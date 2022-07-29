 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Homemade experimental car skids across highway, takes out multiple road signs, and ends up in the ditch. Did I say car? I mean airplane   (twincities.com) divider line
studebaker hoch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The pilot said he lost power after striking a paywall.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Made by Texla?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sonex.  So "home made" the way my desk from Ikea is "home made".
 
Valter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Orville, Wilbur? Is that you?

/kidding aside, please don't endanger the public with your trifles
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was the fuel tank source valve behind his left shoulder?

You might think people would know not to do this by now.
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"homemade experimental aircraft"

The same way I used to call discarded big appliance boxes my "space shuttle."
 
Special Guest
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know it's a Sonex, but the picture in the article reminds me of the old "teenie two" homebuilt:
upac.caView Full Size

Single seat, VW powered, and man did I want one of those when I was a kid.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Oshkosh experimental aviation event is going on right now. Many many hundreds of these planes are there right now. It is literally the busiest airspace in the world right now. Yes, I have friends that go every ear.

Imagine several square miles of this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
