to have good educations and work hard at their jobs. I'm happy for them. I'm at the tail end of the much hated "baby boomer" era. go ahead and say hateful shiat.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean, if my parents had died of Covid during the pandemic, I'd be a lot wealthier than I am now, too.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Billy Preston
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sorry folks, my bad, I made two sandwiches instead of one, so my portfolio doubled temporarily.
 
