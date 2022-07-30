 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Is your fainting couch handy? WI pastor arrested in MN under age prostitution sting   (yahoo.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The worst thing is what this will do to his family - and the church family."   Well, no associate pastor Sullivan, the worst thing is it may not have been the cops at the hotel and this scumbag could have indeed been a child molester.

No the family only has a dad that attempted to be a child molester, that seems just a tiny bit better than being a child molester.   Still a complete scumbag though.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Always!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: "The worst thing is what this will do to his family - and the church family."   Well, no associate pastor Sullivan, the worst thing is it may not have been the cops at the hotel and this scumbag could have indeed been a child molester.

No the family only has a dad that attempted to be a child molester, that seems just a tiny bit better than being a child molester.   Still a complete scumbag though.


What are the chances this was his first time trying to hook up, though?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: "The worst thing is what this will do to his family - and the church family."   Well, no associate pastor Sullivan, the worst thing is it may not have been the cops at the hotel and this scumbag could have indeed been a child molester.


This 'church' isn't upset over their pastor diddling teenagers, they're only upset because he got caught doing it.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably has a 'Choose Life' bumper sticker.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA, the statement the church has to make about their pedophile:  "It's a sensitive issue and we are praying for the Taylor family," he said.

Well that's nice. They are praying for the family of the pedophile.  fark the kid, literally.  We need to pray for the pastor who is trying to have sex with children.  That's what's important right now.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is what religion is really all about: Tax free money laundering and all of the underage ass you want

That's the only reason people become preachers
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 17-year-old girl? His fellow pastors are going to make fun of him at the next fellowship weekend for "Grave Robbing"
 
August11
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fuck the electric chair. This is an opportunity to use an electric bleacher.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: feckingmorons: "The worst thing is what this will do to his family - and the church family."   Well, no associate pastor Sullivan, the worst thing is it may not have been the cops at the hotel and this scumbag could have indeed been a child molester.

This 'church' isn't upset over their pastor diddling teenagers, they're only upset because he got caught doing it.


They hate the publicity, it makes it harder to move the peadophile to another parish.

//religion is evil, this is what it does when you give people power for no good reason with no oversight
//God is their oversight. He ain't so good at it, is he?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On the internet, no one knows your a cop.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How many is that this week?
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: On the internet, no one knows your a cop.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
gROOmeR!
// oblig
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If God can forgive him, so can we all. Where's his go fudge me?
 
Eravior
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Is your fainting couch handy? WI pastor arrested in MN under age prostitution sting"

Well, that's messed up. Why not get the pastor some help instead of arresting them? Poor kid's a child prostitute for Christ's sake!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image image 480x600]


Weird. I thought the other guy in Phish was the potential pedo. But....Trey?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: feckingmorons: "The worst thing is what this will do to his family - and the church family."   Well, no associate pastor Sullivan, the worst thing is it may not have been the cops at the hotel and this scumbag could have indeed been a child molester.

This 'church' isn't upset over their pastor diddling teenagers, they're only upset because he got caught doing it.


Well, the hooors let him touch them, so OBVIOUSLY they're the ones to blame. Those underage girls should have covered up and not tempted him by existing. I mean, what was a pastor supposed to do? Call on training and his God to resist temptations of the flesh? There were girls--young girls--RIGHT in front of him! How could ANY man pass up the chance?

Tragic how NO church seems to be able to stop clergy from going gropey on their congregation, the same way that America can't seem to keep people from shooting up their neighbors and schools. It's just the sort of world God wants. Their crazy, psychotic, and patently schizophrenic God who loves little children so much, that he sends HIS priests and pastors out to collect their virginity to lay upon His alter, and then damns those same girls for losing such a precious gift. Seriously, y'all need some help here. You God is NOT a healthy factor in your lives if you think He acts like this.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I Hate You 2: Another Government Employee: On the internet, no one knows your a cop.

[Fark user image 425x421]


Not enough coffee.

Sorry
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Tragic how NO church seems to be able to stop clergy from going gropey on their congregation, the same way that America can't seem to keep people from shooting up their neighbors and schools. It's just the sort of world God wants. Their crazy, psychotic, and patently schizophrenic God who loves little children so much, that he sends HIS priests and pastors out to collect their virginity to lay upon His alter, and then damns those same girls for losing such a precious gift. Seriously, y'all need some help here. You God is NOT a healthy factor in your lives if you think He acts like this.


You hear about the ones that don't, obviously. The Church where I am teaching a martial arts class seems to be doing itright. Mandatory reporter status which means straight to the police if it reaches certain standards. By law. Extensive yearly instruction in recognizing suspicious stuff. Commonsense standards of appropriate behaviour including risk factors for people inauthority. Good general training on the various power relationships and how to avoid abusing them. So on. So forth.

I was asked if I would he willing to report clergy. If I would be intimidated by the ecclesiastical status. I laughed and said "Your asking a Jew-Mu abuse survivor this question?!"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jason James Taylor
Jeremiah Exzavier Brown
Michel Libese Mbula
Peng Yang

The sting operators are serving an ethnically diverse client base. Inclusive!
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
.... The training is mandated by the local Episcopal archdiocese for all clergy, staff and volunteers
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is his first name Chester?
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Jason James Taylor
Jeremiah Exzavier Brown
Michel Libese Mbula
Peng Yang

The sting operators are serving an ethnically diverse client base. Inclusive!


I am color blind. The only color that matters for diddlers is arterial red ....
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What are the odds that this is not the first time he has done this?
And what are the odds that his defense will be, "I was going their to rescue her"?
 
