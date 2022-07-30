 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Hitler's watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million. Bet you did nazi that coming   (alexautographs.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hitler Clock
Youtube 3q8EZ-QXgCw
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For about half what the low estimate was.  this is somewhat heartening.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: For about half what the low estimate was.  this is somewhat heartening.


I found the site and its descriptions of Hitler memorabilia to be a bit nauseating.  It's a veiled, classier version of #1 HITLER WATCH SPOILS OF WAR ONE OF A KIND RARE L@@K that you might find on Craigslist or eBay.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perfect for making it to the train on time I'm sure
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What time is it? It's Adolf clock.

/groan 😑
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't the reich time for bad nazi puns. I don't see where you're Göring with this.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, thank god.  Now the Uber-rich can collect Nazi memorabilia. No longer will the wealthy have to rub shoulders with the poors at local gun shows, buying up Nazi flags and copies of Mein Kampf.  What a time to be alive.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
kjbeadling.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would have gone for the Vampire Killing Kit instead:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
madison cawthorn is just trying to complete his look.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
JLC Reversos are the balls.  This isn't one I would like to own tho.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
hitler's memorabilia belongs in a bonfire, not in some private collector's jerkoff collection.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: madison cawthorn is just trying to complete his look.


He would, but I don't think he has the money for it.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/madison-cawthorn-campaign-illegally-spent-funds-it-wasnt-supposed-to-touch
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

little big man: I would have gone for the Vampire Killing Kit instead:

[Fark user image image 694x713]


I would bet that with very little modification, you could make that kit work on Nazis too.

Could definitely be worth a trip to maga-lardo to test it out.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hitler wasn't so bad.  He did kill Hitler.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's reversible.
Both sides are bad.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Hitler wasn't so bad.  He did kill Hitler.


I'm so using that the next time some poltroon busts out "But what about all the good things Hitler did?"
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Summoner101: Hitler wasn't so bad.  He did kill Hitler.

I'm so using that the next time some poltroon busts out "But what about all the good things Hitler did?"


Try and remember how many people died on Hitler's watch, OK?

<showing myself the door>
<self-reporting, too>
<I feel dirty>
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bet you did Nazi that pun coming?
 
ijit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There was lots of opposition but they did it anyway.
 
