(Seacoastonline.com)   $100k per mile for joyride in a Ferrari. Totally man   (seacoastonline.com) divider line
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sports cars are one of the dumbest things you can buy. All they do its announce to the world how small your dick is and you need to compensate to feel good about yourself
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I seriously doubt someone stole that 🚗
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm proud of my small penis and enjoy ownership of several sports cars.  They're life affirming and and make me feel good about all the time I've invested in my businesses.  Additionally, in my case, they've have been good investments.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Sports cars are one of the dumbest things you can buy. All they do its announce to the world how small your dick is and you need to compensate to feel good about yourself


Yeah, maybe that's why Jay Leno compared Ferrari to a BDSM relationship. The owners get off on the humiliation.

https://www.thedrive.com/news/44156/jay-leno-wont-buy-a-ferrari-because-he-hates-the-dealerships
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The car is not totaled, it just needs repairs"

Hahahahahahaha

The car is totaled.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Sports cars are one of the dumbest things you can buy. All they do its announce to the world how small your dick is and you need to compensate to feel good about yourself


Said the guy with penis envy.
 
