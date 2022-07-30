 Skip to content
(Yahoo) NewsFlash Biden tests positive for COVID-19. This is not a repeat from last week
109
•       •       •

chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be. Republicans have spent the last 2.5 years claiming Covid is fake news.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post Paxlovid rebound, sounds like.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, so did I after getting covid. Like two weeks after. Your point?
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh, this'll have the nutters baying at the moon. Also 'news flash'? Really?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like 'ol Joe learned what I did a year ago- Covid is a great excuse for a week's vacation.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already stating he's working in isolation. I get that he's President, but could we maybe dial back work uber alles while you're sick just a tiny bit?
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid cuts
 
Krashash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sillydragon: Oooh, this'll have the nutters baying at the moon. Also 'news flash'? Really?


Prez catching Covid for a second time isn't news?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe just had to out-do Trump, I guess.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Deep State propaganda. Fake news
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krashash: sillydragon: Oooh, this'll have the nutters baying at the moon. Also 'news flash'? Really?

Prez catching Covid for a second time isn't news?


It is, but it's hardly a news flash. It happens. So what? He's got literally the very best care medical science can offer.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faking it so he can WFH.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the Dems plan to get a more exciting candidate in 24. Biden keeps testing positive, can't run, makes room for Hillary. It was on the Fox News crawl.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Already stating he's working in isolation. I get that he's President, but could we maybe dial back work uber alles while you're sick just a tiny bit?


Remember "Old Man Sleepy Joe is scared to come out of his basement"?


You really want another round of that?
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: This is the Dems plan to get a more exciting candidate in 24. Biden keeps testing positive, can't run, makes room for Hillary. It was on the Fox News crawl.


My fortune cookie said the same thing!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He done caught that there Saw-dee virus!!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krashash: sillydragon: Oooh, this'll have the nutters baying at the moon. Also 'news flash'? Really?

Prez catching Covid for a second time isn't news?


Second time, or really never cleared from the first time?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sillydragon: Oooh, this'll have the nutters baying at the moon. Also 'news flash'? Really?


President Kamala Harris will give them a lizard brain aneurysm
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's Hannity going to say now?
This variant is still weak but persistent in even weaker presidents, so TFG is king for life?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*COVID comes for Biden.*
Biden: come for the king, you better not miss.
COVID: ...and I took that personally.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is the time for Joe to have a one-on-one with Sinema.

No, not that way, ya pervs.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: sillydragon: Oooh, this'll have the nutters baying at the moon. Also 'news flash'? Really?

President Kamala Harris will give them a lizard brain aneurysm


*Nervous laughter ensues
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Joe just had to out-do Trump, I guess.


Unlike TFG, Biden might actually be tired of winning. That's because he actually wins, though in this case he probably wished he lost.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sillydragon: Krashash: sillydragon: Oooh, this'll have the nutters baying at the moon. Also 'news flash'? Really?

Prez catching Covid for a second time isn't news?

It is, but it's hardly a news flash. It happens. So what? He's got literally the very best care medical science can offer.


At least two presidents have been killed by the medical treatment they received. Washington was killed by bloodletting when he caught the flu. Garfield died from infection when a doctor stuck a dirty finger into the bullet wound to get it out.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's Biden his time before he's better.

But seriously.   These recent strains have many people testing positive for two to three weeks, either with or without symptoms.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sillydragon: Oooh, this'll have the nutters baying at the moon. Also 'news flash'? Really?


Saturday in the Fark
I think it was the end of July
Biden coughing, newsflash flashing
A man selling swear words
Nutters bayed at the moon
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Already stating he's working in isolation. I get that he's President, but could we maybe dial back work uber alles while you're sick just a tiny bit?


I assume that saying he's still working is meant more to assure the country (and the world) that he's expected to be fine and thus still in charge and running things. Thus, current policy and international postures are stable and aren't at risk of changing due to a change in leadership in the short-term future.

It's on an entirely different level than "work unless you're dead".
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What SHOULD happen is "Wow the president, who presumably has extra special shiat for treatment and prevention, can still get his ass kicked by covid and get easily reinfected soon after his initial infection. I should take this covid shiat seriously/keep taking it seriously despite nerds saying its no big deal, huh?"

What will likely happen: "THIS IS A SCAM THAT THE ILLUMINATI IS USING TO DISTRACT PEOPLE FROM THEIR ATTEMPTS TO INCLUDE CRT IN SCHOOLS AND THEIR PLANS TO TRANSMORGIFY THE POPULATION USING GENDERFLUID. THIS MEANS BIDEN IS OLD AND DUMB AND TRUMP IS NOW GOD KING FOR LIFE AND BEYOND"
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: This is the Dems plan to get a more exciting candidate in 24. Biden keeps testing positive, can't run, makes room for Hillary. It was on the Fox News crawl.


Yeah, but everyone knows how bad her health is, she can barely stand up.  Good thing she can murder people from a wheelchair.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: sillydragon: Krashash: sillydragon: Oooh, this'll have the nutters baying at the moon. Also 'news flash'? Really?

Prez catching Covid for a second time isn't news?

It is, but it's hardly a news flash. It happens. So what? He's got literally the very best care medical science can offer.

At least two presidents have been killed by the medical treatment they received. Washington was killed by bloodletting when he caught the flu. Garfield died from infection when a doctor stuck a dirty finger into the bullet wound to get it out.


Got anything from this century?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: ChrisDe: This is the Dems plan to get a more exciting candidate in 24. Biden keeps testing positive, can't run, makes room for Hillary. It was on the Fox News crawl.

Yeah, but everyone knows how bad her health is, she can barely stand up.  Good thing she can murder people from a wheelchair.


Conservative humor never gets any funnier.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, shouldn't he have natural immunity?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sillydragon: Alien Robot: sillydragon: Krashash: sillydragon: Oooh, this'll have the nutters baying at the moon. Also 'news flash'? Really?

Prez catching Covid for a second time isn't news?

It is, but it's hardly a news flash. It happens. So what? He's got literally the very best care medical science can offer.

At least two presidents have been killed by the medical treatment they received. Washington was killed by bloodletting when he caught the flu. Garfield died from infection when a doctor stuck a dirty finger into the bullet wound to get it out.

Got anything from this century?


Putting his brain back in his head didn't work?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Naido: ChrisDe: This is the Dems plan to get a more exciting candidate in 24. Biden keeps testing positive, can't run, makes room for Hillary. It was on the Fox News crawl.

Yeah, but everyone knows how bad her health is, she can barely stand up.  Good thing she can murder people from a wheelchair.

Conservative humor never gets any funnier.


The complete inability to laugh at one's self is, fortunately, evergreen.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Post Paxlovid rebound, sounds like.


Yup, not unusual at all. Of course, a certain segment of the media will pretend this is some sort of bizarre or unique event.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To anyone laughing, two words:

President Harris
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we'll see President Harris yet.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Already stating he's working in isolation. I get that he's President, but could we maybe dial back work uber alles while you're sick just a tiny bit?


How much work is it to not legalize weed. not raise the minimum wage, not address student debt, not expand access to health care, etc.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleepy Brandon can't even recover from Covid correctly!!!1112

This is where the military arrests everyone in FEMA and reinstates trump as the rightful king of all time.
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: To anyone laughing, two words:

President Harris


I dont have an issue with harris so...

I also dont want biden to die in office.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no trips to Walter Reed via helicopter while barely making it to the helicopter and no video of him gasping for breath while sweating like a stuck orange pig....
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: To anyone laughing, two words:

President Harris


Progressives are laughing because this would be a good thing.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that sucks. I don't think it would hurt Biden to spend a month inside.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: Maybe we'll see President Harris yet.


She's younger, she may be able to learn. I said "may".
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on the type of test he took, it could be either a false positive or a test that is so sensitive that it detects even small segments of the virus, which is - in effect - a false positive. After I had COVID and recovered, I still had occasional positives. But if I didn't have other accompanying symptoms: coughing, tiredness, aches, etc., then it's probably a legacy detection. And sure enough, after another couple weeks, I had regular daily negatives.
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: sillydragon: Krashash: sillydragon: Oooh, this'll have the nutters baying at the moon. Also 'news flash'? Really?

Prez catching Covid for a second time isn't news?

It is, but it's hardly a news flash. It happens. So what? He's got literally the very best care medical science can offer.

At least two presidents have been killed by the medical treatment they received. Washington was killed by bloodletting when he caught the flu. Garfield died from infection when a doctor stuck a dirty finger into the bullet wound to get it out.


Trump would have pulled it out himself, then licked it and bit it in half. Then he would have spit the two pieces across the room where Lincoln's portrait was hanging, and made two bullseyes.

/see? THATS THE KIND OF CINC WE NEED AGAIN
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Baloo Uriza: Maybe we'll see President Harris yet.

She's younger, she may be able to learn. I said "may".


I think she's already well aware fascists are not farking around.  Biden doesn't seem to understand that.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... I really gotta get another booster ...
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money's on Paxlovid rebound.
 
