(WRAL)   Brazilian restaurant in the Raleigh, NC area is closing because A) they lost too much business due to Covid B) not enough staff workers are available, or C) their landlord does not like the "Brazilian concept" in their shopping center   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, North Carolina, Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse, Tax records, Durham, North Carolina, Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center, Facebook page, WRAL-TV, only Brazilian Charcuterie concept  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They don't want a mid to big range restaurant?

Huh.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a LOT of concepts!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
WTF?  That's one stupid landlord.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
American Asset Corporation
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
O gato lè o jornal.

Encountered that sentence in Duolingo once.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like the owner of the plaza thinks a Brazillian steakhouse isn't white enough and should probably be put on some kind of list.

/I'll have the garlic picanha
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Golden ko-rall, or that pasta place that microwaves their entrees and has endless bread sticks will move on in.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did they shut down the waxing places as well?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

neongoats: Sounds like the owner of the plaza thinks a Brazillian steakhouse isn't white enough and should probably be put on some kind of list.

/I'll have the garlic picanha


Picanha, however you got it, rare, and don't leave off the fat.  Keep it coming. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'll try the little sausages, lamb, other cuts... but make damn sure my plate has picanha on it at all times.

Damn, now I really want Brazilian.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: neongoats: Sounds like the owner of the plaza thinks a Brazillian steakhouse isn't white enough and should probably be put on some kind of list.

/I'll have the garlic picanha

Picanha, however you got it, rare, and don't leave off the fat.  Keep it coming. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'll try the little sausages, lamb, other cuts... but make damn sure my plate has picanha on it at all times.

Damn, now I really want Brazilian.


Yup. There is a Tejas de Brazil near me and I could blow like $300 dollars sampling all the things I want at a sitting. Been thinking about it all week, someone at work started talking about it and the guy on the team in Sao Paolo weighing in... if I didn't already have a corned beef cooking I'd be on my way.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

neongoats: Benevolent Misanthrope: neongoats: Sounds like the owner of the plaza thinks a Brazillian steakhouse isn't white enough and should probably be put on some kind of list.

/I'll have the garlic picanha

Picanha, however you got it, rare, and don't leave off the fat.  Keep it coming. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'll try the little sausages, lamb, other cuts... but make damn sure my plate has picanha on it at all times.

Damn, now I really want Brazilian.

Yup. There is a Tejas de Brazil near me and I could blow like $300 dollars sampling all the things I want at a sitting. Been thinking about it all week, someone at work started talking about it and the guy on the team in Sao Paolo weighing in... if I didn't already have a corned beef cooking I'd be on my way.


Oh wow - they're ala carte?  I've never seen that.  I've always seen a flat fee for dinner, all you can eat and no rush.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, the owner can change it up with a new high concept "Argentinian" restaurant with a 1945 theme.
They could have Garlic "Knotsees" with cattle car steak Kbobs.
V2 Bloody Mary.
Really Sour Kraut.
Anne Frank Pizza...fresh from the oven.
The Josef Mengele "Is it safe" brownie and creme burlee. (A toothsome delight)
And the Göring Göring Gone...endless salad bowl.
It's a GAS nitrogen Ice Cream.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Beef loin top sirloin cap = picanha

In the SF Bay Area Costco has been selling it at $5.99/lb.

Easiest and most flavorful cut of cow I've had in... maybe forever, at least recent memory. Better over coal/wood than gas, but even the gas version is outstanding.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brasa was overpriced and underwhelming.  And South American cuisine does just fine in Raleigh, otherwise Mami Nora's wouldn't be packed every weekend.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Beef loin top sirloin cap = picanha

In the SF Bay Area Costco has been selling it at $5.99/lb.

Easiest and most flavorful cut of cow I've had in... maybe forever, at least recent memory. Better over coal/wood than gas, but even the gas version is outstanding.


You can do literally anything w/ it. I usually cut it up and skewer it; marinade works better, cooks faster. Thin sliced in tacos, pan sauce steak, smoke roast the whole thing, etc. You can do anything w/ it.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Brasa was overpriced and underwhelming.  And South American cuisine does just fine in Raleigh, otherwise Mami Nora's wouldn't be packed every weekend.


It was good if you wanted to Feed a big group of people a ton of meat. Went there for a party. It was okay.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn thought the place was always busy. That complex has some good restaurants.  The beer garden across the street has some good food.

That shopping center is almost always packed wonder what they are gonna put there
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beautyimageusa.comView Full Size

So the landlord just pulled the lease right out from underneath ...
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't like grilled meat on skewers carved off to your heart's content? Apparently North Carolina.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is sad. Unfortunately, it is a free country and the owner of the property have ever right to due what they want with their land.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pubes
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 500x333]


famous central american comedian joña heel
 
BBH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: That is sad. Unfortunately, it is a free country and the owner of the property have ever right to due what they want with their land.


That doesn't mean we cannot ridicule him for it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to go in there and smooth the whole situation over...

Maybe I'm just waxing poetic....
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF?  That's one stupid landlord.


This. Those types of places bring in money.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the property owner a vegan?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: That is sad. Unfortunately, it is a free country and the owner of the property have ever right to due what they want with their land.


"Unfortunately, it is a free country"

Then vote Republican.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: Who doesn't like grilled meat on skewers carved off to your heart's content? Apparently North Carolina.


Not enough vinegar in the sauce
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: That is sad. Unfortunately, it is a free country and the owner of the property have ever right to due what they want with their land.


just wait until you hear about zoning laws

/also, how to spell 'do'
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The landlord has a point. I don't think it's sanitary to get your pubes waxed inside a steakhouse.

/Landlord sounds like a dick
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're cutting back on income.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Damn thought the place was always busy. That complex has some good restaurants.  The beer garden across the street has some good food.

That shopping center is almost always packed wonder what they are gonna put there


Maybe the other (shiatty) food vendors complained that they were taking all the business.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: neongoats: Benevolent Misanthrope: neongoats: Sounds like the owner of the plaza thinks a Brazillian steakhouse isn't white enough and should probably be put on some kind of list.

/I'll have the garlic picanha

Picanha, however you got it, rare, and don't leave off the fat.  Keep it coming. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'll try the little sausages, lamb, other cuts... but make damn sure my plate has picanha on it at all times.

Damn, now I really want Brazilian.

Yup. There is a Tejas de Brazil near me and I could blow like $300 dollars sampling all the things I want at a sitting. Been thinking about it all week, someone at work started talking about it and the guy on the team in Sao Paolo weighing in... if I didn't already have a corned beef cooking I'd be on my way.

Oh wow - they're ala carte?  I've never seen that.  I've always seen a flat fee for dinner, all you can eat and no rush.


I went to a steak house in Rio, and that's how it was. Something like $20 (1983), side dishes on the table, and guys carrying slabs of meat on skewers around the place.

Hell of a good time. Great food.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: The landlord has a point. I don't think it's sanitary to get your pubes waxed inside a steakhouse.

/Landlord sounds like a dick


Waxyu beef?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: WillofJ2: Damn thought the place was always busy. That complex has some good restaurants.  The beer garden across the street has some good food.

That shopping center is almost always packed wonder what they are gonna put there

Maybe the other (shiatty) food vendors complained that they were taking all the business.


Could be the chillis, olive garden and long horn and that bar Louie place nothing like supporting chains
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF?  That's one stupid landlord.


Stupid? He's a 'Murcian patriot, that's what he is.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got Brazilian problems, but the bisque ain't one.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sometimes feel that it's time we engage in Civil War II, and this time go by the Golden Rule, and give the bigots the treatment they want to apply to everyone else. They wanted it. We should give it to them good and hard.

There is some snowflake fantasy here that liberals are all bedwetters who love gun control. The right to own guns is not divided between libby libs and dim-witted Trump cultists.

Let's give the bigots what they want! They're clearly into S&M. Let's cage the survivors until we can judge whether they're useful slaves or good as a filler in Soylent Green.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: WillofJ2: Damn thought the place was always busy. That complex has some good restaurants.  The beer garden across the street has some good food.

That shopping center is almost always packed wonder what they are gonna put there

Maybe the other (shiatty) food vendors complained that they were taking all the business.


All the other places were probably surviving on the overflow from that place.

You need one stellar place to draw everyone in. The folks with the cash to bribe the maitre de could get in, others had to go to the second-tier restaurants.

That landlord might end up losing several tenants because of this. Only a top-tier place can last 20 years. They've probably gone through a half dozen managers, and just as many head chefs, yet the quality never dropped off. With this place gone, there's no overflow for the rest of the places. If they don't step up their quality, they'll be gone fast.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Benevolent Misanthrope: neongoats: Sounds like the owner of the plaza thinks a Brazillian steakhouse isn't white enough and should probably be put on some kind of list.

/I'll have the garlic picanha

Picanha, however you got it, rare, and don't leave off the fat.  Keep it coming. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'll try the little sausages, lamb, other cuts... but make damn sure my plate has picanha on it at all times.

Damn, now I really want Brazilian.

Yup. There is a Tejas de Brazil near me and I could blow like $300 dollars sampling all the things I want at a sitting. Been thinking about it all week, someone at work started talking about it and the guy on the team in Sao Paolo weighing in... if I didn't already have a corned beef cooking I'd be on my way.


Come to Utah. I think it's
about $20/person,but it's all you can eat. They have a really well out together salad bar, and then they just bring you food until you explode like that dude in Brazil, coincidentally enough.

But it's awesome. I absolutely love it. Wouldn't like it, though, if I had to Fark around with a menu and ordering and shiat. That's part of the beauty.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: neongoats: Benevolent Misanthrope: neongoats: Sounds like the owner of the plaza thinks a Brazillian steakhouse isn't white enough and should probably be put on some kind of list.

/I'll have the garlic picanha

Picanha, however you got it, rare, and don't leave off the fat.  Keep it coming. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'll try the little sausages, lamb, other cuts... but make damn sure my plate has picanha on it at all times.

Damn, now I really want Brazilian.

Yup. There is a Tejas de Brazil near me and I could blow like $300 dollars sampling all the things I want at a sitting. Been thinking about it all week, someone at work started talking about it and the guy on the team in Sao Paolo weighing in... if I didn't already have a corned beef cooking I'd be on my way.

Oh wow - they're ala carte?  I've never seen that.  I've always seen a flat fee for dinner, all you can eat and no rush.


One cool thing about the concept is how quick you're in and out. With none of that ordering and waiting, you can still have a very friendly dinner with friends and family, but be done in like 45 minutes. But I don't walk out feeling like I wasn't a good companion for whoever we ate with, it's not like the shorter dinner is bad...
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: O gato lè o jornal.

Encountered that sentence in Duolingo once.


And they claim to be a family site.
SMH
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Archie Goodwin: WillofJ2: Damn thought the place was always busy. That complex has some good restaurants.  The beer garden across the street has some good food.

That shopping center is almost always packed wonder what they are gonna put there

Maybe the other (shiatty) food vendors complained that they were taking all the business.

All the other places were probably surviving on the overflow from that place.

You need one stellar place to draw everyone in. The folks with the cash to bribe the maitre de could get in, others had to go to the second-tier restaurants.

That landlord might end up losing several tenants because of this. Only a top-tier place can last 20 years. They've probably gone through a half dozen managers, and just as many head chefs, yet the quality never dropped off. With this place gone, there's no overflow for the rest of the places. If they don't step up their quality, they'll be gone fast.


Yeah I can see that. Either way, it seems a strange decision.
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [beautyimageusa.com image 400x245]
So the landlord just pulled the lease right out from underneath ...


I couldn't stop watching. I think it played ... like maybe ... a brazillion times.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

daffy: That is sad. Unfortunately, it is a free country and the owner of the property have ever right to due what they want with their land.


I think it's time for duck season.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: I sometimes feel that it's time we engage in Civil War II, and this time go by the Golden Rule, and give the bigots the treatment they want to apply to everyone else. They wanted it. We should give it to them good and hard.

There is some snowflake fantasy here that liberals are all bedwetters who love gun control. The right to own guns is not divided between libby libs and dim-witted Trump cultists.

Let's give the bigots what they want! They're clearly into S&M. Let's cage the survivors until we can judge whether they're useful slaves or good as a filler in Soylent Green.


Sir, this is a Cookout
 
emtwo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The owners of the restauraunt in TFA claim to be "the only Brazilian concept" in "the Triangle area," and this is the best headline we can get?

Shame on you, subby.
 
