Article on things women couldn't do in the 1920s.
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Interesting link, thanks subby! I knew most of those, but there were a few I was ignorant about. Like how women lost their citizenship when marrying a non-citizen. Yeesh.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA approved time period.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jobs That Were "Hazardous To Their Behavior" Were Banned

Pay attention to that one, sports fans, because that's next in line after preventing women from leaving the state to get abortions. "Oh, I'm sorry, honey, but this job could expose your potentially unborn fetus to harmful chemicals/odors/stresses beyond your delicate female ability to bear. I'm afraid we're going to have to let you go."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were a few exceptions and they were glorious.

Josephine Baker

Dorothy Parker
 
eltejon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: There were a few exceptions and they were glorious.

Josephine Baker

Dorothy Parker


Except, of course, JB went to France to live the way she wished...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women: Know Your Limits! Harry Enfield - BBC comedy
Harry Enfield WOMEN FOR PITY'S SAKE DON'T DRIVE - YouTube
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or as Republicans call it, the good ol days
 
Creoena
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also not listed: Create webpages with misleading or factually incorrect information.

While some items here are true, some are just laughable.

None more so than this garbage:

No Living With A Boyfriend Before Marriage
While women could date publicly in the 1920s, living with their boyfriend before marriage was illegal at worst and considered taboo at best. Most states outlawed cohabitation (living together before marriage) at the time. As a result, people married young. In 1920, a large percentage of women over age 15 were married.

The average marrying age for women in 1920 was 21.2.  https://www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/library/visualizations/time-series/demo/families-and-households/ms-2.pdf.  Not sure what they considered "a large percentage", but it's not very high relatively speaking.

/most of these archaic laws against women just show how insecure men were at the time and felt the need to control women rather than just being better people
 
Her heyday was a little later than the 1920s, but I would have also included Hedy Lamarr.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Interestingly, the freedom to go to work every day didn't make them happier.

pueblonative
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Travel out of state to get an abortion?

Oh, wait, that's the  2020's.
 
Are you implying that women would be happier barefoot and pregnant?
 
Or... SOON....
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What I have always found a little crazy about this is that it seems that at that point in time, history had already shown us many actual leaders who were woman.  Why was the west, and America in particular, so hell bent on making this country a straight patriarchy, and everyone was cool with that?

I'm sure there is another reason other than "That's how we maintain power."  But I suspect it might just be as simple as that.

In any case...  Now that the SCOTUS has made women 2nd class citizens, and declared that that they have no rights without permission...  How long will it be before even more rights are taken away, and we are back to 100 years ago?
 
Correlation vs causation
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The College of Charleston went Co-ed in 1918.  The city was quite Progressive at the time, and women were very involved in local politics and business.  Just a couple to mention:

Belle Baruch - wealthy philanthropist and world-class equestrian.

Anita Politzer - educator (as were her sisters) and noted suffragette, instrumental in passing the 19th Amendment.
 
For a while, I had a job working with mostly elderly women. They complained about those things all the time.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I still have my Great Grandparents dual passport.

I think it's important to remember that rape was legal in the US as long as you were married to the girl until 1993. We don't have to look all the way back to the 1920s to see how badly women were treated. And Republicans argued against making marital rape illegal. They think sex outside marriage should be illegal but they think it's ok to rape your wife. I wish that was antiquated thought from a hundred years ago, but it's not, and we need to remember that.
 
