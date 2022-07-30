 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Please stay seated with your seatbelt fastened until we reach a cruising altitude and the captain turns the seatbelt sign off. Until then, just relax and enjoy the calming mist rolling through the cabin   (6abc.com) divider line
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat. Frontier would have charged them for anything that could be a convenience.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vapor condensation.  Used to see this a lot when people would bring their cars in for an AC check because "it's leaking" or "it's blowing smoke".

Gulf Coast air will do that in certain conditions if you leave the AC on outside air instead of recirculate.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile at Spirit Airlines, that's leftover piss.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw crap.  Another leak in the Chemtrail tank.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Langoliers?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know it have to be some kind of aerosolized drugs. That is the only reason there was no panic. They must have higher then the plain.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Bullshiat. Frontier would have charged them for anything that could be a convenience.


Or an inconvenience. Or a totally neutral experience.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had that happen flying out of New Orleans, it doesn't last very long.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: I've had that happen flying out of New Orleans, it doesn't last very long.


Happens all the damned time this time of year in most southern (aka warm) regions.

But you know it's hot in Boston when you see it happening there as the plane comes in for a landing.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs. Flying out of various African nations they would walk through the cabin spraying hardcore insecticides before takeoff.

resources.stuff.co.nzView Full Size


Definitely not calming knowing that you were probably breathing in all kinds of carcinogens...
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

Oblig
 
carkiller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

daffy: You know it have to be some kind of aerosolized drugs. That is the only reason there was no panic. They must have higher then the plain.


Handle checks
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scanman61: Vapor condensation.  Used to see this a lot when people would bring their cars in for an AC check because "it's leaking" or "it's blowing smoke".

Gulf Coast air will do that in certain conditions if you leave the AC on outside air instead of recirculate.


First time I flew into Houston and picked up my rental car at 1 in the morning, it did this to me. Fogged up my windscreen to where I couldn't see. Then the cold air on the glass caused condensation on the outside. Took like 20 minutes of running the heater to clear all the vapor out. In summer.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
While this was perfectly safe and reasonable I was expecting this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hey man, did you stuff the towel under the cockpit door?"

"Naw man, I think you gotta be like a special kinda doctor to do that."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

daffy: You know it have to be some kind of aerosolized drugs. That is the only reason there was no panic. They must have higher then the plain.


The chemtrails on the plain fall mainly on Spain.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does this refreshing moist towelette smell like chloroform?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Halothane.
Shhhhhh, only dreams now.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A Frontier spokesperson said the mist is caused when hot and humid air from outside the aircraft is being rapidly condensed by air conditioning inside creating a watery vapor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
