(MSN)   Pastor who was robbed of a million in jewels allegedly conned a congregant out of her life savings. That's hard work   (msn.com) divider line
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't Be a Menace - Preacher Scene
Youtube dHrVK2iOLXw
Approves
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look if you aren't gonna scam people, then any kind of organized religion isn't for you.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone here suggested the "robbery" could just be an insurance scam. The more I read about this guy, the more credible that sounds.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Any takers?
I am willing to bet my entire net wealth and Beanie Baby collection that the "jewelry" stolen in the fraudulent "robbery" is fake.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma ain't nuttin' to fark with,
Especially if you believe in Divine retribution.

/ not that this assclown does.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Karma ain't nuttin' to fark with,
Especially if you believe in Divine retribution.

/ not that this assclown does.


you are spot on. those in the know are aware that a church leader who misguides their flock is responsible for every misdeed that follows. that is a heavy hard sentence.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christians are lying hypocrites?  You don't say!
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one?  Or only one that's being reported?

And yes exluddite and snocone, the scent on this is very insurance scammy.

What does a man of gawd need with millions in jewelry?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A SCAM ARTIST, THIS GUY?
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size


naaaaaaaah...
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: Christians are lying hypocrites?  You don't say!


Sometimes the Lord does work in mysterious ways.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRS.Agent.009: Only one?  Or only one that's being reported?

And yes exluddite and snocone, the scent on this is very insurance scammy.

What does a man of gawd need with millions in jewelry?


Cant get thru the gate without paying the toll
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: Christians are lying hypocrites?  You don't say!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tax all churches
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pastor who was robbed of a million in jewels allegedly conned a congregant out of her life savings. That's hard work
 
nyclon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just because he's a clergyman and a politician doesn't automatically make him a crook. Oh wait, yes it does.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pimpin' ain't easy.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Pimpin' ain't easy.


you can't hustle all day if you don't start in the morning. just don't forget to call all proceeds are donations.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Those other pastors have jet planes and megachurches!  It's not fair.  I work just as hard as they do.  Every Sunday, I'm up there with fresh material. That is hard work!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: A SCAM ARTIST, THIS GUY?
[pyxis.nymag.com image 700x467]

naaaaaaaah...


Reminds me
brokelyn.comView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Doesn't surprise me. Pastors don't own a fortune in jewels unless they come from a rich family or they're actively swindling people.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drxym: Doesn't surprise me. Pastors don't own a fortune in jewels unless they come from a rich family or they're actively swindling people.


You don't think they are being rewarded by God for spreading the good word?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
James Randi Debunking Peter Popoff's Faith Healing Scam
Youtube p6BoV0AIPl4
 
trelane99
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Suspect was quickly identified because he only moved diagonally.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Years ago I worked with a young lady that went to a church like this, the pastor was an exact copy of this guy. I gave her first check to her and said how she could get her car fixed like she wanted and she told me she had to give it all to God. I about took it back and slapped her.
She would talk on her phone to friends and talk about how much she gave that week. I did see her church's web page and on the home page had her pastor all pimped out like this guy in front of his new Escalade thanking Jesus for it. I could only imagine how many of his flock paid for that.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: IRS.Agent.009: Only one?  Or only one that's being reported?

And yes exluddite and snocone, the scent on this is very insurance scammy.

What does a man of gawd need with millions in jewelry?

Cant get thru the gate without paying the toll


It's called the Prosperity Gospel, not the Penniless Gospel.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drxym: Doesn't surprise me. Pastors don't own a fortune in jewels unless they come from a rich family or they're actively swindling people.


Now wait just a goddamn minute there. Most pastors don't come from rich families!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

trelane99: Suspect was quickly identified because he only moved diagonally.


Is it okay if I slice a groove in his head so he'll be more recognizeable?
 
