 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Someone in Illinois is having a terrible day so far as he just woke up to a massive tax bill that appeared overnight   (twitter.com) divider line
131
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

2218 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2022 at 10:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



131 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woo hoo... I won six bucks!
Suck it, IRS.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, guess it's back to work on Monday then...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't imagine winning so much money. But then, I've never bought a lottery ticket in my life.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: I can't imagine winning so much money. But then, I've never bought a lottery ticket in my life.


It's fun to imagine the cool stuff you could do, but seems almost overwhelming when you think in detail about actual day-to-day logistics and hassles.

I think the sweet spot for a jackpot is taking home about $10M.  You can comfortably retire, help out a few friends/family, but not so much money that you're going to be on the national radar and you can honestly tell people you can't afford to just give a ton of money out repeatedly.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?


About 550,000,000. Not even worth collecting at that point. 😁
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. Take 99% of it as long as it goes to helping others and not defense spending
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give the individual three years before they're dead/in prison

Taking all bets! I also offer video poker!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Woo hoo... I won six bucks!
Suck it, IRS.


I won $2!

Calling my account on Monday to sort out how to invest it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?

About 550,000,000. Not even worth collecting at that point. 😁


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?

About 550,000,000. Not even worth collecting at that point. 😁



From CNN
If the holder chooses a lump-sum cash option, the ticket will yield a one-time payment of an estimated $742.2 million. Otherwise, the roughly $1.28 billion prize will be spread over annual payments.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: bearded clamorer: Woo hoo... I won six bucks!
Suck it, IRS.

I won $2!

Calling my account on Monday to sort out how to invest it.


buy low! sell high!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?

About 550,000,000. Not even worth collecting at that point. 😁


So, Bill Gates walking around folding money? Pffft!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch it will be some 90yr old grandma. Her kids will spend the next 20yrs fighting over the inheritance.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you, suckers - I bought the ticket in my Roth IRA, Peter Thiel style. Taxes are for chumps.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My impression of what would happen if I won a billion dollars...

*poof*

That is all.

/though you might hear a faint "ninja dust!" from off in the distance.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much does Uncle Sam collect a year from lotteries?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I can't imagine winning so much money. But then, I've never bought a lottery ticket in my life.


It's a $2 adventure in escapism, about the cheapest hit you can find.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Watch it will be some 90yr old grandma. Her kids will spend the next 20yrs fighting over the inheritance.


"Thanks for coming to Dotty Johnson's ironclad will reading.  Let's get right to it.  A dollar for yooouuu.  And a dollar for youuuuu. And $5000 for the rotary club knitting group.  And $740M for the Cute Kitten Rescue of Greater Flatsville County.  I think we're all done here.  Have a great day everyone!"
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: ltnor: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?

About 550,000,000. Not even worth collecting at that point. 😁


From CNN
If the holder chooses a lump-sum cash option, the ticket will yield a one-time payment of an estimated $742.2 million. Otherwise, the roughly $1.28 billion prize will be spread over annual payments.


Minus taxes.

Anyone know the anonymity rules in Illinois?  Hopefully whoever won can keep their name out of the news.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?


Move to Europe. You'll get the euromillions jackpot, every penny, tax free.

/offer only valid if you actually win
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a LOT of hookers and blow.
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?


Heard some radio guy saying lump sum after taxes would be a cool 400 mil
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever win the lottery, don't tell anyone but a financial advisor.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I give the individual three years before they're dead/in prison

Taking all bets! I also offer video poker!


Give me $50 on bankruptcy.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?

About 550,000,000. Not even worth collecting at that point. 😁


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it is some young, black, trans athlete.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Watch it will be some 90yr old grandma. Her kids will spend the next 20yrs fighting over the inheritance.


If the ticket is even ever found in the pile of hoarder trash.

It's always the elderly or "dropped out of 3rd grade" rednecks who win big.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Badmoodman: I can't imagine winning so much money. But then, I've never bought a lottery ticket in my life.

It's fun to imagine the cool stuff you could do, but seems almost overwhelming when you think in detail about actual day-to-day logistics and hassles.

I think the sweet spot for a jackpot is taking home about $10M.  You can comfortably retire, help out a few friends/family, but not so much money that you're going to be on the national radar and you can honestly tell people you can't afford to just give a ton of money out repeatedly.


I was honestly thinking the same thing this morning.  Just the sheer amount of lawyers, accountants, security, etc. you'd need to juggle.  Worrying about people coming after any of your family members. Moving somewhere safe, etc.

I was like Fark that, $5M or so would be perfect.

I know, I know the horror of winning a billion dollars...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?

Move to Europe. You'll get the euromillions jackpot, every penny, tax free.

/offer only valid if you actually win


I'm wrong. 3 of the countries tax your winnings. Don't win the jackpot in Spain
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?

Move to Europe. You'll get the euromillions jackpot, every penny, tax free.

/offer only valid if you actually win


Or Canada if you don't want to move across an ocean.

About a decade ago the government floated the idea of taxing winnings there, all the soon to be lotto winners flipped their shiat so it didn't go anywhere.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife decided we should play, just for the hell of it. Wound up winning a grand total of $0 off of 20 tickets. Ah well. She had fun living the dream for a few days, which was worth it.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I give the individual three years before they're dead/in prison

Taking all bets! I also offer video poker!


"Murdered by greedy relatives", sadly, is all too likely.

/if you win, talk to a major law firm, form a corporation/foundation/trust, take the money that way
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Badmoodman: I can't imagine winning so much money. But then, I've never bought a lottery ticket in my life.

It's a $2 adventure in escapism, about the cheapest hit you can find.


nope
\ this is


Fark user imageView Full Size



1.89 at my local party store
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At that amount I would do the annual payments vs the lump sum. Gotta keep me alive to get the money, can't knock me off for the lump sum :P

/I agree that's way too much. Low millions would be best so I can still be a regular person (kinda)
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: My wife decided we should play, just for the hell of it. Wound up winning a grand total of $0 off of 20 tickets. Ah well. She had fun living the dream for a few days, which was worth it.


Yep, wife and I splurged on a ticket, filed it under "entertainment".

/needs to be a BIG pot, hardly worth it when it's only a hundred million or so :)
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot to get my tickets, so I'm actually ahead four dollars.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Badmoodman: I can't imagine winning so much money. But then, I've never bought a lottery ticket in my life.

It's a $2 adventure in escapism, about the cheapest hit you can find.


It's definitely not the cheapest. I let my dog into my bathroom sometimes so he can watch me jerk off
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: At that amount I would do the annual payments vs the lump sum. Gotta keep me alive to get the money, can't knock me off for the lump sum :P

/I agree that's way too much. Low millions would be best so I can still be a regular person (kinda)


I know we had this thread but I missed it. One of things I'd like most with that F you money is my friends never having to pay for a drink in a bar again.

/they'd abuse the fark out of it for a few weeks obviously
//but they'd get bored of that pretty quick and it would all work out
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I can't imagine winning so much money. But then, I've never bought a lottery ticket in my life.


Winning a large sum of money is a good to way to find out which of your family members are pieces of shiat.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because I'm apparently a socialist, I'd like to see jackpots of $500 million or more split many ways. I don't know how you'd do it, but that's not my job. But if you win $50 million dollars, I don't want to hear any complaints. And maybe don't make it tax-free, but a low 10% tax or something. Everybody wins, even Uncle Sam.
 
Raktastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Someone Else's Alt: ltnor: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?

About 550,000,000. Not even worth collecting at that point. 😁


From CNN
If the holder chooses a lump-sum cash option, the ticket will yield a one-time payment of an estimated $742.2 million. Otherwise, the roughly $1.28 billion prize will be spread over annual payments.

Minus taxes.

Anyone know the anonymity rules in Illinois?  Hopefully whoever won can keep their name out of the news.


Name and picture. You can't be anonymous.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Badmoodman: I can't imagine winning so much money. But then, I've never bought a lottery ticket in my life.

It's a $2 adventure in escapism, about the cheapest hit you can find.


Can't you just imagine striking oil for free?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Financial Advisor for Lottery Winners, I always remind my clients that they must pay ALL THE TAXES due before they receive any payout.   People don't realize this and generally don't have hundreds of millions of dollars laying around, so that's why I always offer to buy out their winning tickets for $100 and waive my normal consulting fees.
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raktastic: NeoCortex42: Someone Else's Alt: ltnor: Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder what the actual payout will be?  About half?

About 550,000,000. Not even worth collecting at that point. 😁


From CNN
If the holder chooses a lump-sum cash option, the ticket will yield a one-time payment of an estimated $742.2 million. Otherwise, the roughly $1.28 billion prize will be spread over annual payments.

Minus taxes.

Anyone know the anonymity rules in Illinois?  Hopefully whoever won can keep their name out of the news.

Name and picture. You can't be anonymous.


Wonder how long it would take to change your name. I'd do that, get someone to do extensive facial makeup, get the money, vanish for a few months, change back, move.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it was my cousin. I haven't talked to him in ten years but he'd be a real asshole to not help me out
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more post....if I ever win big, big, money I'm giving all my friends a hundred bucks. After a year, the ones that said "thank you" and kept their mouths shut get $10,000. The ones that complained about my cheapness...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but doesn't the state, where the lottery winner resides, gets a "portion" of the
tax from the winning ticket?
If so, that's a GOOD thing for Illinois considering what a drag Chicago is on the entire state of Illinois.  ;)
 
Displayed 50 of 131 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.