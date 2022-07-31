 Skip to content
(Ozarks First)   Missouri man in jail, charged with flipping off a crop dusting airplane that he thought was too low to his house. Oh, he also fired his shotgun at the plane because it had holes in the tank once it landed   (ozarksfirst.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Most folk'll never lose a toe,
But then again, some folk'll
Like Donald the Slack-Jawed Yokel!
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't call Missouri Misery for no reason.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Show me ur nuts state.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 251x201]

Most folk'll never lose a toe,
But then again, some folk'll
Like Donald the Slack-Jawed Yokel!


Color me shocked...An angry looking middle aged white guy with a goatee ...
The goatee is pretty much the Pedo-Stache or Karen Hair of  dumbass-angry white men...
If you see a white dude with a goatee, watch the fark out...He'll be somewhere between Indignant Karen
shooting off his big mouth, to actually shooting...
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: gopher321: [Fark user image 251x201]

Most folk'll never lose a toe,
But then again, some folk'll
Like Donald the Slack-Jawed Yokel!

Color me shocked...An angry looking middle aged white guy with a goatee ...
The goatee is pretty much the Pedo-Stache or Karen Hair of  dumbass-angry white men...
If you see a white dude with a goatee, watch the fark out...He'll be somewhere between Indignant Karen
shooting off his big mouth, to actually shooting...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: gopher321: [Fark user image 251x201]

Most folk'll never lose a toe,
But then again, some folk'll
Like Donald the Slack-Jawed Yokel!

Color me shocked...An angry looking middle aged white guy with a goatee ...
The goatee is pretty much the Pedo-Stache or Karen Hair of  dumbass-angry white men...
If you see a white dude with a goatee, watch the fark out...He'll be somewhere between Indignant Karen
shooting off his big mouth, to actually shooting...


I had mine well before the before times ended.  It's not my fault they all suck.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: gopher321: [Fark user image 251x201]

Most folk'll never lose a toe,
But then again, some folk'll
Like Donald the Slack-Jawed Yokel!

Color me shocked...An angry looking middle aged white guy with a goatee ...
The goatee is pretty much the Pedo-Stache or Karen Hair of  dumbass-angry white men...
If you see a white dude with a goatee, watch the fark out...He'll be somewhere between Indignant Karen
shooting off his big mouth, to actually shooting...


62 is not middle aged...
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: gopher321: [Fark user image 251x201]

Most folk'll never lose a toe,
But then again, some folk'll
Like Donald the Slack-Jawed Yokel!

Color me shocked...An angry looking middle aged white guy with a goatee ...
The goatee is pretty much the Pedo-Stache or Karen Hair of  dumbass-angry white men...
If you see a white dude with a goatee, watch the fark out...He'll be somewhere between Indignant Karen
shooting off his big mouth, to actually shooting...


Stereotyping is fun! I have a goatee & do not own a gun. I'm also an old-fashion Socialist in the manner of Eugene V. Debs & Frank Zeidler. And with the exception of me saying "Thank you" or "Have a great rest of your day" to cashiers and/or waitstaff, I don't shoot off my big mouth to anyone.

You keep going on living in the reality you have constructed and run away, afraid, from anyone that doesn't look like yourself.
 
