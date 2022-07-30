 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   ♫ Batman, Batman, Batscam. Da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da. Batmobile raid   (abc7news.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine, Police, Warrant, Sheriff, Criminal law, Constable, United States, Owner Mark Racop, Sam Anagnostou  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 30 Jul 2022 at 4:33 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't understand how Cali law enforcement can just fly to Indiana and wave BS warrants around. Did the local authorities know about this? Couldn't the Batmobile guy just tell them to GTFO?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

maddog2030: I don't understand how Cali law enforcement can just fly to Indiana and wave BS warrants around. Did the local authorities know about this? Couldn't the Batmobile guy just tell them to GTFO?


Next news article would gave been Batmobile shop owner being violently taken down, i think.

Sue the shiat out of them
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: maddog2030: I don't understand how Cali law enforcement can just fly to Indiana and wave BS warrants around. Did the local authorities know about this? Couldn't the Batmobile guy just tell them to GTFO?

Next news article would gave been Batmobile shop owner being violently taken down, i think.

Sue the shiat out of them


And don't stop until that dude's grandmother's goats ate locked up.
 
Valter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: "one of the sheriff's friends ordered a Batmobile and wasn't happy with how long it's taking"

You can just do that? I wasn't happy with how long the DMV was taking to get my new driver's license to me. Could I have called the cops on them?

/finally got the license the other day
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like Batman, but I'd never drive that car anywhere (or even buy it)
fiberglassfreaks.comView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now imagine if this dispute was about a woman in need of an abortion.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maddog2030: I don't understand how Cali law enforcement can just fly to Indiana and wave BS warrants around. Did the local authorities know about this? Couldn't the Batmobile guy just tell them to GTFO?


Yes, and nope.  States cooperate with other states' warrants, otherwise it'd be 1937 and you could just roll across a state line and get away fine - no one needs that.  You bring what appears to be a valid warrant to another state - as an LEO -  you'll generally even get some local police backup for the thing - they want someone on the spot to make sure it doesn't go shiatshow.  Unfortunately that means that they can't really evaluate how legit or not said warrant is, unless it's something obviously vastly illegal.  Searching a place and bringing back paperwork doesn't meet that bar.  Maybe sketchy?  Could be.  Obviously illegal in any circumstances?  No

/local cops cooperated with what appeared to be valid paper
//as they're supposed to
///the onus is on the Bolanos here from producing a shiat warrant
 
Iczer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You're pissed that you were bumped to the bottom of the line? For, you know, missing a payment? I'd say he should take some personal farking responsibility, but we've now all seen he has less than zero somehow.
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Valter: FTFA: "one of the sheriff's friends ordered a Batmobile and wasn't happy with how long it's taking"

You can just do that? I wasn't happy with how long the DMV was taking to get my new driver's license to me. Could I have called the cops on them?

/finally got the license the other day


I keep reading article. It gets better/worse:

Former prosecutor for San Francisco: "It simply defies reason, in my view, why so many people, so many high-ranking members of law enforcement, would have to go and enforce something so unnecessary? And so trivial?"

Trivial. That's the word. Might even apply to more cases than this. Trivial.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.