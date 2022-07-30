 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Woman bites police officer and then threatens to kill them if they don't let her out. Yeah the cops tend to double down on locking your ass up when you do that   (yahoo.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I call that foreplay.
 
Veloram
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like a fun Wednesday night to me
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mental illness is (and always has been) the real pandemic. I blame modern foods ... it's almost all plastic-esque and has almost no nutritional value. There are tens of millions of Americans walking around with "food" poisoning and one of the symptoms is rage.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kinda want
bit a cop
kinda really want
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not only did she threaten to kill the cops, she called 911 from the back of the police car and threatened to kill them.  Someone didn't think their cunning plan through all the way.
 
