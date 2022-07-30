 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Woman, 100, renews driver's license; has no advice for aspiring centenarian motorists: "Everybody has to do their own thing"   (tmj4.com) divider line
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Still probably better driver than your average 16 year old.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Everybody has to do their own thing"...with their turn signal on.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Her advice: "stay out of the passing lane and get the hell out of my way.  I have places to go before I die."
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She didn't look a day over 85.
 
Unda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's terrible driving advice...
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Still a better driver than Mazepin
 
Watubi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Still probably better driver than your average 16 year old.


Insurance rates concur
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Doing better than me. I let mine expire when I was 25, in the previous century.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bet she knows how to drive shift, can check her own oil and just cause you called shotgun doesn't mean you can mess with my radio and my AC.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Still probably better driver than your average 16 year old.


The older I get, the more I understand and agree with the whole 'no rental cars for kids under 25' (or whatever age it is).  Around me there are far too many very young men driving muscle cars (mostly late model Mustangs), expensive new-ish luxury cars, or massive new-ish pickups/SUVs and they love to use their ability to accelerate quickly.  Brakes and signals...receive less use.  It's a child in charge of a death machine with the bare minimum of training.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I'm sick of having my mental state called into question!"

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I don't have any advice, I think everybody has to do their own thing."

Good advice.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hardinparamedic: "I'm sick of having my mental state called into question!"

[64.media.tumblr.com image 850x478]


The Grey Dawn is upon us.  Stay away from the Country Kitchen Buffet if you want to live.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey if she can drive without problems why not?
 
