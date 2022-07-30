 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor returns at 10:30PM ET after your host's brush with COVID. Fond memories of Soundgarden kick it off and then a heavy cover of this month's most popular song. Also Nirvana, Type O Negative, Black Rainbows, Kyle Shutt, Deftones and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Recoil Therapy
4 hours ago  
then a heavy cover of this month's most popular song

Leo doing "Running Up That Hill"?  It's on YT if you haven't seen it.  Pretty good reinterpretation of that classic.

Glad that you're feeling better.  Hopefully I'll be around later.

/well, I'll be around here anyway.  It's just that we've been immersing ourselves in Better Call Saul today (S04 at the moment) in hopes that we reach the final episode at more or less the same time that they do (S05 next weekend & then assorted S06 over the next couple of weeks - should be pretty close).
 
Non Sequitur Man
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch
4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K
4 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Leo doing "Running Up That Hill"?  It's on YT if you haven't seen it.  Pretty good reinterpretation of that classic.


Sometimes you are just too good.

Not that one exactly, but you're damn near the bullseye.
 
Uranus
49 minutes ago  
4.03am. Why'n the hell am I awake?
 
Rev.K
47 minutes ago  

Uranus: 4.03am. Why'n the hell am I awake?


Well, now that you're here...
 
Bob_Laublaw
29 minutes ago  
My poplar forest cabin is not helping me stream... I've tried to log on to hear Kerry but only get 3 seconds' worth sporadically.

DO SOMETHING
 
Rev.K
28 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: My poplar forest cabin is not helping me stream... I've tried to log on to hear Kerry but only get 3 seconds' worth sporadically.

DO SOMETHING


Hold the phone aloft.

ALOFT!
 
Quick and Dirty
25 minutes ago  
I got nuthin' -- all shooped out this week, unless one of ya'll crazy f*ckers inspire ...

I'm in this for the long haul, though -- are we having fun yet!?

Hows Rev.K feeling?
 
Rev.K
23 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: I got nuthin' -- all shooped out this week, unless one of ya'll crazy f*ckers inspire ...

I'm in this for the long haul, though -- are we having fun yet!?

Hows Rev.K feeling?


I'm mostly better, but I have this weird pain in my arm and shoulder that started on COVID day 2 and has not gone away.
 
Bob_Laublaw
17 minutes ago  
You've been uninterrupted for 2 min now

Look for my listener map pin just east Ponoka
 
Rev.K
17 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: You've been uninterrupted for 2 min now

Look for my listener map pin just east Ponoka


Haha! Will do!
 
Quick and Dirty
5 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Quick and Dirty: I got nuthin' -- all shooped out this week, unless one of ya'll crazy f*ckers inspire ...

I'm in this for the long haul, though -- are we having fun yet!?

Hows Rev.K feeling?

I'm mostly better, but I have this weird pain in my arm and shoulder that started on COVID day 2 and has not gone away.


Bummer, man -- hope that sh*t clears up real quick.

I know nobody likes to hear it (and everyone's tired of listening to it) but a little bit of the hair of the dog: Get yourself a barbell with some weights & work that sh*t out if you haven't already!

/also a big fan of Soundgarden
//what a great way to start your show!
///weightlifting & disco -- that's the way to be
 
