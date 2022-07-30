 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The bikes are returning to the rivers. Nature is healing. We are the virus   (theguardian.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange, Bicycle, Bicycle frame, Bicycle wheel, Cycling, bike-share scheme, Safety bicycle, scores of other bikes, Bicycle fork  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2022 at 5:25 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Birnone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess in Paris a fish does need a bicycle.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I assumed drunk cyclists
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Birnone: I guess in Paris a fish does need a bicycle.


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bikes are like salmon.

Except E-bikes.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.