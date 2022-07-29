 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Founder of Harlem charter schools and "Hometown Hero in Education" going up the river for decidedly non-heroic wire fraud   (gothamist.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
altho...
The sentencing marked the messy end of a public service career that won Andrew accolades as the leader of taxpayer-backed schools known for achieving high marks in high-poverty neighborhoods, starting with the "flagship" middle school in Harlem in 2006, and later reaching some 7,100 students in communities from Texas to New Jersey.
---------
I saw charter schools and thought, wait I know this one... they're baaaad.  Betsy DeVil... something like that.  but then high marks etc
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Based in part on the early successes of the Harlem middle school, the network won federal grants in 2012 and 2016 that have helped fuel its expansion, with aims to eventually reach 10,000 students. Its website touts the "best practices" of charter schools nationwide as having "proved for more than 20 years that demographics do not determine destiny and that low-income students can be successful in the college of their choice."

"But that turns out to have been bullshiat.  You're still completely screwed, forever, poor kids."
 
dbaggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady J: I saw charter schools and thought, wait I know this one... they're baaaad.  Betsy DeVil... something like that.  but then high marks etc


The whole thing is still a sham.  They skim off the kids in public schools with the highest grades and reject any kid that is not already performing well in public school.  Of course the kids in these schools do better.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From 2014 to 2016, Andrew served as senior advisor and superintendent-in-residence at the U.S. Department of Education and was a senior advisor in the Office of Educational Technology under the Presidency of Barack Obama.

Hucksters gotta make connections to huck
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Artist's depiction of the sheriff and prince who had him arrested:

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Lady J: I saw charter schools and thought, wait I know this one... they're baaaad.  Betsy DeVil... something like that.  but then high marks etc

The whole thing is still a sham.  They skim off the kids in public schools with the highest grades and reject any kid that is not already performing well in public school.  Of course the kids in these schools do better.


The fun part is if they accept everyone and then kick the poorly performing kids out after about a month and a half, they get to keep all the money for the kids they had no intention of teaching for the entire year.

You know who gets to find space for those kids and teach them for free starting in November through the rest of the year? The neighborhood public school, who has to take them.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Lady J: I saw charter schools and thought, wait I know this one... they're baaaad.  Betsy DeVil... something like that.  but then high marks etc

The whole thing is still a sham.  They skim off the kids in public schools with the highest grades and reject any kid that is not already performing well in public school.  Of course the kids in these schools do better.


No, charter schools do better because they skim off kids who want to do better and have parents who push their kids to perform well. Which leads to better grades. Charter schools don't have magical kids with better grades, they have kids whose parents are involved in their education and actually, you know, show up to parent-teacher conferences, and ask about their homework and are interested in their kids' performance.

If all schools became "charter" schools, some would have to take the poorer-performing students, and we'd have a swathe of badly-performing charter schools, and then nay-sayers would point and say "Look, charter schools don't do better than any other schools! We should have all private schools instead!"
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: No, charter schools do better because they skim off kids who want to do better and have parents who push their kids to perform well. Which leads to better grades. Charter schools don't have magical kids with better grades, they have kids whose parents are involved in their education and actually, you know, show up to parent-teacher conferences, and ask about their homework and are interested in their kids' performance.


no, that is not how it works.    They enroll any kid.  Motivated parents or not.  Then after the first "semester" the lowest 20% of kids are expelled.  Then the public school is obligated to accept them.  ta da!
 
