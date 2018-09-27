 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   New York isn't monkeypoxing around   (usatoday.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, New York City, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, monkeypox outbreak, World Health Organization, United States, New York's monkeypox infection count, Immune system, New York  
•       •       •

762 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2022 at 8:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State

Now I feel that the rest of the country isn't enjoying nearly as much butt stuff as New York.  It's sad.  I mean, at this particular moment it's advantageous, but sad under normal circumstances.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: "More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State

Now I feel that the rest of the country isn't enjoying nearly as much butt stuff as New York.  It's sad.  I mean, at this particular moment it's advantageous, but sad under normal circumstances.


Butt stuff is not required.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, once the virus is in your body you can develop lesions anywhere including the butt. It doesn't have to be introduced there.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't alive for the outbreak of AIDS. I didn't think I'd have to see the gay community blamed for a "gay disease" again just because that's where it happens to be spreading.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: came from touching cheeks with another friend


Which cheeks? Could still be buttstuff.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been to New York in like, days.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a very rare occasion I feel the need to post a Bobby Brown music video
Bobby Brown - Humpin' Around (With Intro) (Official Music Video)
Youtube XtE1TmikgIQ
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Angel: "Sir, they're still buttfarking down there."
Jesus:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So we're still doing the stigmatize thing here even though any intelligent person knows it's not confined to "butt stuff".

Wash your hands (a lot) you filthy animals.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: So we're still doing the stigmatize thing here even though any intelligent person knows it's not confined to "butt stuff".

Wash your hands (a lot) you filthy animals.


Not confined to however the overwhelming amount of cases and spread is through butt-stuff. You can guarantee that Fark would be absolutely bashing Christians if the spread was mostly due to church gatherings and rather than not gather they blame the Biden administration for nor taking this seriously enough and having vaccines readily available everywhere. Perhaps NOT going to sexually promiscuous festivals, clubs, etc. for a little bit might be a good idea for the time being. Goes equally for straight people.
 
Bslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ivo Shandor:

Also, once the virus is in your body you can develop lesions anywhere including the butt. It doesn't have to be introduced there.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: So we're still doing the stigmatize thing here even though any intelligent person knows it's not confined to "butt stuff". Wash your hands (a lot) you filthy animals.


Yeah it's a damn shame this is being categorized as a strictly gay disease like the AIDS epidemic. It doesn't matter if you're man, woman, straight, gay, lesbian or whatever it's just about prolonged skin contact with an infected individual.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: So we're still doing the stigmatize thing here even though any intelligent person knows it's not confined to "butt stuff".


Buttstuff is inherently funny. It's not about stigma, it's about lulz.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Naido: "More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State

Now I feel that the rest of the country isn't enjoying nearly as much butt stuff as New York.  It's sad.  I mean, at this particular moment it's advantageous, but sad under normal circumstances.


It's not that - it's just that we're afraid to get tested. Either that or we're incels. Don't even ask which one I am.

Everybody's Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey (Remastered 2009)
Youtube eyV3zCq1OHM
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Naido: "More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State

Now I feel that the rest of the country isn't enjoying nearly as much butt stuff as New York.  It's sad.  I mean, at this particular moment it's advantageous, but sad under normal circumstances.

Butt stuff is not required.
[Fark user image 425x609]

Also, once the virus is in your body you can develop lesions anywhere including the butt. It doesn't have to be introduced there.


Practical information, but most of Fark hasn't known human contact for several decades, so we're very safe.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: So we're still doing the stigmatize thing here even though any intelligent person knows it's not confined to "butt stuff".

Wash your hands (a lot) you filthy animals.


A huge amount of the spread is through butt stuff, there's a farking vaccine for it which vastly outpaces the actual spread (780,000 distributed vs 4,600 cases) and no one here is dying from it. So yes, it's funny. This ain't the AIDS epidemic or Covid 2.0, no matter how much y'all want it to be for some weird reason, get off your high horse. After a million Americans have died from covid can't we just sit back and make jokes that people are giving each other rashes on their assholes?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootysama: SplittingAces: So we're still doing the stigmatize thing here even though any intelligent person knows it's not confined to "butt stuff".

Wash your hands (a lot) you filthy animals.

A huge amount of the spread is through butt stuff, there's a farking vaccine for it which vastly outpaces the actual spread (780,000 distributed vs 4,600 cases) and no one here is dying from it. So yes, it's funny. This ain't the AIDS epidemic or Covid 2.0, no matter how much y'all want it to be for some weird reason, get off your high horse. After a million Americans have died from covid can't we just sit back and make jokes that people are giving each other rashes on their assholes?


My asshole didn't itch until I read your comment.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Practical information, but most of Fark hasn't known human contact for several decades, so we're very safe.


Provided that you also avoid breathing air containing virus particles or touching contaminated surfaces. Direct contact is not required.

See for example https://metro.co.uk/2018/09/27/monkeypox-healthcare-worker-thinks-she-caught-virus-changing-patients-bedsheets-7983613/
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bootysama: ... and no one here is dying from it.


Yet.

Also, if you think that death is the only thing to worry about then I invite you to browse this report (pictures not safe for work or lunch):

Clinical features and novel presentations of human monkeypox in a central London centre during the 2022 outbreak: descriptive case series
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
YES PLAGUEFATHER! BLESS THEM WIH THE GIFTS OF GRANDFATHER NURGLE

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bootysama: SplittingAces: So we're still doing the stigmatize thing here even though any intelligent person knows it's not confined to "butt stuff".

Wash your hands (a lot) you filthy animals.

A huge amount of the spread is through butt stuff, there's a farking vaccine for it which vastly outpaces the actual spread (780,000 distributed vs 4,600 cases) and no one here is dying from it. So yes, it's funny. This ain't the AIDS epidemic or Covid 2.0, no matter how much y'all want it to be for some weird reason, get off your high horse. After a million Americans have died from covid can't we just sit back and make jokes that people are giving each other rashes on their assholes?


Or assholes on their rashes, giving the asshole a rash, to rashly pass along to some other asshole.  It's all funny.  We laugh at people dying all the time here.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Salvation Through Annihilation
Youtube Ml-KIjYw2Oo
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would get this vax if it was available. It's gonna start spreading fast soon. College's are back in session in a few weeks. That shiat is gonna spread around the US like wildfire. You use a public restroom, drink at bar and so on, you could get it. Not just having sex with that guy on Twitter
 
peterquince [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: SplittingAces: So we're still doing the stigmatize thing here even though any intelligent person knows it's not confined to "butt stuff".

Wash your hands (a lot) you filthy animals.

Not confined to however the overwhelming amount of cases and spread is through butt-stuff. You can guarantee that Fark would be absolutely bashing Christians if the spread was mostly due to church gatherings and rather than not gather they blame the Biden administration for nor taking this seriously enough and having vaccines readily available everywhere. Perhaps NOT going to sexually promiscuous festivals, clubs, etc. for a little bit might be a good idea for the time being. Goes equally for straight people.


Again, not butt stuff. Skin-to-skin contact where there is an active rash. Including things like hugging and close dancing.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Going to be real interesting to see what happens after Sturgis and Burning Man this year.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess getting all those shots when I was a kid paid off.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Going to be real interesting to see what happens after Sturgis and Burning Man this year.


Assless chaps are not protection from monkey pox.

/The more you know star
 
Bungles
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The real problem is that sensible people are being turned away from vaccination. Multiple people I know had their first dose... followed by a swift cancellation of their second dose because of the shortage. Will one dose be enough? Possibly, but that's based on tiny emergency studies due to the shortage, not the original clinical trials.

The criteria for getting vaccinated are so ludicrously narrow (again, due to the shortage) that most people have to lie unless they're literally male prostitutes.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Monkeypox spreads through close, physical contact between people. This means anyone can get monkeypox, state health officials said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I guess getting all those shots when I was a kid paid off.


bad news for you if it's been more than 30 years....
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: Bootysama: ... and no one here is dying from it.

Yet.

Also, if you think that death is the only thing to worry about then I invite you to browse this report (pictures not safe for work or lunch):

Clinical features and novel presentations of human monkeypox in a central London centre during the 2022 outbreak: descriptive case series


Already had the first two deaths outside of Africa reported yesterday. Brazil and Spain.

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-62350022
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.