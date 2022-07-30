 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Troubled bridge over concrete washes. Will they close it down?   (ktla.com) divider line
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

It was probably those darn Rodriguez brothers.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If they'd only built it 53 streets to the south...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
$588M and a resident says 'tear it down.'
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's news today? Fark.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, look! A "journalist " posted to Facebook then compiled all the negative reactions
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So far, they've tried doing nothing, and it hasn't worked.

For traffic calming, an easy thing to do would be to bring in some k-rails and install a median, reducing it to 1 lane in each direction.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Install some steel posts that come up from the concrete when illegal activity is taking place. Cameras will capture what happened and cars that are trapped inside will get impounded or ticketed," said Jorge Arellano.

Impractical, possibly illegal, will probably damage cars that happen to be on top of the mechanism when deployed....but at the same time I like where Jorge's head is at.  I'm not against this idea.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun:

Impractical, possibly illegal, will probably damage cars that happen to be on top of the mechanism when deployed....but at the same time I like where Jorge's head is at.  I'm not against this idea.


What if the bridge transforms into a giant robot and captures all the criminals and transports them to jail?
We should do that.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm:
It was probably those darn Rodriguez brothers.


They're a couple of scumbags!
 
nursetim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun:

Impractical, possibly illegal, will probably damage cars that happen to be on top of the mechanism when deployed....but at the same time I like where Jorge's head is at.  I'm not against this idea.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As somebody who has been stuck in the 3rd St tunnel during rush hour more than once, they need to ban all the cars all over downtown all the time.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Install some steel posts that come up from the concrete when illegal activity is taking place. Cameras will capture what happened and cars that are trapped inside will get impounded or ticketed," said Jorge Arellano.

I made this suggestion with the last article. I am not Jorge Arellano.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cyberspacedout:

For traffic calming, an easy thing to do would be to bring in some k-rails and install a median, reducing it to 1 lane in each direction.


There is already enough median to fit some k-rails.  They could eliminate the outside lanes for pedestrian and bicycle use.

Another option would be to install some "intelligent" speed humps, which are filled with a a non-Newtonian fluid which hardens under a sufficient enough impact.  Tune it for 30 MPH and laugh as racers destroy their suspension when they hit them at 80 MPH.
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero:


Alright. Then where will the cars go? Gonna block some other thoroughfare?
 
