 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 900: "900-A Farktography Milestone" Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
31
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

34 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2022 at 12:01 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: 900-A Farktography Milestone

Description: This is Farktography's 900th contest, so in honor of this huge milestone, post up to 3 of your favorite pictures of all times. Repeats from previous contests are welcome but not required.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Once in a lifetime shot. One hand on the reef, another hand holding a 20lb camera rig. Shot with a 60mm Canon Macro. These fish are about 5mm long. They are very territorial, so to catch two of them in a mirror image like this was amazing. Shot at 1/160, f/20 to get a good depth of field.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Behold... GrumpyFish. Took an hour to get this little guy to pose just right with the right lighting.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of my favorites. This carpet anemone has been on the reef since the 70s. I love the purple tips.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Marzipan w/love-in-a-mist (iPhone on portrait mode with mono filter and adjustments.)
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Chipekequah," Godfroy Cemetery, Peru, IN.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Selfie (brightness and filter applied.)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Summer Solstice Sunset"

Taken June 21, 2022 at the Juniata River near Millerstown, PA.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Forgot to mention that I am going with three of my most popular photos on DeviantArt. Here's number two:

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Clear Reflection"

Taken July 25, 2022. Juniata River near Millerstown, PA.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Taken October 21, 2020.

Little Buffalo State Park near Newport, PA.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crocheted Young Link and Navi
Olympus OM-D EM-5 Mk III, 7Artisans 35mm F0.95
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


University of Montana, Feb 2021
One of my favorites partly from the process working so well. Expired 16mm microfilm, re-rolled and shot in a Pentax Auto 110 then developed in a coffee concoction.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pandemic hike
Olympus OM-2, Lomochrome Purple XR 100-400 35mm
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Upskirt


Still my absolute favourite of all time!
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have this photo printed and professionally framed on the wall beside me. Unfortunately, the photo that is on the wall is actually a different attempt at greyscale than this one, and looks much better. I lost the original greyscale, this isn't the best photo of this in the world, no, it is only a tribute.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anna's Hummingbird and oak sapling
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bee meets flower
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chicory flower with hover fly
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

2013.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My father with my mongrel pooch, summer 1980.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Our dachshund Widget hurt his back so we had to keep him in a cage at night so he could rest it. Here is my wife reading him a bedtime story.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
modified-2131 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Tillandsia "White Star" shot with a modded Soviet MC Zenitar M2s 50mm.  No software tricks.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Antelope Canyon (upper) by Jonathan, on Flickr

Shot inside Upper Antelope Canyon and converted to black and white
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
horseshoe- by Jonathan, on Flickr

The iconic shot of Horseshoe Bend in Page, Arizona
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
From my water droplet era....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Streeeeeeeetch by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've shot so much bug porn over the years, but this one is my favorite.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mating Hoverflies 06 by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Ghost" photography using a long exposure. This was originally a Halloween theme entry back in 2007...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ghostly Girl by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Landmannalaugar, Iceland. No filters applied, this landscape doesn't need them.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
An
Fark user imageView Full Size
An impressed Mr. DLCat in the entrance to Petra, Jordan 14 years ago this autumn.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Near Shearwater, BC.
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.