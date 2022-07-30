 Skip to content
(My Modern Metropolis)   Swallowed by a whale lived to tell the tale   (mymodernmet.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jonah unavailable for comment.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinocchio unavailable for comment as well.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But, oh, what providence
What divine intelligence
That you should survive as well as me
 
fat boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Spit, not swallowed
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Happened to me once in Vegas.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Two chicks at the same time?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"it happened so fast that the two women didn't even realize they were in the whale's mouth until they saw footage after the fact."

"Cottriel said that she could see the whale's mouth as it closed in on them and was sure that she was a goner. "

... so which one was it...?
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Done in two.


Though any animal that size can easily kill people, humpbacks are not usually aggressive. It still was a terrifying thing to happen.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Both those women and at least a half dozen other people should have been fined for their proximity to the feeding whales. It amounts to harassing the animals. Had those women died, the same people getting up in the whales' face would have demanded that authorities hunt and kill it. No, just no. Have someone on the beach handing out $1,000 tickets for harassing wildlife. Increase that fine for repeat offenders to $2,000 for a second offense and $5,000 for a third offense. Provide a raised platform with free tower viewers so people can see the whales without interfering with the whales.
 
