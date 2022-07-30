 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Dousing a mental health patient in alcohol then tasing her does nothing for her anxiety attack but will result in 2nd degree burns to 13% of her body, an investigation   (mexiconewsdaily.com) divider line
20
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holy fark. They could not give her a farking Valium or something?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was expecting this to be a mental health "interaction" between police, paramedics, and some POC (really, anyone) in crisis here on this side of the border.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An 11-year-old mental health patient, at that.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: Holy fark. They could not give her a farking Valium or something


Patients having an anxiety attack should not be thrown in the back of an unlocked car, and they should not be set on fire. 9 out of 10 psychiatrists recommend Valium instead.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frederf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Holy fark. They could not give her a farking Valium or something?


Free health care? In this economy?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to think alcohol helped my anxiety. Turns out it was just ruining my marriage. Thankfully, I've given up both.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised this didn't happen in Texas or Arizona
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is shocking.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: This is shocking.


That is bad and you should feel bad.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: bostonguy: Holy fark. They could not give her a farking Valium or something

Patients having an anxiety attack should not be thrown in the back of an unlocked car, and they should not be set on fire. 9 out of 10 psychiatrists recommend Valium instead.


Benzodiazapines are prescribed as a last resort in the pediatric population. A) Because they're addictive AF, and B) They make anxiety worse when they wear off

Of course, dousing someone in alcohol and tazing them isn't recommended at all.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
11 years old?
 
groverpm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Frederf: bostonguy: Holy fark. They could not give her a farking Valium or something?

Free health care? In this economy?


Since she was already in a mental health  facility I'm sure it could just be added to the bill. Since it was in Mexico it wouldn't be that expensive.

You do have to wonder who thought it'd be a good idea to douse her in alcohol for her anxiety. "Quick, throw this flammable liquid at her, that always works...oh no it seems to have made the situation worse, quick, use the taser, use the taser!"
 
Valter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Lambskincoat: bostonguy: Holy fark. They could not give her a farking Valium or something

Patients having an anxiety attack should not be thrown in the back of an unlocked car, and they should not be set on fire. 9 out of 10 psychiatrists recommend Valium instead.

Benzodiazapines are prescribed as a last resort in the pediatric population. A) Because they're addictive AF, and B) They make anxiety worse when they wear off

Of course, dousing someone in alcohol and tazing them isn't recommended at all.


Having recently been prescribed benzo for that very purpose and then researching what exactly I was ingesting, I will never allow that in my body again. That is frightening.

Of course it's not as frightening as being doused in alcohol and having your clothes set on fire by a taser. I'm lucky in the sense that I don't see that in my future. Poor girl...
 
groverpm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

soupafi: [Fark user image image 273x185]


I'm sure you drtfa. No police were involved.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As a former mental health technician with a degree in mental health services....

What. The actual. Fuck.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Lambskincoat: bostonguy: Holy fark. They could not give her a farking Valium or something

Patients having an anxiety attack should not be thrown in the back of an unlocked car, and they should not be set on fire. 9 out of 10 psychiatrists recommend Valium instead.

Benzodiazapines are prescribed as a last resort in the pediatric population. A) Because they're addictive AF, and B) They make anxiety worse when they wear off

Of course, dousing someone in alcohol and tazing them isn't recommended at all.


Benzos aren't that addictive at all, it depends on formula and dosage.  I took Klonopin for 4 years while suffering panic attacks, I had no issues stopping, no urge to up dosage.  People need to take the advice of cilinicians and not random farkers.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jesus.  Not a "mental health patient"....an "11 year-old girl, mental health patient"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to work out why a healthcare facility had a taser in the first place.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Benzos aren't that addictive at all, it depends on formula and dosage. I took Klonopin for 4 years while suffering panic attacks, I had no issues stopping, no urge to up dosage. People need to take the advice of cilinicians and not random farkers.


I mean clinicians have been warning for years about how addictive the use of Benzodiazapines are for panic and anxiety disorders, but okay. It's just my opinion.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size


Also anyone who says "benzos aren't that addictive at all" and then immediately contradicts themselves can be safely ignored.
 
