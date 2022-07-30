 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Boomers didn't think their cunning plan to stagnate wages and shred the safety net all the way through
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...and it won't really penetrate until it'stjem looking at homelessness, because those people all deserve it.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're not even the majority population anymore, so feel free to fix everything.  Since that's how it works with generations.

Any day now the youngsters are going to swoop in and fix everything.

https://theintercept.com/2022/06/13/progressive-organizing-infighting-callout-culture/
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: ...and it won't really penetrate until it'stjem looking at homelessness, because those people all deserve it.


Yeah - that's the poor ones.  The brown ones.  They're not "US".  We're going to be fine, we pulled that ladder up after we climbed it, just to make sure.  And f*ck the rest of you.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a member of Gen-X, I'd like to say how terrible it would be if I lost my house.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'd have to live in one of my other houses

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The one-percenters who arranged all this, sit back and snicker at Subby's ignorance and misplaced anger.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: They're not even the majority population anymore, so feel free to fix everything.  Since that's how it works with generations.

Any day now the youngsters are going to swoop in and fix everything.

https://theintercept.com/2022/06/13/progressive-organizing-infighting-callout-culture/


I'm sick of hearing crap. I'm sorry, who's still in charge and created all these problems to begin with again? That would require boomers to actually relinquish their power. Way to blame the victims. Look history will not be kind to the 'Baby Boomer' generation, assuming we actually survive and you all don't manage to get us all killed. Boomers were born into the greatest era in American economic prosperity and you all somehow turned all it into this. You all stole everything that wasn't nailed down, sold our country out to oligarchs, left us living in ghettos that rivaled 3rd world countries, took away our rights and then saddled us with generations of debt we'll never be able to pay. Oh and you all set the farking planet in fire just for good measure. You robbed us of our future. Your generation looked to the future with awe and wonder, we look to the future and wonder how the fark are we even going to survive. If your parents generation was remembered as the greatest generation, your generation will be remembered as one of the worst. And you're right there are more of us now and if we go down you all are coming with us. There's no justice like angry mob justice.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will build us some nice resorts to live in.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans would love that! Yet another crisis they can blame on Dems.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to be working out for them pretty good so far. They'll all be dead before the bill comes due. And they are not going to let anyone else have any power until that happens.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/r/urbancarliving
 
t3knomanser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Boomers were born into the greatest era in American economic prosperity and you all somehow turned all it into this.


In a (limited) defense of the Boomers: the prosperity that the Boomers were born into was borrowed against the future. The Boomers didn't do that, they just benefited and assumed that the debt was never going to come due. And now Reality is here, and it's upset that nobody's been paying the vig, and it doesn't really matter who took out the loan, all our kneecaps are at risk.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Naido: They're not even the majority population anymore, so feel free to fix everything.  Since that's how it works with generations.

Any day now the youngsters are going to swoop in and fix everything.

https://theintercept.com/2022/06/13/progressive-organizing-infighting-callout-culture/

I'm sick of hearing crap. I'm sorry, who's still in charge and created all these problems to begin with again? That would require boomers to actually relinquish their power. Way to blame the victims. Look history will not be kind to the 'Baby Boomer' generation, assuming we actually survive and you all don't manage to get us all killed. Boomers were born into the greatest era in American economic prosperity and you all somehow turned all it into this. You all stole everything that wasn't nailed down, sold our country out to oligarchs, left us living in ghettos that rivaled 3rd world countries, took away our rights and then saddled us with generations of debt we'll never be able to pay. Oh and you all set the farking planet in fire just for good measure. You robbed us of our future. Your generation looked to the future with awe and wonder, we look to the future and wonder how the fark are we even going to survive. If your parents generation was remembered as the greatest generation, your generation will be remembered as one of the worst. And you're right there are more of us now and if we go down you all are coming with us. There's no justice like angry mob justice.


Yeah but the one "gen X" guy has multiple houses, so it's all our own faults. 

I'm strangely fascinated with the people who have to get on the internet and tell people how well they're doing, therefore there is no problem. I can only assume, having met a lot of insufferable, useless, rich douchebags in my life that they are not the most fun people to hang around with.  
"Oh my god you guys, I'm making $500k a year now filling out spreadsheets 20 hours a week. I don't even know what to do with the money lol."  
 
Fully look forward to the angry Fark barons saying I'm jealous, or don't work hard enough. Fark you. 
If there was a reward for hard work people picking strawberries or digging ditches would be living in palaces.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right, CBS.  Because it's old people on the verge of homelessness who are controlling the agenda in this country.

/At least according to the oligarch-owned media
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: Seems to be working out for them pretty good so far. They'll all be dead before the bill comes due. And they are not going to let anyone else have any power until that happens.


I just had a thought of some very vengeful generations down the road that when faced with a toxic planet that's virtually uninhabitable they fall back to a jurassic park style pastime of cloning boomers from their vanity graves' remains to torture them and show them what they've done.

/I should write that script
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Boomers who made this mess and the Boomers who are homeless are two different groups of people.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: They're not even the majority population anymore, so feel free to fix everything.  Since that's how it works with generations.

Any day now the youngsters are going to swoop in and fix everything.

https://theintercept.com/2022/06/13/progressive-organizing-infighting-callout-culture/


The Guttmacher Institute mentioned here later fired a key union organizer right after the workers won their union vote, so I am going to guess there was, as in a a lot of nonprofits, and exploitative and abusive workplace taking mission driven individuals and  grinding them up and spitting them out, no different than Amazon or any other bad for-profit employer.

This isn't the shallow Twitter being mad at someone for a 10 year-old bad joke. This is people who believe in a major structural change that needs to happen as capitalism is trying to cash out before the planet and social institutions collapse, and they are starting with their workplaces which are part of that system. All the executive directors mentioned here are management class, and they have that same liberal belief that problems are external things to solve, and there's no need for personal accountability. Those executive directors are embodying the Boomer mentalities that brought us to this crisis point.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: As a member of Gen-X, I'd like to say how terrible it would be if I lost my house.

[Fark user image 199x254]

/I'd have to live in one of my other houses

[Fark user image 202x249]



My friend has multiple houses

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boomers who stagnated the wages and shredded the safety net are all now retired and spending time at their vacation homes. If there was ever any danger that the decision makers would face homelessness, wages would be growing and the safety nets would be fully funded and operational.

But since the decision makers all went to the University of FUGotmine, here we are.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Naido: They're not even the majority population anymore, so feel free to fix everything.  Since that's how it works with generations.

Any day now the youngsters are going to swoop in and fix everything.

https://theintercept.com/2022/06/13/progressive-organizing-infighting-callout-culture/

I'm sick of hearing crap. I'm sorry, who's still in charge and created all these problems to begin with again? That would require boomers to actually relinquish their power. Way to blame the victims. Look history will not be kind to the 'Baby Boomer' generation, assuming we actually survive and you all don't manage to get us all killed. Boomers were born into the greatest era in American economic prosperity and you all somehow turned all it into this. You all stole everything that wasn't nailed down, sold our country out to oligarchs, left us living in ghettos that rivaled 3rd world countries, took away our rights and then saddled us with generations of debt we'll never be able to pay. Oh and you all set the farking planet in fire just for good measure. You robbed us of our future. Your generation looked to the future with awe and wonder, we look to the future and wonder how the fark are we even going to survive. If your parents generation was remembered as the greatest generation, your generation will be remembered as one of the worst. And you're right there are more of us now and if we go down you all are coming with us. There's no justice like angry mob justice.


Boomer here. Yep, I did all that...NOT. Just a working stiff who voted D all my life. F*cking Reagan did most of it, and the R's in Congress. I'd have to be insane to have backed raiding the SocSec Trust Fund...that's MY retirement we're talking about. And I am, and have always been for a graduated income tax, FICA tax on ALL earned income with out a cap, all that suff that would have made my retirement (and yours) better. Also: Medicare for all and negotiated drug prices. Medicare is the biggest purchaser of drugs in the country and they can't negotiate prices? Thank the R's for pushing that through.

Before you blame "Boomers" for everything, take a good hard look at your elected representatives, who haven't been acting in your best interests for an awfully long time. It's not Boomers you should be blaming.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of the panhandlers I have seen on the way to work look to be 50+. It sucks and I wonder what happened to them to end up there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 40 years, the Boomers will all be dead and you'll still have the same problems because the problem wasn't Boomers.  It was Americans.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
/ tents fingers
// head back, in(s)ane cackle
/// it's because your music is awful
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

groppet: A lot of the panhandlers I have seen on the way to work look to be 50+. It sucks and I wonder what happened to them to end up there.


American exceptionalism--that's what happened.
 
groverpm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, the boomers who are living in their cars, they're the ones to blame for all this *gestures vaguely* and have surely never been exploited.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: hubiestubert: ...and it won't really penetrate until it'stjem looking at homelessness, because those people all deserve it.

Yeah - that's the poor ones.  The brown ones.  They're not "US".  We're going to be fine, we pulled that ladder up after we climbed it, just to make sure.  And f*ck the rest of you.


Well shiat.  That's what I did wrong.  I forgot to pull the ladder up and now everyone has crack and meth.  Enjoy the good life!
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

groppet: A lot of the panhandlers I have seen on the way to work look to be 50+. It sucks and I wonder what happened to them to end up there.


Panhandling is not an ideal choice of occupation for those wishing to maintain a youthful appearance.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Naido: They're not even the majority population anymore, so feel free to fix everything.  Since that's how it works with generations.

Any day now the youngsters are going to swoop in and fix everything.

https://theintercept.com/2022/06/13/progressive-organizing-infighting-callout-culture/

I'm sick of hearing crap. I'm sorry, who's still in charge and created all these problems to begin with again? That would require boomers to actually relinquish their power. Way to blame the victims. Look history will not be kind to the 'Baby Boomer' generation, assuming we actually survive and you all don't manage to get us all killed. Boomers were born into the greatest era in American economic prosperity and you all somehow turned all it into this. You all stole everything that wasn't nailed down, sold our country out to oligarchs, left us living in ghettos that rivaled 3rd world countries, took away our rights and then saddled us with generations of debt we'll never be able to pay. Oh and you all set the farking planet in fire just for good measure. You robbed us of our future. Your generation looked to the future with awe and wonder, we look to the future and wonder how the fark are we even going to survive. If your parents generation was remembered as the greatest generation, your generation will be remembered as one of the worst. And you're right there are more of us now and if we go down you all are coming with us. There's no justice like angry mob justice.


Gen X here. I like to think of Mil/Z as my instrument of vengeance.
There's very little chance any of the Love Generation will notice that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bingethinker: The one-percenters who arranged all this, sit back and snicker at Subby's ignorance and misplaced anger.


Yeah, but the 1% are scary.
They have resources, and can fight back, and crush me like a bug if I piss them off.
Wouldn't it just be easier to blame Gramps and Granny?
They're poor and powerless like me, so I can get at them.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: The Boomers who made this mess and the Boomers who are homeless are two different groups of people.


Nope. They're all the same; homogeneous, just like every other group. Don't even gaslight.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: As a member of Gen-X, I'd like to say how terrible it would be if I lost my house.

[Fark user image 199x254]

/I'd have to live in one of my other houses

[Fark user image 202x249]


My son used to refer to our cheesy apartment as 'our summer home.' Made me smile.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Boomers ate the LSD and it turned them into either peace loving hippies or it brought out their inner YUPPIE.....
Wall Street 30th Anniversary - "Greed is Good" Clip
Youtube 6bbzwJ0Sx48
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aungen: Benevolent Misanthrope: hubiestubert: ...and it won't really penetrate until it'stjem looking at homelessness, because those people all deserve it.

Yeah - that's the poor ones.  The brown ones.  They're not "US".  We're going to be fine, we pulled that ladder up after we climbed it, just to make sure.  And f*ck the rest of you.

Well shiat.  That's what I did wrong.  I forgot to pull the ladder up and now everyone has crack and meth.  Enjoy the good life!


I don't remember ever having access to any "ladder" that I had an option of "pulling up".
Do you?
 
Explodo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're just(mostly rightly) generally blamed for the last 40 years of primarily conservative rule wherein social services and safety have been reduced as much as possible while cutting taxes on the wealthy.  That shiat was happening before fox and other right-wing propaganda outlets were the primary source of info and before massive local media consolidation.

They started that on their own without massive propaganda machines.  With the propaganda machines in place, it will likely never get better without revolution.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Look I hate white Boomers as much as anyone else but it's not because it is their fault.

It's jealousy.

Call it timing, forces conspiring for them and against later generations, or whatever. They were able to buy homes and cars relatively easily. Their college tuition was affordable. They didn't have to deal with the internet. The planet was farther away from climate catastrophe.

They had more opportunity than we do, plain and simple. It's not wrong to recognize that and feel like we've been ripped off.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

groverpm: Yeah, the boomers who are living in their cars, they're the ones to blame for all this *gestures vaguely* and have surely never been exploited.


Yeah, but I can GET AT them - they are poor and vulnerable like me, and I can take pleasure in their suffering if I contrive some rationale to blame them for my own shiattilly mis-lived life.
There is no pleasure in seeing Jeff Bezos relaxing on his yacht with supermodels,
What's the point of blaming him for my problems?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Naido: They're not even the majority population anymore, so feel free to fix everything.  Since that's how it works with generations.

Any day now the youngsters are going to swoop in and fix everything.

https://theintercept.com/2022/06/13/progressive-organizing-infighting-callout-culture/

I'm sick of hearing crap. I'm sorry, who's still in charge and created all these problems to begin with again? That would require boomers to actually relinquish their power. Way to blame the victims. Look history will not be kind to the 'Baby Boomer' generation, assuming we actually survive and you all don't manage to get us all killed. Boomers were born into the greatest era in American economic prosperity and you all somehow turned all it into this. You all stole everything that wasn't nailed down, sold our country out to oligarchs, left us living in ghettos that rivaled 3rd world countries, took away our rights and then saddled us with generations of debt we'll never be able to pay. Oh and you all set the farking planet in fire just for good measure. You robbed us of our future. Your generation looked to the future with awe and wonder, we look to the future and wonder how the fark are we even going to survive. If your parents generation was remembered as the greatest generation, your generation will be remembered as one of the worst. And you're right there are more of us now and if we go down you all are coming with us. There's no justice like angry mob justice.


so, I guess us old boomers aren't welcome on Fark anymore. See ya.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Best in this World: Look I hate white Boomers as much as anyone else but it's not because it is their fault.

It's jealousy.

Call it timing, forces conspiring for them and against later generations, or whatever. They were able to buy homes and cars relatively easily. Their college tuition was affordable. They didn't have to deal with the internet. The planet was farther away from climate catastrophe.

They had more opportunity than we do, plain and simple. It's not wrong to recognize that and feel like we've been ripped off.


As long as the same people stay in charge, EVERY generation will get a little less than the last one.
And the "Same People" are not any particular "generation".
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why are you blaming a whole age demographic for this - or is this your knee-jerk reaction to all the turmoil is your shallow world?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You're A Long Way From Home, Yuppie Boy (The Simpsons)
Youtube 6qgtVlkm7Oc

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Maria Negrete, her daughter and her granddaughter live in their car in San Diego after they lost their jobs and got evicted from their apartment."

Not to sound callous here, but there has to be more to this story. All three of them lost their jobs at the same time and none of them could find another job? Grandma should at least be on SS by now.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

t3knomanser: Rage Against the Thorazine: Boomers were born into the greatest era in American economic prosperity and you all somehow turned all it into this.

In a (limited) defense of the Boomers: the prosperity that the Boomers were born into was borrowed against the future. The Boomers didn't do that, they just benefited and assumed that the debt was never going to come due. And now Reality is here, and it's upset that nobody's been paying the vig, and it doesn't really matter who took out the loan, all our kneecaps are at risk.


It does matter who is to blame.  Those are the people who should take the blame.  Maybe all kneecaps are in danger still, but we can assign blame properly.  And make sure those who are to blame take the most of the punishment.

Is the problem boomers fault? If so we need to have Biden confiscate all boomer wealth and redistribute it.  Put the boomers in camps to live out their lives while the rest of us deal with the problem they made.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: groppet: A lot of the panhandlers I have seen on the way to work look to be 50+. It sucks and I wonder what happened to them to end up there.

Panhandling is not an ideal choice of occupation for those wishing to maintain a youthful appearance.


Yeah. It's probably more like a hard 36.
 
BigChad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I live in San Diego and if I lost my job here and were evicted from my apartment I'd sure as shiat not stay in San Diego, it's literally in the top 10 of most expensive places to live.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Why are you blaming a whole age demographic for this - or is this your knee-jerk reaction to all the turmoil is your shallow world?


They have been conditioned by a media whose intentioms are obvious.
The 1% own the media.
Who do you think they want the ever expanding poor to blame for their condition?
Them?
Or people of a different age group?
Of course, hating someone for an accident of birth is always the same, whatever it is - race, gender, sexuality, age - whatever. To the low level personality, bigotry feels good - it is reassuring, and empowering: "We don't like THEM, by God - and that defines us!!"
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Rage Against the Thorazine: Naido: They're not even the majority population anymore, so feel free to fix everything.  Since that's how it works with generations.

Any day now the youngsters are going to swoop in and fix everything.

https://theintercept.com/2022/06/13/progressive-organizing-infighting-callout-culture/

I'm sick of hearing crap. I'm sorry, who's still in charge and created all these problems to begin with again? That would require boomers to actually relinquish their power. Way to blame the victims. Look history will not be kind to the 'Baby Boomer' generation, assuming we actually survive and you all don't manage to get us all killed. Boomers were born into the greatest era in American economic prosperity and you all somehow turned all it into this. You all stole everything that wasn't nailed down, sold our country out to oligarchs, left us living in ghettos that rivaled 3rd world countries, took away our rights and then saddled us with generations of debt we'll never be able to pay. Oh and you all set the farking planet in fire just for good measure. You robbed us of our future. Your generation looked to the future with awe and wonder, we look to the future and wonder how the fark are we even going to survive. If your parents generation was remembered as the greatest generation, your generation will be remembered as one of the worst. And you're right there are more of us now and if we go down you all are coming with us. There's no justice like angry mob justice.

Boomer here. Yep, I did all that...NOT. Just a working stiff who voted D all my life. F*cking Reagan did most of it, and the R's in Congress. I'd have to be insane to have backed raiding the SocSec Trust Fund...that's MY retirement we're talking about. And I am, and have always been for a graduated income tax, FICA tax on ALL earned income with out a cap, all that suff that would have made my retirement (and yours) better. Also: Medicare for all and negotiated drug prices. Medicare is the biggest purchaser of drugs in the country and they can't negotiate prices? Thank the R's for pushing that through.

Before you blame "Boomers" for everything, take a good hard look at your elected representatives, who haven't been acting in your best interests for an awfully long time. It's not Boomers you should be blaming.


Boomer elected most of those politicians.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like those boomers need to get a job that will provide them a good quality of life. They've assured us for decades how easy it is.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
what percentage of 1%ers are Boomers? Just spitballin but I'd say 99%
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Blame the 1%? Fine. But how many of these now homeless Boomers voted against their own interests over the decades for lower taxes for the 1% (and still do)? The information was out there in newspapers and alternative sources back in the day. The US post war economy mostly grown while our competitors were rebuilding after WW2 couldn't last forever but our competitors managed to do right with their "boomer" generation. Our boomers were short sighted and are now paying the price.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OK, boomers.
 
