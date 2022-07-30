 Skip to content
(CBC)   Caught passed out and behind the wheel of your government vehicle and not fired. Must be a (a) politician, (b) foreign diplomat or (c) cop   (cbc.ca) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
RCMP Integrated Dog Unit. Was it him, his horse, or his dog who was drunk?
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: RCMP Integrated Dog Unit. Was it him, his horse, or his dog who was drunk?


Trick question -- it was his horse's stunt double.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: RCMP Integrated Dog Unit. Was it him, his horse, or his dog who was drunk?


Pourquoi pas tous les trois?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shaggy - It Wasn't Me.ogg
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
scontent.fsig3-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
D. All of the above
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope he gets the help he needs.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Make it home SAFE!
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I hope he gets the help he needs.


Preferably to the unemployment line.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wondering if he was busy in that Burger King bathroom....
 
Wulfman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably one of those dastardly public school teachers, amirite?
dnrta
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When This took place (April 2020) BC was under lock-down as well, and it says in the article that a group of them were partying at a couple different places. At a time when the RCMP were handing out illegal gathering tickets every day. smh
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Breaker Moran: I hope he gets the help he needs.


Burger King is a helluva drug
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was the moose ok?
 
