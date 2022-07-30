 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   An interview with the 17 year-old who rode out the flood in Kentucky on the roof of her home   (cnn.com) divider line
39
    More: Followup, Family, 17-year-old Chloe Adams, little cell service, Grandparent, Early Thursday morning, next thought, eastern Kentucky, deep water  
•       •       •

1106 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2022 at 1:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
McConnell should push a billionaires tax cut thru immediately!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
mattsko.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course Kentucky has a town named Whitesburg
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [mattsko.files.wordpress.com image 510x304] [View Full Size image _x_]


I like that her body is wet up to the neck and shoulders, but her hair is still coiffed.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon McConnell and Paul will demand federal funds to rebuild communities in KY while simultaneously blocking funding for those affected in IL
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God was surely looking out for her.  I mean, after causing the flood.  Then he got on the stick.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is tragic.  I mean, swim over to the bigger building there.  Spread out and enjoy yourself.  I don't think the owners would mind.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [mattsko.files.wordpress.com image 510x304]


Y'know, all these years later and never realized she had such... assets.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Of course Kentucky has a town named Whitesburg


I live not far from a town in KY named Whitesville.

/it's exactly like you would imagine
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've gave the interview during the book tour.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: This is tragic.  I mean, swim over to the bigger building there.  Spread out and enjoy yourself.  I don't think the owners would mind.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


Yeah, just looking at all that water to go through, I'm thinking if I'm not swept away, I'm probably swimming through some more poop, and maybe there's gators in there, if gators are in that part of the country.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This physically can't happen where I live, but that would be something tough to plan for where it can. I can't even imagine going through what she did. I guess I'd grab my dog, my canoe and some whiskey quick as I can and hope I don't hear banjos.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand not wanting to do much swimming in that water due to creepy-crawlies that might be lurking therein. Never mind the current.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Yeah, just looking at all that water to go through, I'm thinking if I'm not swept away, I'm probably swimming through some more poop, and maybe there's gators in there, if gators are in that part of the country.


I don't see much visual evidence that the surface water is rushing in any particular direction, but yeah, I'd still be reluctant to risk it until it was necessary.   You never know what might be floating by just under the surface, and even if it's a remote risk, why risk it while you still have a perfectly good roof to rest on?

Gators, though... neither of those roofs would slow down a hungry gator.  If that was my worry I'd be looking for higher buildings with climbable walls, which would then bring back the problem of how to bring the dog with you.  Because most pet owners have a lot of trouble with the idea of 'abandon the animal to survive' because pets become like family.  I'm not sure I could do it, even knowing how stupid and pointless it would be for me AND the animal to die.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasn't her home, subby. She got out of her sinking home, found out her elderly dog couldn't swim, put the dog in the plastic tub, put the tub on a cushion, and floated/swam to that roof. RTFA.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: grokca: [mattsko.files.wordpress.com image 510x304]

Y'know, all these years later and never realized she had such... assets.


Explains why my older brother said she started his puberty.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt: cretinbob: Of course Kentucky has a town named Whitesburg

I live not far from a town in KY named Whitesville.

/it's exactly like you would imagine


I pick up from a client in Whitesville occasionally.  Can confirm it's exactly as rednecky as you imagine.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: foo monkey: This is tragic.  I mean, swim over to the bigger building there.  Spread out and enjoy yourself.  I don't think the owners would mind.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

Yeah, just looking at all that water to go through, I'm thinking if I'm not swept away, I'm probably swimming through some more poop, and maybe there's gators in there, if gators are in that part of the country.


No gaters, but there are other things that might make you avoid going back into the water.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I got the impression they were interviewing her while stranded and thought that was pretty farked up.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as long as she swims faster than her dog she's safe from gators

Ok one ticket to hell please, coach

(Really glad she's ok)
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: don't see much visual evidence that the surface water is rushing in any particular direction, but yeah, I'd still be reluctant to risk it until it was necessary.


You can see little 'white caps' at the edge of the roof she's on. You those aren't on every building's roof, but you can see a 'rip tide' type stream between her roof and the barn.

Plus...Snakes...you might not see them in the pic...but they're there...Bitey snakes of the Water Moccasin Variety, that might want a puppy snack. They're one of the few snakes that will actually "go for you" instead of leave you alone if you don't bother them.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: At first I got the impression they were interviewing her while stranded and thought that was pretty farked up.


Prime directive.

Don't interfere with the indigenous life in Kentucky.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madstand: the_celt: cretinbob: Of course Kentucky has a town named Whitesburg

I live not far from a town in KY named Whitesville.

/it's exactly like you would imagine

I pick up from a client in Whitesville occasionally.  Can confirm it's exactly as rednecky as you imagine.


Its sister city is Blacksburg, Va.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

optikeye: Unsung_Hero: don't see much visual evidence that the surface water is rushing in any particular direction, but yeah, I'd still be reluctant to risk it until it was necessary.

You can see little 'white caps' at the edge of the roof she's on. You those aren't on every building's roof, but you can see a 'rip tide' type stream between her roof and the barn.

Plus...Snakes...you might not see them in the pic...but they're there...Bitey snakes of the Water Moccasin Variety, that might want a puppy snack. They're one of the few snakes that will actually "go for you" instead of leave you alone if you don't bother them.


Had an experience with that at a young age. Visiting relatives in Alabama, and went fishing with my dad. Had one of those fu*kers come out of some greenery around the shoreline like a bat outta hell. They move fast, but not quite as fast as a 10 year old kid with an adrenaline rush.

Somehow that did not give me a fear of snakes.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: I can understand not wanting to do much swimming in that water due to creepy-crawlies that might be lurking therein. Never mind the current.


And the debris... and the chemicals...  and the turds.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This is tragic.  I mean, swim over to the bigger building there.  Spread out and enjoy yourself.  I don't think the owners would mind.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


What's she gonna do to get on the roof of that bigger building? Levitate to the roof with dog in hand.

Or back stroke out fighting off snakes and break a window and shove the dog through a porthole of jagged glass...then wade up to the attic to die of heat in the middle of August in the South? Nope, Just wait for Uncle Jesse to show up with his flat bottom fishing boat to take you do higher ground and a Hampton Inn.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: grokca: [mattsko.files.wordpress.com image 510x304] [View Full Size image _x_]

I like that her body is wet up to the neck and shoulders, but her hair is still coiffed.


Some guy had a union job to keep Annette Funicello wet
 
maudibjr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You think there are gators...in Kentucky?
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This is tragic.  I mean, swim over to the bigger building there.  Spread out and enjoy yourself.  I don't think the owners would mind.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


With that garden shed floating by on the right, she's pretty lucky that the structure she climbed up onto didn't break free of whatever was anchoring it down and start to carry her downstream.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
.... then she died from brain eating amoebas found in dirty water
the end
 
Special Guest
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Madstand: the_celt: cretinbob: Of course Kentucky has a town named Whitesburg

I live not far from a town in KY named Whitesville.

/it's exactly like you would imagine

I pick up from a client in Whitesville occasionally.  Can confirm it's exactly as rednecky as you imagine.

Its sister city is Blacksburg, Va.


Only in Virginia would they put a town named "Lynchburg" so close to a town named "Blacksburg."

/From Lynchburg
//Now far from Lynchburg
///Third slashie for gravitas
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maudibjr: You think there are gators...in Kentucky?


Yeah....some of them own car dealerships after their football career.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Huck And Molly Ziegler: I can understand not wanting to do much swimming in that water due to creepy-crawlies that might be lurking therein. Never mind the current.

And the debris... and the chemicals...  and the turds.


I thought Fark wasn't anyone's personal erotica site.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnryan51: McConnell should push a billionaires tax cut thru immediately!


No! They have to bail out that stupid ark thing first.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

the_celt: cretinbob: Of course Kentucky has a town named Whitesburg

I live not far from a town in KY named Whitesville.

/it's exactly like you would imagine


Gotta remember that goes back almost 300 years. People who didn't get along with others came to America and started populating the rest of the place, eventually being absorbed. Now those kinds of people can't hide and have no place they can go to reestablish themselves so they are getting angry.

And that's why stereotypes are bad, because it not all of Kentucky. She's probably a nice person who is kind to children and small animals.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: ...  and the turds.


You can't call them that any more, it's not PC.

The correct term is Kentuckians!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Special Guest: Huck And Molly Ziegler: Madstand: the_celt: cretinbob: Of course Kentucky has a town named Whitesburg

I live not far from a town in KY named Whitesville.

/it's exactly like you would imagine

I pick up from a client in Whitesville occasionally.  Can confirm it's exactly as rednecky as you imagine.

Its sister city is Blacksburg, Va.

Only in Virginia would they put a town named "Lynchburg" so close to a town named "Blacksburg."

/From Lynchburg
//Now far from Lynchburg
///Third slashie for gravitas


Lynchburg was founded first.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: gunther_bumpass: Huck And Molly Ziegler: I can understand not wanting to do much swimming in that water due to creepy-crawlies that might be lurking therein. Never mind the current.

And the debris... and the chemicals...  and the turds.

I thought Fark wasn't anyone's personal erotica site.


I have a weirdly relative story regarding your username. 

However, If someone wants to swim through turds, that's fine with me.
Live like you want to live, baby.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.