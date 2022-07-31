 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   You're a country promoting female "body positivity". Do you: a) use a commercial typeface without paying; b) use models' images from Instagram accounts without permission or payment; c) Photoshop out a model's prosthetic leg; or d) all the above?   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, Prosthesis, Artificial limb, Left-wing politics, Toplessness, Prosthetics, Far left, Female body shape, Graphic design  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2022 at 8:45 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She got paid a lot of money for an image that wouldn't have even gotten six votes in a Fark contest.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Spain's pretty shiat at enforcing copyright law compared to other EU countries.
 
Cormee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll avoid that beach on my holidays
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How dare they not air equal time to all my fetishes.
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Parallax: She got paid a lot of money for an image that wouldn't have even gotten six votes in a Fark contest.


Someone paid €4,490 for that?  Holy shiat. I'd be embarrassed to turn that in pro bono, and that's not even my job.

This would have looked far better and probably cost less and taken less time if they had just hired the models, had them pose together and take some pictures.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They edited out her prosthetic leg while editing in fake underarm hair because "body positivity" strictly applies to being overweight (she isn't) and not shaving body hair.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Parallax: She got paid a lot of money for an image that wouldn't have even gotten six votes in a Fark contest.


So I went to the last literland contest thread for photography.

6 votes would put her in the top 20%.

I don't think the Fark contest votes is a very high bar to clear.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had someone use a photo I took of him at an event he were not in charge of, for use in interviews and promotional material. The person, who was a good friend, never asked permission, and never paid for the photos. I wasn't even credited with taking the pictures. Then when I made a big deal about it, Istill got no reimbursement, but I did get credit, though the picture used to show who I was was shiatty pixelated photo.

I'm amazed how poorly people treat photographers.
 
valkore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whoa, whoa, whoa... Where's the NSFW tag for that lady exposing a... err... You know what, let's just call it body positivity. 👍
 
GreenSun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ironically, body positivity often models itself around people with negative body traits.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The advertizing industry is toxic even when they're trying to do good.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wtf is going on here??
Fark user imageView Full Size

Eating chocolate pudding (or ass)just before the picture?
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a whole lotta woman
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's like they 'shopped her on to the bottom half of Ecce Homo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skinink: I had someone use a photo I took of him at an event he were not in charge of, for use in interviews and promotional material. The person, who was a good friend, never asked permission, and never paid for the photos. I wasn't even credited with taking the pictures. Then when I made a big deal about it, Istill got no reimbursement, but I did get credit, though the picture used to show who I was was shiatty pixelated photo.

I'm amazed how poorly people treat photographers.


My wife took pictures for an MS fundraising campaign pro bono. A magazine published one of them without attribution. Journalists and editors really should know better.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Body positivity": the idea that it's ok to lie to yourself that your unhealthy body is physically fit.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skinink: I had someone use a photo I took of him at an event he were not in charge of, for use in interviews and promotional material. The person, who was a good friend, never asked permission, and never paid for the photos. I wasn't even credited with taking the pictures. Then when I made a big deal about it, Istill got no reimbursement, but I did get credit, though the picture used to show who I was was shiatty pixelated photo.

I'm amazed how poorly people treat photographers.


i would think you'd be used to it by now. artists on the overall are treated like shiat unless they are way up there and treated like gods (Prince, David Bowie, et ccetera). I have long thought that society will not be in good repair until the common folk have enough money to buy arts and crafts at a price that will allows artists/artisans/crafts persons to live well. why we don't have this in modern society is just proof positive that our government hates us and the very long history of fat old powerful wealthy white men being in charge has got to come to an end.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's totally bizarre. Why would you specifically choose a woman with a prosthetic leg if you're only going to edit out the leg?

I mean, that's not the only questionable choice on this poster, but WTF.

/was it drugs
//it looks like drugs were involved
///if I go to Spain and do drugs on the beach is this what my world will look like
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.