Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
We're in the process of that right now.  Little changes to the kitchen have made a big difference.

Note the black, builder grade appliances in this photo:
Fark user imageView Full Size
(not shown: the beat to Hell hulk of an electric stove)

We spent about $2,000 to upgrade the appliances.  The new color does stand out against the dark cabinets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Okay, I'll tell a story about the remodeling of my dad's kitchen, back in '81.  

The cabinets were were replacing had been built by my grandfather, 20 years prior when they bought the house.  Dad thought it would be an easy task to just pull the old ones down and put up new.

Wrong.

I have no idea what Grandpa was thinking when he installed those cabinets, but they refused to come down without a fight.  We pulled every screw we could see and didn't consider that once they were positioned, Grandpa used adhesive to secure them while he screwed them into place.  We ended up having to tear everything down to the studs and redid the electrical and plumbing while we were in there.

A $1,500 cabinet replacement became a $4,500 full remodel of the kitchen.  Grandpa also built and hung the cabinets in the dining end of the kitchen... we left them be and just replaced the door fronts and hardware to coordinate with the kitchen.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
My father bought a house for $17k and really made it into something.  He did about 4 additions, and added a pond, above ground swimming pool, a huge redwood deck, I guess I had it easy growing up.

/did not pay for extended education
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
We started out rebuilding a deck. Ended up burning the cabin down. Good times
 
Scanty Em [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Auntie Cheesus: We're in the process of that right now.  Little changes to the kitchen have made a big difference.

Note the black, builder grade appliances in this photo:

Note the black, builder grade appliances in this photo:
[Fark user image 850x850](not shown: the beat to Hell hulk of an electric stove)

We spent about $2,000 to upgrade the appliances.  The new color does stand out against the dark cabinets.

[Fark user image 850x850]


The white looks better to me. Dark cabinets and black appliances were too dark, made it look gloomy. Light reflects off the white appliances and makes even the cabinets look lighter.
 
Scanty Em [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
We replaced the rollers under a sliding glass door earlier this summer. It had become like two rusty battleships scraping against each other every time you opened or closed it. Now it glides like butter and is noiseless. It wasn't a huge job, but a delicate one--those doors are dangerously heavy.
 
Avatox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Hired a large midwest company to change our old master bath shower and tub to a larger walkin shower- suppoesed to take 2 days.  The idiot the sent (not crew) f''ed up so bad they are redoing 70% of the work done- and repainting the second bedroom because of poor workmanship- a month later.  We still can't use the master bath...a month LATER.  I can't express how pissed one can become over a simple thing (I could have done the work myself if I had the time in 1 week, for 1/5 the price and zero issues) but wife wanted it done, so..
But my current job is well worth paying someone else to do it. (My contract required to hire or do myself addition work, that I did  and is making the contractors work look like shiat.  And they asked to use our remodel (used loosely) for new sales adds...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anyone got a giant box of money they don't need?
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother renovated my childhood home in the 80's. Since then the smell of wood beams and sub floors that I roller skated on while waiting for the next stage are a balm for my soul. The skylights that beat with the rain. Construction is romantic to me, I love poring over plans and looking at houses and how they are built. To me it is fun to watch. I would like to be able to experience that in my own home.

I have a large kitchen that crammed all the kitchen items into one corner, like you did in the 60's. I dream of a large kitchen. I have a lovely peninsula countertop that is 10 feet away from the kitchen. Another countertop that is desk height that holds the family computer and printer. They all hold stuff and it is a giant drop zone.

What would it be like to have use of the whole kitchen. Where the pots and pans are in a drawer that is wide and  deep and strong enough for a la crueset pot. Storage for food and appliances. a coffee station that I can get to without getting in the way of someone. A beverage chiller that stores all the drinks: beer, wine, gatorade, tea to free up space for food in the fridge.

A small solarium off the dining room with a couch and couple of chairs with skylights and windows that open.

What I want would take about 80-100 grand all in (including the remodeling of the bathrooms, might as well right?) but there are other things that need to be done first. We have a basement that leaks and windows that need to be done. If I could do it myself I would, but I don't have the time or the skill.

So I dream. And try to put money away.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: We're in the process of that right now.  Little changes to the kitchen have made a big difference.

Note the black, builder grade appliances in this photo:

Note the black, builder grade appliances in this photo:
[Fark user image image 850x850](not shown: the beat to Hell hulk of an electric stove)

We spent about $2,000 to upgrade the appliances.  The new color does stand out against the dark cabinets.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


That's a hundred times better with the white appliances.  The all-black look needs a matching IROC-Z parked outside.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does taking the trash out count?  It doesn't sound like much but she put up quite a fight.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I live here, not sure where I would start the story
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tjassen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: Okay, I'll tell a story about the remodeling of my dad's kitchen, back in '81.  

The cabinets were were replacing had been built by my grandfather, 20 years prior when they bought the house.  Dad thought it would be an easy task to just pull the old ones down and put up new.

Wrong.

I have no idea what Grandpa was thinking when he installed those cabinets, but they refused to come down without a fight.  We pulled every screw we could see and didn't consider that once they were positioned, Grandpa used adhesive to secure them while he screwed them into place.  We ended up having to tear everything down to the studs and redid the electrical and plumbing while we were in there.

A $1,500 cabinet replacement became a $4,500 full remodel of the kitchen.  Grandpa also built and hung the cabinets in the dining end of the kitchen... we left them be and just replaced the door fronts and hardware to coordinate with the kitchen.


I'm about to do something similar in a rental house. Have everything planned out, and waiting for the new cabinets to be delivered before I start pulling out the old stuff. It's actual wood (which is too bad but soooo ugly and no space), and there are screws, but it feels way too solidly attached for them to be the only thing holding it on. I really hope I don't need to do anything as complicated as what your dad did. Otoh, my crowbar will get a workout.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Finally have the funds together to get the detached garage done. Was originally hoping it would be a 50-70k project.  Looks like we will be lucky if it doesn't hit 120.
Two story, will have living space on second level, 2.5 cars wide, living space will also be a kids play area with air hockey and my drums.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We just started. Demolishing the attic apartment we have, rebuilding it as three bedrooms and connecting the two levels with a stair.
We've already found all kind of weird stuff, it's a 120 year old house after all. Most interesting was that there was a fire at some point and the just slapped a new floor and roof on the charred joists. But it's all built out of ancient redwood so it's actually fairly sound. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As someone in the trades, I have a lifetime of stories.  My friend told the customer who had just returned from work, "We're all done demolishing the second floor bathroom."
Customer: "Second floor bathroom?"
One hot August, we built a huge walk-in closet in an unfinished attic space, complete with aromatic cedar panelling.  In that heat, the cedar fumes were so strong, I'd get that feeling in my mouth you get after drinking several shots of vodka.
We had just finished a basement condo, when an oil truck delivered 300 gallons of oil into a pipe for an oil tank that wasn't there anymore.  Tip: always weld those pipe covers on, when removing oil tank.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: I live here, not sure where I would start the story


Jesus.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So there was a little tiny leak in the water line feedign the 'fridge water/ice maker from the sink area.

Woke up one morning to wet floor.  Stopped leak, called insurance.  Apparently it wasn't a sudden leak (covered) but a very long term leak (not covered).

Just started demo Monday on the renovations to fix it all.   Gonna end up being 90kish, but we're updating/upgrading out of the 80s farm house look with no/crap lights to big and open and as I told the electrician "I wanna be able to turn on enough light to perform surgery, or turn off enough to run my own sensory deprivation tank".

Oldest daughter moved out, oldest son is with grandma after her knee replacement, and I've packed 1200sq feet of living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room into my 250sq foot office and a 10x15 Pod.

We've got a good crew, all stuff is here so now it is just banging out the work, contractor is sure we'll be done in 3 weeks.

Worst part?  About had house paid off.  Only paid $110k for it in 2000.  Just fixing damage and putting it back to way it is would be $50k or so, I'm spending not quite $90k for all the upgrades and such.   At least when I'm done it will almost be worth the $350k the bank thinks it is worth (I wouldn't have paid more than $200k for it even before the leak)
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wax_on: We just started. Demolishing the attic apartment we have, rebuilding it as three bedrooms and connecting the two levels with a stair.
We've already found all kind of weird stuff, it's a 120 year old house after all. Most interesting was that there was a fire at some point and the just slapped a new floor and roof on the charred joists. But it's all built out of ancient redwood so it's actually fairly sound. [Fark user image image 425x566][Fark user image image 425x318]


I have seen that before.

Bought a different house.  Scared the crap out of me.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: I live here, not sure where I would start the story


Thanksgiving dinner?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Every summer during undergrad, I would come home and help work on the hoarder house while doing local internships or jobs.  Except for one glorious summer when I had a newspaper job arranged by an older sister, one of two for-profit jobs in my entire resume.  Instead of emptying the hoarder house to make it easy, half of the remodeling effort involved shifting everything from one side of the house to another, and then the actual remodeling started.  I hanged a lot of drywall during my summers.  Some of those were completed projects (like the laundry room and one of the bathrooms), others my parents abandoned halfway through only to finish after they finally moved out (like the kitchen, other bathroom, and dining room).

Of course, there was also the summer when I did most of the work building a picket fence.  And being an 18 year old, I didn't know how to lift and move things carefully, and my back is still messed up.
 
Societized insanity
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
