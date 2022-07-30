 Skip to content
(WDTN Dayton)   New reality show premise: You are a millionaire YET you still move to Dayton   (wdtn.com)
    Mega Millions, Mega Millions lottery jackpot, Powerball, Lottery  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rich enough to pick the poor people you want to live amongst.
Not smart enough not to choose a shiathole.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well when you are too classy for Akron.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA: The next drawing will be held on Friday, June 29

Maybe buy a proper calendar?
 
hershy799
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That second place has enough parking spaces to make me think it's actually a country club building.
The fourth one looks like an apartment complex (note the shiatty car out front)

The first home, on the other hand... 5x multiplier in Denver, 10-20x in LA. Hole-ee-shiat.

/Still not moving to Dayton
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How bad is Dayton?  When you have to invent powered flight so you can get out of there faster...
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's better to be a small fish in a big pond than in a toilet.
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are worse places in Ohio than Dayton. Like pretty much anywhere on the north/east side of the state.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not telling you where I am moving. Keeps the snipers guessing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Rich enough to pick the poor people you want to live amongst.
Not smart enough not to choose a shiathole.


That applies to over 80% of the country
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's a lot of wealth in the Dayton area and I never really understood why. You don't get rich working on military bases. There aren't a ton of good jobs there, little manufacturing, etc. It's not really close enough to cincy or columbus to be a bedroom community for professionals there.

There's tons of heroin and opiate addiction, methamphetamine and shady midwestern computer parts wholesalers though. Run screaming from any descendant of midwest memory.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...On the one hand, Dayton.

On the other hand, the National Museum of the United States Air Force, down the road at Wright Patterson AFB.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Rich enough to pick the poor people you want to live amongst.
Not smart enough not to choose a shiathole.



And what paradise do you reside in?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I'm not telling you where I am moving. Keeps the snipers guessing.


Akron?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hershy799: That second place has enough parking spaces to make me think it's actually a country club building.


It kinda was: Trails End Social Club, until 1982. It sounds like it hasn't done much since then, probably because it's a million dollar mansion-that-looks-like-an-80s-banquet-hall plopped down in  the middle of a neighborhood of $350k homes.

https://www.dayton.com/what-to-love/dayton-history/governor-coxs-million-dollar-mansion-steeped-in-history-is-for-sale/EK6CLQC4YAXDAZJ4ZDSJ2CZTSU/
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: ...On the one hand, Dayton.

On the other hand, the National Museum of the United States Air Force, down the road at Wright Patterson AFB.
[Fark user image image 800x514]


We used to visit the museum and go to the air show every summer when I was a kid (which was a farking haul from the eastern side of the state, looking back). I got to see some really cool planes and the blue angels several times and even the little Coors Light mini jet that they (used to?) fly at shows.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey at least it's not Florida

\Portage County native
\\18+44
\\\Szalay's sweet corn FTW
 
