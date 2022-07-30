 Skip to content
(WRAL) Co-pilot walks off the job (wral.com)
44
44 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pilot thought he was just  havin A bad day up until that point.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA:  A man jumped or fell from a plane

...or was shoved
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jumping out at the last second only works in the cartoons.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: TFA:  A man jumped or fell from a plane

...or was shoved


For that plane, you first have to drag them out of the cockpit and down the aisle.  Tough to do on final approach.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so confused as to what the hell this guy was thinking doing this.  It almost seems like the dude was suicidal and figured this is a good time to go through with it
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Dr.Fey: TFA:  A man jumped or fell from a plane

...or was shoved

For that plane, you first have to drag them out of the cockpit and down the aisle.  Tough to do on final approach.


Guess it depends on how motivated you are to get rid of someone.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I don't where a seat belt. I plan to be thrown clear.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ I believe I can fly ♫

THUMP.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I didn't see in the article where the pilot had anything to say about it. Did no one think to ask him?
"Hey, why did Charles jump out?"
"He jumped out?" *looks over at empty seat* "Well I'll be dammed. I thought he was being rather quiet."
 
GoldDude
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Jumping out at the last second only works in the cartoons.


It might.  This dude jumped too soon.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: That's why I don't where a seat belt. I plan to be thrown clear.


American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seems like the landing gear was stuck, hence the partially uncontrolled landing, and poor old co-pilot fell out while having a closer look.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stevecore: I am so confused as to what the hell this guy was thinking doing this.  It almost seems like the dude was suicidal and figured this is a good time to go through with it


Yeah.
, I'd like to know if the surviving pilot knows what he was thinking.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's it, I'm outta here!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You have to allow your legs to collapse then roll.
Seems he forgot the roll part.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This viral marketing for Lightyear is out of control

bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He got confused and went with stop, drop and roll.

/And plummet
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
D.B. Cooper Jr?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder what was written on his shirt.
 
Slayinit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you jump out of a plane without a 'chute...

Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fireproof: stevecore: I am so confused as to what the hell this guy was thinking doing this.  It almost seems like the dude was suicidal and figured this is a good time to go through with it

Yeah.
, I'd like to know if the surviving pilot knows what he was thinking.


"Excuse me, captain, are you telepathic?"
 
Thatguy!1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Guy would have totally survived that crash if he didn't jump. Something weird about this imo.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Copilot goes crazy/suicidal and tries to crash plane, pilot tries to do emergency landing after stopping copilot, copilot says fark it and kills himself?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: That's why I don't where a seat belt. I plan to be thrown clear.


Authorities say there were no survivors of the plane crash, with the sole exception of Space Station Wagon, who was tossed several hundred yards from the wreckage into a mountain of lavender scented cotton balls.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone thought "Fuquay-Varina" was a good idea.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: Guy would have totally survived that crash if he didn't jump. Something weird about this imo.


I dunno. When I was a kid I was once on a city bus in Palo Alto, some guy ran a red light on a right turn and the bus clobbered his drivers side door and bounced to the left into the opposite lane of traffic. This older dude sitting across from me was almost instantly out of his seat and pulling the doors open before the bus could even stop, and he jumped out and ran right into busy traffic all the way across the intersection on El Camino without looking. I swear he almost got smushed three times in about five seconds, everyone around slamming their brakes. Some people just panic and go completely stupid in it.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I'm no plane expert, but that wheel looks tampered with"
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Only two people were on board the plane when it took off and only one person, the pilot, was on the plane when it landed.

That clears stuff up

Technically, it was still a perfectly good airplane. You don't jump out of them.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thatguy!1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Thatguy!1984: Guy would have totally survived that crash if he didn't jump. Something weird about this imo.

I dunno. When I was a kid I was once on a city bus in Palo Alto, some guy ran a red light on a right turn and the bus clobbered his drivers side door and bounced to the left into the opposite lane of traffic. This older dude sitting across from me was almost instantly out of his seat and pulling the doors open before the bus could even stop, and he jumped out and ran right into busy traffic all the way across the intersection on El Camino without looking. I swear he almost got smushed three times in about five seconds, everyone around slamming their brakes. Some people just panic and go completely stupid in it.


I can definitely see that happening. Guy probably just freaked out and made poor decisions unfortunately.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Attention passengers we have to make an emergency landing in Fuquay-Varina North Carolina"
Co-pilot: I choose death
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe he was aiming for a lake or pond. Bad call on his part.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you like Fuquay-Varina
And jumping out of your plane...
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm inclined towards accidentally falling out. Any chance he opened the door to try and see (maybe even reach, if possible) the malfunctioning landing gear? Then lost his grip while hanging his head out to evaluate.
Don't know if that is a possible scenario due to plane design, etc. Just seems more likely than bailing. Plenty of planes skid to a safe stop with bad gear. The risk of not making the landing vs. jumping isn't logical.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: Guy would have totally survived that crash if he didn't jump. Something weird about this imo.


Nothing weird about it. The guy was a 23yo and inexperienced. They were coming in in a controlled crash landing, he panicked and fled.

I know many people here are on the sociopathic spectrum and lack empathy, so let me explain: When some people are confronted with a situation that causes them to go into extreme fear and or survival mode, sometimes the split second  decisions their brains make in those situations actually causes then to make decisions that only worsen their situation

TL;DNR: the kid shat himself and in a moment of mental meltdown due to panic, jumped out the plane in an attempt to flee a life threatening scenario

The pilot did not push him out, he did not intentionally commit suicide. He died due to temporary insanity. It happens
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: If you like Fuquay-Varina
And jumping out of your plane...


You will and in the backyard
And you'll smash half your brain
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: DoctorCal: If you like Fuquay-Varina
And jumping out of your plane...

You will land in the backyard
And you'll smash half your brain
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Thatguy!1984: Guy would have totally survived that crash if he didn't jump. Something weird about this imo.

I dunno. When I was a kid I was once on a city bus in Palo Alto, some guy ran a red light on a right turn and the bus clobbered his drivers side door and bounced to the left into the opposite lane of traffic. This older dude sitting across from me was almost instantly out of his seat and pulling the doors open before the bus could even stop, and he jumped out and ran right into busy traffic all the way across the intersection on El Camino without looking. I swear he almost got smushed three times in about five seconds, everyone around slamming their brakes. Some people just panic and go completely stupid in it.


JFC! You handling that ok?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Jumping out at the last second only works in the cartoons.


It can, leaping from a car is not generally fatal under certain speeds (though ill advised at any time).  But at the speeds airplanes travel? No.
 
pheelix
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: Deathfrogg: Thatguy!1984: Guy would have totally survived that crash if he didn't jump. Something weird about this imo.

I dunno. When I was a kid I was once on a city bus in Palo Alto, some guy ran a red light on a right turn and the bus clobbered his drivers side door and bounced to the left into the opposite lane of traffic. This older dude sitting across from me was almost instantly out of his seat and pulling the doors open before the bus could even stop, and he jumped out and ran right into busy traffic all the way across the intersection on El Camino without looking. I swear he almost got smushed three times in about five seconds, everyone around slamming their brakes. Some people just panic and go completely stupid in it.

I can definitely see that happening. Guy probably just freaked out and made poor decisions unfortunately.


Saw a woman running around in traffic on a busy interstate with her arms flailing about after what looked like a minor rear-end collision. Minor enough that both cars still looked driveable. It was during morning rush hour on one of Milwaukee's busiest interchanges (Zoo interchange). Thought for sure she was either going to get splatted or I was looking at the beginning of a 50-car pileup. Flight part of fight or flight went into overdrive or something.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yaw String
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just skimmed the flight manual I found online. There is an emergency hatch in the cockpit on the copilot's side. The emergency hand-pump for hydraulics is also found in the cockpit on the co-pilot's side.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GoldDude: Marcus Aurelius: Jumping out at the last second only works in the cartoons.

It might.  This dude jumped too soon.


Several hundred miles an hour of forward momentum is more enough to kill you regardless of how high you are when you jump.

Also, given the pilots minor injuries, it was clearly the wrong call.
 
