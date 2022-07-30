 Skip to content
Cars, the moon, Indian cuisine, and food most people won't like are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, July 21-27: I Saw A Turtle Edition
13
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1392

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16 years ago, someone saw a turtle and they decided to post about it on Fark,

https://www.fark.com/comments/474335

And someone else posted, and someone else, and it's still going 16 years later. Yes, the thread is still open, and yes, you can still post in it. So the next time you see a turtle, be sure to let the people who will be reading that thread in another 16 years know about it..

Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and where you last saw a turtle.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm, lamb biryani.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
DittoToo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have an old ISAT hat somewhere.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On the easy quiz, I got up to 666 for a while, but finally got another correct answer.
 
flucto
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where was the Indian cuisine in this quiz...?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

flucto: Where was the Indian cuisine in this quiz...?


They've said everyone gets randomized questions. I got one about ghee, but maybe other people didn't.
 
flucto
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: flucto: Where was the Indian cuisine in this quiz...?

They've said everyone gets randomized questions. I got one about ghee, but maybe other people didn't.


yer serious?
 
