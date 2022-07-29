 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Elon Musk about to buy Wikipedia   (nypost.com) divider line
55
    More: Obvious, Jimmy Wales, Economics, Editing, Wikipedia, Economy, upper right corner, Tesla Motors, Elon Musk  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2022 at 12:05 AM



55 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The user added a line that read: "There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession."


This is true. Does Musk want a recession for some reason? If you're an asshole do you need a reason?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Riiiiiiiight
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I swear, I suspect a mod greened this one so fast, just so we wouldn't have a chance to down vote another stupid NYPost link.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does this guy actually do anything besides slapfight online, knock up baby mamas, and whine all day?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stroke out already, you useless pasty oligarch.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: The user added a line that read: "There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession."


This is true. Does Musk want a recession for some reason? If you're an asshole do you need a reason?


He probably shorted some stocks or something and needs the value to drop.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Does this guy actually do anything besides slapfight online, knock up baby mamas, and whine all day?


He is living the NEET dream. Ability to afford rent and shiatpost all day on the internet.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Already broke northern nevada.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check out the talk page for Denali from the debate rage that resulted in the name being changed from Mt. McKinley.

SIX archived pages of "but...."
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call on all Farkers to edit the Wikipedia entry for Elon Musk appropriately. Let's make a Fark party out of it.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: [Fark user image image 425x544]


No pouches.
Not liefeld.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy it?  Nah, he'll just sign a really bad offer for it, try to back out and find out he played himself.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: Check out the talk page for Denali from the debate rage that resulted in the name being changed from Mt. McKinley.

SIX archived pages of "but...."


You mean changed back from Mt McKinley, right?

;-)
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: Check out the talk page for Denali from the debate rage that resulted in the name being changed from Mt. McKinley.

SIX archived pages of "but...."


I don't understand why anyone would care enough about a President whose only claim to fame is that he got shot and allowed Teddy Roosevelt to become President.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: Check out the talk page for Denali from the debate rage that resulted in the name being changed from Mt. McKinley.

SIX archived pages of "but...."


Sure,
Gigafactory is velvet walmart fist here.
He never cared, especially when he moved all without care to you me ur daughters that read pony stories, he had herds of indigenous horses in nevada "replaced".

Wild horses in nevada die bc that fark head
Cant fix the road 80, to stop his workers from temping it.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to think being a CEO would be a tough, highly demanding position.
Sounds really fun, actually.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Does this guy actually do anything besides slapfight online, knock up baby mamas, and whine all day?


well. he also does very important things.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
elon's ring kissers (fark independents) spend all day looking for offenses against their god. Elon musk needs a job or a hobby not that's not elon musk centered.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: elon's ring kissers (fark independents) spend all day looking for offenses against their god. Elon musk needs a job or a hobby not that's not elon musk centered.


Saving, neigh, preserving the wild horses
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Just stroke out already, you useless pasty oligarch.


Right?

fark off.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Does this guy actually do anything besides slapfight online, knock up baby mamas, and whine all day?


when you're the richest person in the world, you gotta have hobbies
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are easier ways to hide an alleged history of plagiarizing Wikipedia articles.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Does this guy actually do anything besides slapfight online, knock up baby mamas, and whine all day?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, he creates new and interesting captchas.
 
full8me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Name_Omitted: Check out the talk page for Denali from the debate rage that resulted in the name being changed from Mt. McKinley.

SIX archived pages of "but...."

Sure,
Gigafactory is velvet walmart fist here.
He never cared, especially when he moved all without care to you me ur daughters that read pony stories, he had herds of indigenous horses in nevada "replaced".

Wild horses in nevada die bc that fark head
Cant fix the road 80, to stop his workers from temping it.


Your post gave me a stroke.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NevynFox: duppy: Does this guy actually do anything besides slapfight online, knock up baby mamas, and whine all day?

[Fark user image 425x566]
Yeah, he creates new and interesting captchas.


Initially read that as "offered a horse a handjob," and it didn't seem unusual in the slightest.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Country shopping continues unabated.
The US is about to come off the rails and I'm out.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Elon needs to fark off and be a footnote in history.

A dipshiat memelord lite who deals in theoretical money, manipulates stock prices with tweets, and who sells idiotic cars, and flame throwers is nobody that we should be paying attention to.

Society doesn't need you, Elon. Kindly fark off.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scanman61: Buy it?  Nah, he'll just sign a really bad offer for it, try to back out and find out he played himself.


Jimmy Wales:"If everyone who tried a hostile takeover just gave the $30 Billion they offered, this could all be over in an hour."

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: a mod greened this one so fast, just so we wouldn't have a chance to down vote


*farkied as someone who actively downvotes submissions for some reason
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The user added a line that read: "There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession."


This is true. Does Musk want a recession for some reason? If you're an asshole do you need a reason?


Mmhmm. I bet you also believe that schools should "teach the controversy" because there's no consensus on evolution, right?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

duppy: Does this guy actually do anything besides slapfight online, knock up baby mamas, and whine all day?


He makes the right peoples' heads explode, and that alone would be enough even without keeping the USA competitive in space, bringing the internet to the entire planet, aiding Ukraine, building electric cars, etc.
 
Iczer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd say he has far better things to do than engage in a Wikipedia edit fight, but we all know he sits around all day googling himself just for giggles.

/that sounds so much worse than I thought...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Elon needs to fark off and be a footnote in history.

A dipshiat memelord lite who deals in theoretical money, manipulates stock prices with tweets, and who sells idiotic cars, and flame throwers is nobody that we should be paying attention to.

Society doesn't need you, Elon. Kindly fark off.


Someone's gonna pop in here and tell you how good the Model Y is.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Does Musk want a recession for some reason?


If you have large amounts of capital and enough of a war chest to maintain it well enough to avoid losing it... you want a recession to drive the smaller players to desperation and bankruptcy so you can buy up additional assets during the bust at a fraction of the boom cost.

The boom/bust cycle is another mechanism for wealth concentration in capitalism.  And if I know this because I'm thinking of doing it... you can bet people worth thousands of times what I am know it.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And if there's anyone who more exemplifies "objectivity", it's definitely Elon Musk.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: f you have large amounts of capital and enough of a war chest to maintain it well enough to avoid losing it... you want a recession to drive the smaller players to desperation and bankruptcy so you can buy up additional assets during the bust at a fraction of the boom cost.


That, or Elon's shorting Tesla to cover his crypto losses
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Name_Omitted: Check out the talk page for Denali from the debate rage that resulted in the name being changed from Mt. McKinley.

SIX archived pages of "but...."

Sure,
Gigafactory is velvet walmart fist here.
He never cared, especially when he moved all without care to you me ur daughters that read pony stories, he had herds of indigenous horses in nevada "replaced".

Wild horses in nevada die bc that fark head
Cant fix the road 80, to stop his workers from temping it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So will he rename it TrumpPedia?
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe it's rich guy requirement to be right about predictions. Partly they want to go down in history as the far sighted genius, but also that has some of his businesses prepared for it by doing preemptive layoffs.  But in this case, he wants Biden and the Democrats to kneel in front of the bus so he can drive it over them.  Literally, he's trying to create fear and let the fear cause savings to cause recession then go on a blaming spree.

Recessions are 50% psychological. Fear is the key that reduces spending that reduces sales that reduces employment that reduces money that reduces spending.  If I'm right, he's actually trying to cause a recession out of spite and is willing to use his own wealth to do it.  So I say, let his businesses suffer a little.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: you want a recession to drive the smaller players to desperation and bankruptcy so you can buy up additional assets during the bust


Small players are often the beneficiaries of recessions, since the bloated cash hogs reliant on continuing good times tend to die off once the river of cash stops flowing.
 
Decorus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

duppy: Does this guy actually do anything besides slapfight online, knock up baby mamas, and whine all day?


No that pretty much covers his 12 hour work day.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The user added a line that read: "There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession."


This is true. Does Musk want a recession for some reason? If you're an asshole do you need a reason?


He's a Trumper. He wants to make Biden look bad so people vote for Republicans and that makes it easier for his buddy, Trump, to come back to power.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Irving Maimway: [Fark user image image 425x544]

No pouches.
Not liefeld.


No feet, though, so.... balances out?
 
pacified
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If this guy died yesterday it would be too late
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Badmoodman: The user added a line that read: "There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession."


This is true. Does Musk want a recession for some reason? If you're an asshole do you need a reason?

He's a Trumper. He wants to make Biden look bad so people vote for Republicans and that makes it easier for his buddy, Trump, to come back to power.


This is analysis worthy of a YouTube thread.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

duppy: Does this guy actually do anything besides slapfight online, knock up baby mamas, and whine all day?


I mean, he pushes employees around and cheats on his wife and stuff.
 
pacified
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All GDP measures is how quickly humanity can turn raw resources into pollution and trash.
 
