 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   The season finale of World War III might come "sooner than expected"   (axios.com) divider line
109
    More: Scary, United States Department of Defense, Republic of China, United States, People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Iraq War, Qing Dynasty, Chinese language  
•       •       •

2935 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Jul 2022 at 9:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



109 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wake me when it's the series finale.

Alphaville - Forever Young ~Official Video
Youtube t1TcDHrkQYg
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Say hello to a massive (micro)chip shortage if China does decide to invade

China probably thinks it will seize control of chip manufacturing plants, but I wouldn't be surprised if the ROC blows them all up to just to spite the PRC
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no military expert, but those bright red helmets don't seem like the greatest idea?
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"China may make a strong move against Taiwan within the next 18 months, according to a recent New York Times report..."

If anyone can drum up a war, it's the NYT.  Wars sell newspapers.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China, dude, just let her go...
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Season finale? That's the pilot. What we have now is the teaser miniseries.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you Taiwan, you want to Tai them all.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US military industrial complex seen salivating in the corner. We haven't been to war in almost 2 years, every since we finally got to pull back from the Afghanistan, they're jones'in for a fix.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! China found a use for the excess material from making MAGA hats!
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark it, lets go!
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Is it time to run the China to invade Taiwan story?"

"Hang on, let me check..."

"Here we go, Yup, there's a Y in the day"

"It's up and running"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: US military industrial complex seen salivating in the corner. We haven't been to war in almost 2 years, every since we finally got to pull back from the Afghanistan, they're jones'in for a fix.


They are a bit busy supplying Ukraine at the moment.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two decades ago I did a one-year stint in a Pentagon office and everyone there was convinced the Chinese invasion was going to happen "next year." It's always just about to happen. Then for a while it was "just before the 2008 Olympics." And then it was "just after the 2008 Olympics." And so on and so on. It gets tiresome.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Say hello to a massive (micro)chip shortage if China does decide to invade

China probably thinks it will seize control of chip manufacturing plants, but I wouldn't be surprised if the ROC blows them all up to just to spite the PRC


Burning down your own shiat to keep the other guys from getting it isn't a new idea, I'm sure Taiwan has a similar plan in place, and I'd be really surprised if China wasn't including that in their calculations.

This could be a case where the high up guys don't care about what's left standing after and just want Taiwan gone, and sees a flat island of rubble a price worth paying to see the One China policy through to its conclusion.

Then again I'm just some asshole on the Internet who barely knows anything about Geo politics, so who knows, it feels like everything is up in the air these days.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched the last episode of Dinosaurs. I'm pretty sure that braced me for the worst.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Two decades ago I did a one-year stint in a Pentagon office and everyone there was convinced the Chinese invasion was going to happen "next year." It's always just about to happen. Then for a while it was "just before the 2008 Olympics." And then it was "just after the 2008 Olympics." And so on and so on. It gets tiresome.


In case you haven't noticed, things have changed a bit in the world since 2008.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: "China may make a strong move against Taiwan within the next 18 months, according to a recent New York Times report..."

If anyone can drum up a war, it's the NYT.  Wars sell newspapers.


A major New York paper starting a war? Well, I never!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If China is talking about doing shiat, it's not going to do shiat.

When China is quiet, that's when it's time to worry.
 
juglugs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're good at Camoflauge...
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when do we expect it, and why would that be better?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eclecticman666: China, dude, just let her go...


Can't any more than we can leave oil countries alone.  Chips are the new oil.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: claytonemery: "China may make a strong move against Taiwan within the next 18 months, according to a recent New York Times report..."

If anyone can drum up a war, it's the NYT.  Wars sell newspapers.

A major New York paper starting a war? Well, I never!

[Fark user image image 425x339]


Yes that looks like a major newspaper to me.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nullav: I watched the last episode of Dinosaurs. I'm pretty sure that braced me for the worst.


Reaching way back in to the vault for that one. You're going to lose some of the younger Farkers.

LOL just kidding, no one young lurks around here.

static1.moviewebimages.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eclecticman666: China, dude, just let her go...


Forget it, Jake. It's China.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China still does not have the ships to transport enough people to Taiwan to invade it. China still hasn't practiced doing so. China still hasn't built enough bases in the china sea to prevent the United States and other nations from entering the area and disrupting the invasion plan. China would have to be even stupider then Russia to invade Taiwan at this point.
 
think_balance [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Two decades ago I did a one-year stint in a Pentagon office and everyone there was convinced the Chinese invasion was going to happen "next year." It's always just about to happen. Then for a while it was "just before the 2008 Olympics." And then it was "just after the 2008 Olympics." And so on and so on. It gets tiresome.


Sort of like my parents and their thinking that Christ is going to return soon.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Fireproof: claytonemery: "China may make a strong move against Taiwan within the next 18 months, according to a recent New York Times report..."

If anyone can drum up a war, it's the NYT.  Wars sell newspapers.

A major New York paper starting a war? Well, I never!

[Fark user image image 425x339]

Yes that looks like a major newspaper to me.


Perhaps I should use a better-known example:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope everyone liked the phone they have.  Might be a decade or so before another one comes out.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is zero point to this other than ego and empire building.  Economically, everyone loses if China invades Taiwan.
 
cendojr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope they use all of those 18 months so I'm on the retired list by the time they kick this off.

Of course by the time we can react to a surprise invasion of Taiwan the conflict may have already reached its inflection point.
 
cb1234
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Decorus: China still does not have the ships to transport enough people to Taiwan to invade it. China still hasn't practiced doing so. China still hasn't built enough bases in the china sea to prevent the United States and other nations from entering the area and disrupting the invasion plan. China would have to be even stupider then Russia to invade Taiwan at this point.


Dude ok - well since it's so easy to defend against - we'll send you on a boat to go sort it out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alebak: no1curr: Say hello to a massive (micro)chip shortage if China does decide to invade

China probably thinks it will seize control of chip manufacturing plants, but I wouldn't be surprised if the ROC blows them all up to just to spite the PRC

Burning down your own shiat to keep the other guys from getting it isn't a new idea, I'm sure Taiwan has a similar plan in place, and I'd be really surprised if China wasn't including that in their calculations.

This could be a case where the high up guys don't care about what's left standing after and just want Taiwan gone, and sees a flat island of rubble a price worth paying to see the One China policy through to its conclusion.

Then again I'm just some asshole on the Internet who barely knows anything about Geo politics, so who knows, it feels like everything is up in the air these days.


On the other hand the "President" of China got himself indoctrinated as Grand Poobah or somesuch in the party so he's probably surrounded himself with yes-men yes-piglets by now and isn't getting the whole 100% truth.
 
Nullav
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aungen: I hope everyone liked the phone they have.  Might be a decade or so before another one comes out.


Nah. It'll just be wildly more expensive for a while to cover putting all the manufacturing eggs in another single basket with abhorrent labor practices.

/Might underscore just how shiat modern devices are in terms of longevity and serviceability.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aungen: I hope everyone liked the phone they have.  Might be a decade or so before another one comes out.


Off to Ebay to buy up some cell phones.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Come on, you apes! You wanna live forever?"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The smell of dick waving in the morning.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Two decades ago I did a one-year stint in a Pentagon office and everyone there was convinced the Chinese invasion was going to happen "next year." It's always just about to happen. Then for a while it was "just before the 2008 Olympics." And then it was "just after the 2008 Olympics." And so on and so on. It gets tiresome.


Were the interns tasked with combing John Bolton's mustache?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aungen: I hope everyone liked the phone they have.  Might be a decade or so before another one comes out.


It's been a long time since a new phone came out that did anything better than the one I already had. It's gotten to the point where replacing my cell phone sounds as exciting as replacing my microwave oven.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Alebak: no1curr: Say hello to a massive (micro)chip shortage if China does decide to invade

China probably thinks it will seize control of chip manufacturing plants, but I wouldn't be surprised if the ROC blows them all up to just to spite the PRC

Burning down your own shiat to keep the other guys from getting it isn't a new idea, I'm sure Taiwan has a similar plan in place, and I'd be really surprised if China wasn't including that in their calculations.

This could be a case where the high up guys don't care about what's left standing after and just want Taiwan gone, and sees a flat island of rubble a price worth paying to see the One China policy through to its conclusion.

Then again I'm just some asshole on the Internet who barely knows anything about Geo politics, so who knows, it feels like everything is up in the air these days.


In retrospect, the Chinese Communist Party has been pretty after the Berlin Wall fell with them rapidly going Captalist. (Any country that has Billionaires is not communist even under the most tortured of defintions). However Winnie the Pooh has been huffing his own farts and has been going so strongman that he might. Then Putin completly shiat the bed with Ukraine and suddenly a whole lot of Strongmen are realizing what would actually happen if they decide to stick their dicks in the wasp nest.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There is zero point to this other than ego and empire building.  Economically, everyone loses if China invades Taiwan.


The Bush doctrine continues its ripple effect.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cb1234
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Alebak: no1curr: Say hello to a massive (micro)chip shortage if China does decide to invade

China probably thinks it will seize control of chip manufacturing plants, but I wouldn't be surprised if the ROC blows them all up to just to spite the PRC

Burning down your own shiat to keep the other guys from getting it isn't a new idea, I'm sure Taiwan has a similar plan in place, and I'd be really surprised if China wasn't including that in their calculations.

This could be a case where the high up guys don't care about what's left standing after and just want Taiwan gone, and sees a flat island of rubble a price worth paying to see the One China policy through to its conclusion.

Then again I'm just some asshole on the Internet who barely knows anything about Geo politics, so who knows, it feels like everything is up in the air these days.

In retrospect, the Chinese Communist Party has been pretty after the Berlin Wall fell with them rapidly going Captalist. (Any country that has Billionaires is not communist even under the most tortured of defintions). However Winnie the Pooh has been huffing his own farts and has been going so strongman that he might. Then Putin completly shiat the bed with Ukraine and suddenly a whole lot of Strongmen are realizing what would actually happen if they decide to stick their dicks in the wasp nest.


Ugh, you need a book bro
 
Decorus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cb1234: Decorus: China still does not have the ships to transport enough people to Taiwan to invade it. China still hasn't practiced doing so. China still hasn't built enough bases in the china sea to prevent the United States and other nations from entering the area and disrupting the invasion plan. China would have to be even stupider then Russia to invade Taiwan at this point.

Dude ok - well since it's so easy to defend against - we'll send you on a boat to go sort it out.


In order for China to succeed they would need to get 1 million troops across 100 miles of water with Taiwan sinking the boats as quickly as they can and before the United States, Australia, Great Britain, or Japan gets involved.  That requires logistical ability China doesn't have at the moment. It would be like Russia trying to invade the Ukraine level of losses only the troops never make it into the Ukraine.  Call me when China has enough boats to transport 10 million or so troops....
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Alebak: no1curr: Say hello to a massive (micro)chip shortage if China does decide to invade

China probably thinks it will seize control of chip manufacturing plants, but I wouldn't be surprised if the ROC blows them all up to just to spite the PRC

Burning down your own shiat to keep the other guys from getting it isn't a new idea, I'm sure Taiwan has a similar plan in place, and I'd be really surprised if China wasn't including that in their calculations.

This could be a case where the high up guys don't care about what's left standing after and just want Taiwan gone, and sees a flat island of rubble a price worth paying to see the One China policy through to its conclusion.

Then again I'm just some asshole on the Internet who barely knows anything about Geo politics, so who knows, it feels like everything is up in the air these days.

In retrospect, the Chinese Communist Party has been pretty after the Berlin Wall fell with them rapidly going Captalist. (Any country that has Billionaires is not communist even under the most tortured of defintions). However Winnie the Pooh has been huffing his own farts and has been going so strongman that he might. Then Putin completly shiat the bed with Ukraine and suddenly a whole lot of Strongmen are realizing what would actually happen if they decide to stick their dicks in the wasp nest.


I meant to say pretty rational. The 1989 massacres happened and then the Berlin Wall fell and they realized that they didn't have anyone that would come to their Aid if they stepped on too many dicks. So as much as they cracked down on their domestic population, they got a lot less belligerent internationally.
 
cb1234
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Decorus: cb1234: Decorus: China still does not have the ships to transport enough people to Taiwan to invade it. China still hasn't practiced doing so. China still hasn't built enough bases in the china sea to prevent the United States and other nations from entering the area and disrupting the invasion plan. China would have to be even stupider then Russia to invade Taiwan at this point.

Dude ok - well since it's so easy to defend against - we'll send you on a boat to go sort it out.

In order for China to succeed they would need to get 1 million troops across 100 miles of water with Taiwan sinking the boats as quickly as they can and before the United States, Australia, Great Britain, or Japan gets involved.  That requires logistical ability China doesn't have at the moment. It would be like Russia trying to invade the Ukraine level of losses only the troops never make it into the Ukraine.  Call me when China has enough boats to transport 10 million or so troops....


They don't need to do that. They just need to embargo trade. Then we're screwed.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Decorus: China still does not have the ships to transport enough people to Taiwan to invade it. China still hasn't practiced doing so. China still hasn't built enough bases in the china sea to prevent the United States and other nations from entering the area and disrupting the invasion plan. China would have to be even stupider then Russia to invade Taiwan at this point.


This.

Its 100 mile trip from the mainland to occupy a country of 23 million people, and there are several strategic islands that need to be invaded first before you can move to Taiwan. The insane amount of infrastructure required to support this plan isn't something you can miss, and requires years to build. Whoever told Axios 18 months is looking for a gig at farking Raytheon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Rapmaster2000: There is zero point to this other than ego and empire building.  Economically, everyone loses if China invades Taiwan.

The Bush doctrine continues its ripple effect.


The important thing is that this is America's fault.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I'm no military expert, but those bright red helmets don't seem like the greatest idea?


i was thinking the same thing. like, shoot me! shoot me!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cb1234: thatboyoverthere: Alebak: no1curr: Say hello to a massive (micro)chip shortage if China does decide to invade

China probably thinks it will seize control of chip manufacturing plants, but I wouldn't be surprised if the ROC blows them all up to just to spite the PRC

Burning down your own shiat to keep the other guys from getting it isn't a new idea, I'm sure Taiwan has a similar plan in place, and I'd be really surprised if China wasn't including that in their calculations.

This could be a case where the high up guys don't care about what's left standing after and just want Taiwan gone, and sees a flat island of rubble a price worth paying to see the One China policy through to its conclusion.

Then again I'm just some asshole on the Internet who barely knows anything about Geo politics, so who knows, it feels like everything is up in the air these days.

In retrospect, the Chinese Communist Party has been pretty after the Berlin Wall fell with them rapidly going Captalist. (Any country that has Billionaires is not communist even under the most tortured of defintions). However Winnie the Pooh has been huffing his own farts and has been going so strongman that he might. Then Putin completly shiat the bed with Ukraine and suddenly a whole lot of Strongmen are realizing what would actually happen if they decide to stick their dicks in the wasp nest.

Ugh, you need a book bro


What did I say that's wrong exactly?
 
Displayed 50 of 109 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.