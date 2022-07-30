 Skip to content
(Zillow)   This home is fit for a king, but with 8,000 sqft and only 2 bedrooms, are the guests sleeping in the dungeon?   (zillow.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lo! I have shat myself.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean....  it would be a neat Airbnb...
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rwnj paradise
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time travel to Castle Von Frandsen...

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's pronounced Frahnd-Seen
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I toured a real mid-century gem just outside of Minneapolis 11 or 12 years ago. 1 bedroom 1 bath. 4000 sq feet. 2 kitchens, so many living spaces, fireplaces etc on like 3 acres on the Mississippi. The previous owner was a single pilot for the old Northwest airlines, which was based in Minneapolis at the time. He spent a fortune on that place. I imagine it was his swinging bachelor pad. Some where to host parties and have fun with the sexy stews.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: I imagine it was his swinging bachelor pad


All that but only one bathroom?  Did the one bathroom have two toilets?  What it something happens?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

433: IgG4: I imagine it was his swinging bachelor pad

All that but only one bathroom?  Did the one bathroom have two toilets?  What it something happens?


I have no idea. It was nuts.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of all the faux castles we've seen here, this one is the least faux.

At least, it's better than that one with all the vinyl siding everyplace.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For historical accuracy you should poop in the moat. Hey, where is the moat? Also, is it going to be possible to heat that? It is not finished or insulated on the inside. Maybe the climate is mild? Are there any electric outlets or do you use torches? Is there a kitchen, or do you just build a fire and roast stuff? Some of the flooring appears to be plywood. I dunno.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guests? You want me to let the peasants into my house?
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thw home os gorgeous and all but what dumvass are you going to talk into spending that kinda dosh in rural Idaho? That os an area where old folks go to die. It is an area where bigotry runs like water and stupidity is the biggest state export. So big it beats out both Idaho Russets and onions by a factor of 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 to 1.

/ Wondering how I know about old people going there to die?
// Where do you think my parents picked as their waiting room to the worm farm?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1. Who has 7 million dollars in Northern Idaho? Or has 7 million dollars and wants to move to Northern Idaho?

2. Based on the location I just have to assume this house has white supremacy somewhere in it's backstory.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IgG4: I toured a real mid-century gem just outside of Minneapolis 11 or 12 years ago. 1 bedroom 1 bath. 4000 sq feet. 2 kitchens, so many living spaces, fireplaces etc on like 3 acres on the Mississippi. The previous owner was a single pilot for the old Northwest airlines, which was based in Minneapolis at the time. He spent a fortune on that place. I imagine it was his swinging bachelor pad. Some where to host parties and have fun with the sexy stews.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I mean, I guess you could cater an event with them. But, I've never thought of them as sexy.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: For historical accuracy you should poop in the moat. Hey, where is the moat? Also, is it going to be possible to heat that? It is not finished or insulated on the inside. Maybe the climate is mild? Are there any electric outlets or do you use torches? Is there a kitchen, or do you just build a fire and roast stuff? Some of the flooring appears to be plywood. I dunno.


I don't think there's any such thing as "mild climate" in Idaho when winter comes around the end of August and stays until May.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IgG4: I toured a real mid-century gem just outside of Minneapolis 11 or 12 years ago. 1 bedroom 1 bath. 4000 sq feet. 2 kitchens, so many living spaces, fireplaces etc on like 3 acres on the Mississippi. The previous owner was a single pilot for the old Northwest airlines, which was based in Minneapolis at the time. He spent a fortune on that place. I imagine it was his swinging bachelor pad. Some where to host parties and have fun with the sexy stews.


I found an abandoned frontier town (built in the 1950s) in Montana I think for a little over a million about a week ago
 
Abox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

wat
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: Thw home os gorgeous and all but what dumvass are you going to talk into spending that kinda dosh in rural Idaho? That os an area where old folks go to die. It is an area where bigotry runs like water and stupidity is the biggest state export. So big it beats out both Idaho Russets and onions by a factor of 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 to 1.

/ Wondering how I know about old people going there to die?
// Where do you think my parents picked as their waiting room to the worm farm?


Hang on? That's in rural Idaho?
The winters must be brutal.
No windows and no insulation.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey, Mega Millions winner from Illinois, this can be your dream home for only $250M (reduced from $7M for your purchase pleasure).
 
NobleHam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: IgG4: I toured a real mid-century gem just outside of Minneapolis 11 or 12 years ago. 1 bedroom 1 bath. 4000 sq feet. 2 kitchens, so many living spaces, fireplaces etc on like 3 acres on the Mississippi. The previous owner was a single pilot for the old Northwest airlines, which was based in Minneapolis at the time. He spent a fortune on that place. I imagine it was his swinging bachelor pad. Some where to host parties and have fun with the sexy stews.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

I mean, I guess you could cater an event with them. But, I've never thought of them as sexy.


Obviously stews was short for Stewarts. And Jimmy was pretty hot in his day.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guests? Yeah, I built a castle in the middle of no where because I love being around people.

/s
//2 bedrooms for the same reason sports cars have 2 seats
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Castles would have a suite for the head honcho, and the rest would sleep in the great hall. Pallets of straw with their own blankets. It was safe housing for the servants, and a reminder for visiting nobles they could go home to the comfort of their own bed at any time.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Est. payment: $35,542/mo

Financing offered exclusively through the Mongol Horde.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
$7m and I'm not getting the entire state? What kinda drugs are you on, Cletus?
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You would think a $7M home would have something other then plywood flooring.  I guess plywood is expensive these days.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image 365x303]
wat


Indeed. Who would willingly buy and play a PRS?

*shudders*
 
Dinodork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image image 365x303]
wat


Well, there comes a time in every man's life when you need knee axes...
 
tjassen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looks like one of those libertarian apocalypsevilles. Good thing there is so much wood, will make it easier to burn down the place to steal their resources, I mean survival buckets.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Winter is coming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks very warm and inviting.

Very Hygge just like the Danish and Norwegians have been suggesting to the uncivilized parts of the world
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: Thw home os gorgeous and all but what dumvass are you going to talk into spending that kinda dosh in rural Idaho? That os an area where old folks go to die. It is an area where bigotry runs like water and stupidity is the biggest state export. So big it beats out both Idaho Russets and onions by a factor of 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 to 1.

/ Wondering how I know about old people going there to die?
// Where do you think my parents picked as their waiting room to the worm farm?


Yeah, you obviously only know about the area through your echo chamber.

But I'm not surprised. Nobody who talks about a state around here doesn't actually know what they're talking about.

That region of Idaho is not just a bunch of rural rednecks. That's some of the most prime resort living in the country.

Sandpoint and Couer d'Alene are exactly the type of place I'd expect to find $7 million houses.
 
