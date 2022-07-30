 Skip to content
(CBC) Finally a Canadian airport ranks first in the world
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I really like YYZ.  I flew through there a few times getting the job at the university in upstate NY.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I like YYZ too, it's my home airport but when it goes bad, it goes really bad.

Walking through baggage claim last weekend, there were thousands of unclaimed bags just moved to the walls.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Yes, but they have peanut donuts at the Timmys.  I could care less about my luggage if I have a peanut donut and a coffee.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I flew into and out of Toronto in early May.

It was a goddamn disaster.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on YYZ.  You used to be cool.

Rush - YYZ
Youtube ftVTWDrtrlc
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So radio edit or with drum solo?
 
rwellor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they are *very* apologetic about it!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Free luggage, clothes, and sex toys?
 
Electrify
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few weeks ago I flew out of Pearson to Victoria, and other than minor delays it was about as smooth as it could be. The only hiccup coming back was that it took about 45 minutes before the luggage started coming down the chute.

/YMMV
//Tip 1: fly earlier in the day, as delays encountered throughout the day have yet to compound to the point that they will impact your flight
//Tip 2: NEVER fly Air Canada
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- . - -
- . - -
- - . .
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wasn't this a subplot on a Trailer Park Boys?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mumbai's still my least favorite. Americans complain about O'Hare. It's really not that bad.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why all of my upcoming flights are specifically "no stops at YYZ" booked.  If it's going to be Chaos, it's either Chaos I cause, Chaos I profit from, or Chaos that doesn't impact me
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came from Europe last year on the beginning of August and this arrival hall with self-service kiosks for customs was a pure hell. There was several hundreds people there, the part with the kiosks was so dense that you did not know where the lines to the kiosks end and where the lines to the customs officers begin. Add to this barely working AC and screaming kids (of course, they are tired and scared of the crowds...) and when you were at the end of 20-something hour journey it was farking hell. Spend 2 hours in there, barely made my flight to Ottawa.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did they make the Pope fly through it?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Has anything Rush ever did ever been considered cool?

No, sorry
 
patcarew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! This bad publicity might affect tourism!

A bunch of major corporations took a bunch of COVID support money, so they wouldn't lay people off, but they pocketed the money and still screwed the employees anyway.

This is one of those rare situations where a multi-million dollar fine is in order.

Someone I know was trapped in Pearson. Westjet gave them hotel vouchers, but the hotels said the vouchers were worthless, so my friend spent 30 hours sleeping on the airport floor.

Public flogging cable channel. Pay per view. Make the elite earn their ill-gotten gains.

Oh no! This bad publicity might affect tourism! Ya think?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably went to Toronto Island  AKA BIlly Bishop.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doesn't matter, the only way to make Rush listenable is to remove the vocal track
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had a friend flying from Toronto to Vancouver. The first delay was for three days, the second delay was at the connection in Calgary for another day or so. Get what you pay for with Swoop, I guess.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
YYZ is what happens when everyone in security knows all the rules and abides by them without exemption, despite common sense.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bishop? You can only fly diagonally.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Oh yeah, when J-Roc opened his "$crilla Villa" filled with stuff he stole from the baggage claim.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Heh, they weren't when I last went through.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've probably maligned Pearson more than any other airport I've ever traveled through.

I get annoyed when people blame the Trudeau government because I know its been a piece of shiat since long before he came along.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
First in confusing an AI?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Baggage claim at Pearson was terrible pre 2020. Now it's completely dysfunctional.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Delays happen. Pearson is nice, because I can get food, drink, and bathrooms anywhere, and they are good quality.

Logan is a POS, especially the international terminal.

O'Hare is another POS barn, inspired by cattle class no doubt.

Hawaii is nice.

Thunder Bay is awesome!

If you are going to make me wait, make sure I can have something to eat, something to drink, and somewhere to crap and scratch where it itches.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

30 hours in an airport would suck. That never happened to me, but United gave me a worthless hotel voucher in Chicago once.  Worthless in that it was only 10% off. I stole a couple of blankets and a pillow from the plane and tried to sleep in O'Hare. People Express stranded me in Newark and didn't even offer any vouchers. I tried to sleep on the floor. I couldn't do it there either.

Delta put me up in a motel across the freeway from an Asian massage parlor when they made me stay in Atlanta which was thoughtful of them even though I didn't take advantage of the conveniently located spa. They hadn't given me a voucher for that place.

I was ready to get home - that would have been a happier ending, but Delta wasn't ready when I was.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it were a dry delay, it wouldn't be so unbearable.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Delays happen. Pearson is nice, because I can get food, drink, and bathrooms anywhere, and they are good quality.


Unless you're in the customs line for three hours like on my last trip.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Still never been on a plain.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First Canadian airport? 'bout time those moose buggerin' poutine chompers caught up to the twentieth century.
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

$50 and a bunch of paperwork will get you Nexus for 5 years, allowing you to go to the much less crowded (at least every time I saw it) trusted traveler kiosks.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Air Canada's website asks people to arrive earlier for a domestic flight in Toronto than they do for an international flight anywhere else in the system.
 
