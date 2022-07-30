 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 157 of WW3: Britain says Russia wants referendums in occupied Ukraine. Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be recognized as state sponsor of "terrorism". EU foreign policy chief condemns Orc atrocities. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion
43
    More: News, West Bank, authorities, areas, Ukraine, independence, Britain  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be recognized as state sponsor of "terrorism"

You mean Russia wasn't already?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning everyone, thanks for coming in on a Saturday.

I've put up a few yellow stickies on how to use and service the new coffee machine. Please its just a coffee machine its not that hard, I mean... who put beans in the water tank, there was even still water in it? I cleaned it out this morning and it seems fine. And that long thin nozzle is for steaming milk and doesn't belong in anyone's body, anywhere? Are we clear Madaynun? Great.

Now, its Saturday so we can expect to see a slightly different look in today's visitors, some new faces. Remember to be nice ok? Oh, and just block shiatposters whose names rhyme with Methroe, Missile, and Puta, they are not posting in good faith. Or if you don't block them, just don't respond. Keep the thread quality good.

For next week I've ordered some work done in the bathroom since after that vid with the box cutter this week there was a lot of rage smashing in there and some of the porcelain got chipped, so our bathroom might be offline for a day or two next week when the work guys confirm when they can do it. Should know by tonight.

With that, well, I guess we can start the thread. Thank you all for coming, donuts are on the back table and remember, press the button 1ce for espresso 2ce for long coffee/americano style. And no, 3 times will not pour beer, but it was a good question Grogsmash.

Best of luck to Tracianne, Mistress of the Booms, with her search for a good solution to the medical crap going on. I'm doing pretty well today myself, lip is swollen and throat sore from the intubation but other than that looking forward to getting out and about on the scooter today, having some naughty Frikadelle mit Pommes and a few drinks tonight. Yeehaw.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Carry over from yesterday:

hammerswork: Father_Jack- relevant reading about defense of aircraft carriers Phalanx, overview of Ford's defense layers, what aegis was meant for all along.
Farkin' Uke- Glory to the heroes!



Thank you for these links again, was a good read while munching brekkie. And most of it i knew from a doctrine level but i hadnt read info before on all the specific improvements the USN is trying to make w/ Re: to depth of sensing and detecting threats, linking information with other ships in the BG, this sorta thing. This was confidence inspiring.

I confess, i dont put much stock in the vulcan autocannon as a defense system per se; how can you hit 3 super sonic missiles coming at you at once with a gun... but yeah yeah its only the last ditch defense there should be other layers of things to get it too...

so i guess over all perspective on the info you provided, while i'm glad to see the USN is thinking about those things seriously now, and seems to be focusing on upgrading what is in the water now and not farking around wasting billions on dewalt concept ikea destroyers and shiat, i would feel a lot bettah about it all if instead of saying things like "we propose to build" systems which have these capabilities, be good to see verbiage like "we tested in manoeuvres that these systems have these capabilities"; a lot of it still seems to be on paper.

the other point tho that people have pointed out is that china doesnt have the deep water fleet but thats a bit of a red herring. Ukraine didnt need a fleet to hurt the Orcs' with its missiles.

I suppose time and technology will tell. Again, i thank you for the reading.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x307]


18 vehicles and a whole battery of guns taken out of the fight yesterday, outstanding work boys.

Keep Calm and Kill the Orcs
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be recognized as state sponsor of "terrorism"

You mean Russia wasn't already?


Not so much, and considering how much cash they dropped to the various 'secessionist' movements here, militias, and the fascist goon squads and 'Nationalist' movements in Europe, they do really need to be recognized as supporters of external strife as a primary negotiation strategy.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: bostonguy: Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be recognized as state sponsor of "terrorism"

You mean Russia wasn't already?

Not so much, and considering how much cash they dropped to the various 'secessionist' movements here, militias, and the fascist goon squads and 'Nationalist' movements in Europe, they do really need to be recognized as supporters of external strife as a primary negotiation strategy.


absolutely. it was really amazing to me they werent called out on their thuggery 10 years ago. I mean they helped finance trump, brexit, hard right parties across the continent, fueled anti-refugee sentiment... if they were to have had an D&D Alignment they'd be chaotic evil. Instead of making RU better they made the rest of the planet worse and weakened the west. This wasnt new information to anyone, yet the leaders didnt seem to know how to respond.

Still dont, apparently. I guess there's a lot more Kompromat than just pee pee tapes out there.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: For next week I've ordered some work done in the bathroom since after that vid with the box cutter this week there was a lot of rage smashing in there and some of the porcelain got chipped, so our bathroom might be offline for a day or two next week when the work guys confirm when they can do it. Should know by tonight.


The start of the day humor is always a good thing, along with the booms to get your day going. This one kind of hit home though. My landlord is waiting on an estimate. The rear walls of these units (in the bathrooms) are all going to have tile and concrete busted out, so they can run new wiring. They should really have insurance for this crap and be putting us up in hotels. I'm not counting chickens, and it's gonna suck. It needs to get done though.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 30.07.2022 regarding the Russian invasion:

There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy continued to conduct air reconnaissance and strike at infrastructure facilities from barreled and reactive artillery in the areas of border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkov direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire damage in the areas of Kharkov, as well as a number of other settlements.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Brazhovka and Dmitrovka, had no success, withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, he launched airstrikes near Serebryanka and Disputed. The enemy continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the UAV.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy launched an airstrike near Soledar. He conducted assault operations in the areas of Vertex and Travneve, had no success. Fighting continues near Semigorye, Zaitseve and Vertex.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Pisky and Avdiivka, and had no success. Near Krasnohorivka, hostilities continue.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the Marinka area, had no success, withdrew. Fighting continues near Pavlovka.

In the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy is shelling civilian and military infrastructure. He launched an airstrike near Novomykhailivka and Malyi Shcherbakiv.

The enemy is taking active measures to restore logistical support routes.

In the Black Sea, the enemy's ship group continues to conduct reconnaissance and isolate the area of hostilities.

The duty of carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type in the Black Sea in order to launch missile strikes on infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine continues.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the night of July 30, Russia shelled Kharkiv twice. The occupiers hit an educational institution in the Slobodsky district. Rescuers are currently working at the site and extinguishing the fire. The location of the second hit is set. Previously without casualties.

On the morning of July 30, Russian troops several times covered the Dnipropetrovsk region with fire from the "Grads". Up to 80 shells were fired at Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivska community.

In Nikopol, one private house was destroyed, 15 private houses and about the same number of business buildings were damaged. The power grid has been disabled. There is destruction at two local businesses. There was a fire on one. Previously without casualties.

On July 29, the Russians killed 6 civilians in the Donetsk region. Another 15 people were injured.

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces destroyed 2 field ammunition depots in the Beryslav and Kherson districts.

The ship grouping of the enemy fleet was reduced to 6 units. 2 missile and 2 large landing ships are ready for action.

Yesterday, near Verkhnekamensky, our fighters stopped attempts to storm the Donetsk region and hit the enemy with fire.

U.S. National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said the next round of defense support for Ukraine would soon be announced.

Russians are asked to sign a document condemning the war in Ukraine on the border with Latvia to prevent the risks that may arise from them.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: The start of the day humor is always a good thing, along with the booms to get your day going. This one kind of hit home though. My landlord is waiting on an estimate. The rear walls of these units (in the bathrooms) are all going to have tile and concrete busted out, so they can run new wiring. They should really have insurance for this crap and be putting us up in hotels. I'm not counting chickens, and it's gonna suck. It needs to get done though.


wait, you mean your LL is doing all these renovations and not compensating you or rehousing you? is that even legal where you are? (i think in CA, for example, that would be illegal)

that sucks and yeah it will take weeks!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Night shelling of Mykolaiv region

On the night of July 30, one of the sleeping areas of Mykolaiv was shelled. Previously known about one dead. 6 people were injured. As a result of the shelling, high-rise buildings were damaged. Detailed information is being clarified.

Explosions outside the city were at night in the Bashtan community. Previously, air defense. The information is being clarified.

Shelling of the territory and nearby settlements of the Berezneguvatska community continues. On July 30, shelling of territories near the villages of Lepetykha and the Caucasus took place.

Hot night for the occupiers in Enerhodar🔥

Three units of Russian military equipment took off into the air, which closed the entrance to the ZNPP hotel," said the mayor of the city, Dmitry Orlov.

According to available information, there are no civilian casualties. Details are thrashed.

The occupiers posted a list of the names of the wounded and killed as a result of terrorist actions in Olenivka.
The Azov Patronage Service said in a comment that it could not confirm or deny these reports and checks them for accuracy.

Luhansk region: police recorded 14 facts of destruction of civilians' homes

Russian troops were shelled in the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna and the village of Metyolkine. The buildings of two catering establishments in Severodonetsk were also damaged.

During the last day, the police of Luhansk region received 52 statements and reports of crimes and events. The ERDR contains information on 35 facts of crimes.

Information was reported on the receipt of bodily injuries by a man who came under fire from the Russian occupation forces in the village of Vrubivka.

The police registered information on 4 facts of illegal seizure of vehicles in the cities of Popasna, Severodonetsk and Kreminna.

Information was received on 7 facts of looting from apartments, houses, garages and catering establishments in the cities of Severodonetsk and Privilya.

The police identified four collaborators who sided with the occupation authorities and took positions in the occupation structures.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am really not liking waiting for the battle of Kherson. I wonder what is plan.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: The start of the day humor is always a good thing, along with the booms to get your day going. This one kind of hit home though. My landlord is waiting on an estimate. The rear walls of these units (in the bathrooms) are all going to have tile and concrete busted out, so they can run new wiring. They should really have insurance for this crap and be putting us up in hotels. I'm not counting chickens, and it's gonna suck. It needs to get done though.

wait, you mean your LL is doing all these renovations and not compensating you or rehousing you? is that even legal where you are? (i think in CA, for example, that would be illegal)

that sucks and yeah it will take weeks!


A church affiliated group (Halifax Urban Ministries) helped me get off the streets and into housing. I received some furniture. They paid my first month's rent and diminishing percentage on a sliding scale over the course of a year until I was paying it on my own. I had a lease. Then my rent was increased, the units were sold, (There are 4 or 5 landlord owners of units in this complex) and I was told it would be on a month-to-month basis. It really hit home when a guy suggested I go with him and put 100 bucks in my pocket donating plasma. I was denied because I was a transient who did not hold permanent housing. This also means that when I can figure out how to afford to move, I really don't have any established tenancy track record. The pool was fine when I moved in. It's almost repaired. They got around to pouring the concrete last week. It's only been defunct for 2 years. I'm sure my rent will go up again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Counterattack in Isum Direction | My Flight Academy is no more
Youtube MDgE3E5w17A
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | We are taking our ground back!
Youtube tvE8_BrvsNI
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: I am really not liking waiting for the battle of Kherson. I wonder what is plan.


Be patient friend. Battles like this always take a bit of time to get rolling, and once they do, they move very quickly. UA has been on the counter-offensive for under a week; it will take some time.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: fasahd: The start of the day humor is always a good thing, along with the booms to get your day going. This one kind of hit home though. My landlord is waiting on an estimate. The rear walls of these units (in the bathrooms) are all going to have tile and concrete busted out, so they can run new wiring. They should really have insurance for this crap and be putting us up in hotels. I'm not counting chickens, and it's gonna suck. It needs to get done though.

wait, you mean your LL is doing all these renovations and not compensating you or rehousing you? is that even legal where you are? (i think in CA, for example, that would be illegal)

that sucks and yeah it will take weeks!

A church affiliated group (Halifax Urban Ministries) helped me get off the streets and into housing. I received some furniture. They paid my first month's rent and diminishing percentage on a sliding scale over the course of a year until I was paying it on my own. I had a lease. Then my rent was increased, the units were sold, (There are 4 or 5 landlord owners of units in this complex) and I was told it would be on a month-to-month basis. It really hit home when a guy suggested I go with him and put 100 bucks in my pocket donating plasma. I was denied because I was a transient who did not hold permanent housing. This also means that when I can figure out how to afford to move, I really don't have any established tenancy track record. The pool was fine when I moved in. It's almost repaired. They got around to pouring the concrete last week. It's only been defunct for 2 years. I'm sure my rent will go up again.
[Fark user image 350x240]


Halifax? So you're in canada?

yes, the plight of the renter, the rents always go up and the income doesnt necessarily... one of the reasons we left the USA tbh. No matter how much more money we'd make, the cost of living always gobbled it up a  few mos later in some way or another.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some news and analysis from the Guardian. Mostly no surprises, maybe some details
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Halifax? So you're in canada?


Canadians other home. I'm in Florida.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: Halifax? So you're in canada?

Canadians other home. I'm in Florida.


that your building has a swimming pool makes a lot more sense now.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
also carrying over from yesterday

Juc: Photographic evidence that Igor the chainsmoker actually exists.

Meanwhile in Chelyabinsk region, #Russia a man decided to light a cigarette at a gas station.

pic.twitter.com/406oqBtvdm
- RoINTEL (@RoINTEL) July 30, 2022


Fark user imageView Full Size


other versions

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: [pbs.twimg.com image 699x799]


now if only...

achewood.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
y'know, for good measure / completeness' sake, I might as well also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's an educational doodle for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size

know thine enemy
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: With that, well, I guess we can start the thread. Thank you all for coming, donuts are on the back table and remember, press the button 1ce for espresso 2ce for long coffee/americano style. And no, 3 times will not pour beer, but it was a good question Grogsmash.


How about whiskey?  I'm good with that too.

Glad to hear you're in recovery!

/day 18 complete...
//2 more days, and I get a day off...  I don't care if the manager strips down and offers 'favours'... I'm taking a day off...
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bob Able: Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's an educational doodle for the doodlers

[Fark user image 850x606]
know thine enemy


Working on the weekly update. And since Irisclara likely won't be on until noon Eastern, her troll/shill disclaimer:

Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors. We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

what a shill does and why?

By notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tintar: y'know, for good measure / completeness' sake, I might as well also

[Fark user image 850x246] [View Full Size image _x_]


Aren't you supposed to be moving bidets? Are you roughing it with TP this weekend?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Index of daily Ukraine threads with a new thread search feature.  Thanks to farker jpolskey for setting it up!

Fark and Google don't seem to play very well together, so the accuracy and results are not very complete.  We'll see if their indexing improves over time...

Let me know of additions or corrections, please.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tintar: y'know, for good measure / completeness' sake, I might as well also

[Fark user image 850x246] [View Full Size image _x_]


nice. what is that format? super-cinema wide-o-scope?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
British defence intelligence says Russia is looking to hold referendums in newly occupied areas of Ukraine.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fasahd: tintar: y'know, for good measure / completeness' sake, I might as well also

[Fark user image 850x246] [View Full Size image _x_]

Aren't you supposed to be moving bidets? Are you roughing it with TP this weekend?


ugh, the landlord still hasn't gotten back to me about putting them in. per the lease, I'm "not allowed" to do any repair-type/etc. work myself.

also, one of the turlets has a flex hose, but t'other has a hardline which I've not worked with in years.

/may have to invest in a bucket of water, S.Asia styles
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here's an interesting breakdown of russian air capability.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: tintar: y'know, for good measure / completeness' sake, I might as well also

[Fark user image 850x246] [View Full Size image _x_]

nice. what is that format? super-cinema wide-o-scope?


cop dashcam, guess them ol' boys got the good stuff good stuff.

non-embeddable original: https://youtu.be/Ki5eE2hfbnA

and also-also might as well...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tintar: fasahd: tintar: y'know, for good measure / completeness' sake, I might as well also

[Fark user image 850x246] [View Full Size image _x_]

Aren't you supposed to be moving bidets? Are you roughing it with TP this weekend?

ugh, the landlord still hasn't gotten back to me about putting them in. per the lease, I'm "not allowed" to do any repair-type/etc. work myself.

also, one of the turlets has a flex hose, but t'other has a hardline which I've not worked with in years.

/may have to invest in a bucket of water, S.Asia styles


well that's just shiatty!
 
exqqqme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tintar: Father_Jack: [pbs.twimg.com image 699x799]

now if only...

[achewood.com image 473x496]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
juglugs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*Referenda
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: Another Stugna-P ATGM strike by Ukrainian forces against a partially hidden Russian armoured vehicle.

boom
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tintar: also carrying over from yesterday

Juc: Photographic evidence that Igor the chainsmoker actually exists.

Meanwhile in Chelyabinsk region, #Russia a man decided to light a cigarette at a gas station.

pic.twitter.com/406oqBtvdm
- RoINTEL (@RoINTEL) July 30, 2022

[Fark user image 256x320] [View Full Size image _x_]

other versions

[Fark user image 330x385] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 480x329] [View Full Size image _x_]


tintar: y'know, for good measure / completeness' sake, I might as well also

[Fark user image 850x246] [View Full Size image _x_]


tintar: American Decency Association: tintar: y'know, for good measure / completeness' sake, I might as well also

[Fark user image 850x246] [View Full Size image _x_]

nice. what is that format? super-cinema wide-o-scope?

cop dashcam, guess them ol' boys got the good stuff good stuff.

non-embeddable original: https://youtu.be/Ki5eE2hfbnA

and also-also might as well...

[Fark user image 468x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


TinTar, soo goood

In your honor...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

exqqqme: tintar: Father_Jack: [pbs.twimg.com image 699x799]

now if only...

[achewood.com image 473x496]

[Fark user image 425x318]


as always, Hogarth shows us the way...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
llamalarity
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Hope I'm not stealing thunder? Mine are just starting to bloom.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

llamalarity: [Fark user image 850x655]Hope I'm not stealing thunder? Mine are just starting to bloom.


Beautiful!

That reminds me!  I started a couple of seeds too and they've sprouted! :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
