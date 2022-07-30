 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Oath Keeper defendant's attorney moves that evidence of client's guilt may be prejudicial to jury, should be withheld   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

little big man: [Fark user image 300x169]


Thread over.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Give him credit for trying to get him off. Might be easier if he gave him a handy, but his client is likely going to jail.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It's a doodle pad, your honor, not a death list."

"It has "DEATH LIST" written across the top."

"But it's not like he was being specific about..."

"He has the name of an election official here."

"Well, how do you know it's the election official in question?"

"He also listed the county and state."

"Well, your honor, there are no other names, so how is it a list?"

"The man's wife is also listed."

"Yeah, but he had the "DEATH LIST" part in all caps, and the rest in a mix of capitals and lower case.  Checkmate!"

...

"Also, that evidence would prove he's guilty, so it's inadmissible!  DOUBLE CHECKMATE!  KING ME!"

"Did you even GO to law school?"
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: [c.tenor.com image 498x373]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oaf Keepers would be a better name or Oath Breakers
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he should be hoping there's video of him making the not-a-list because that would clear him completely.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they called Ted Kaczynski's doodle pad a manifesto.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if these guys can deliver mail in the snow.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is odd. People have gone to prison for less.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't TFG publicly complain about and name some Georgia election workers?

I wonder if this asshat took some inspiration from that.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual picture of the trial

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, you gotta try to defend your client, even if he's guilty as hell.  The little coward should still go away for a long time though.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: you gotta try to defend your client,


shall ZEALOUSLY defend
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
quozio.comView Full Size
 
evilsofa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"THiS dOcUmEnT iS nOt A 'lIsT' bUt, RaThEr, A dOoDlE pAd. ThE wOrDs 'DeAtH lIsT' aRe WrItTeN iN aLl CaPs, WhErEaS tHe BaLaNcE oF wRiTiNg On ThE dOoDlE pAd Is WrItTeN iN uPpEr AnD LoWeR cAsE lEtTeRs," ReAd ThE dEfEnSe'S mOtIoN tO eXcLuDe ThE nOtE pAd EvIdEnCe.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What was he doodling, on his doodle pad? Well, people he wanted to kill. But it wasn't a list, is what I'm saying.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"He wasn't going to kill them! He was going to warn them about Hunter Biden's plan to kill them! It's high time the country recognizes what a hero my client really is"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They can't handle the truth!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: "He wasn't going to kill them! He was going to warn them about Hunter Biden's plan to kill them! It's high time the country recognizes what a hero my client really is"


40% of the country, including a distressing number of judges, see this as a legitimate defense.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Oaf Keepers would be a better name or Oath Breakers


Oaf Creepers and Third Percentiles
 
