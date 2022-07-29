 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   ♫ I said "A", "L", "B", "U", "Querque" ♫   (huffpost.com) divider line
49
    More: Fail, Rio Grande, colony's governor, Francisco Cuervo y Valds, city's website, Philip II of Spain, Texas, Rio Grande Valley, King Philip of Spain  
•       •       •

1003 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 9:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that explains why Bugs missed his turn.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Well that explains why Bugs missed his turn.


Ill keep it in mind when we move out there next spring
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE
Youtube JE37e1eK2mY


/for those that ain't in the know
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get a WHAT WHAT!
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albu what what?  💩
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Can I get a WHAT WHAT!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Can I get a WHAT WHAT!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pirates took it
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: [YouTube video: Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE]

/for those that ain't in the know


If a joke needs references it's not funny
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: /for those that ain't in the know


Once upon a time, there was a second "r":

La Villa de Alburquerque

https://apnews.com/article/oddities-new-mexico-albuquerque-transportation-4526afac0a676f9adc4de5dd56cc2504
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: HedlessChickn: [YouTube video: Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE]

/for those that ain't in the know

If a joke needs references it's not funny


District 1
• Job #120981
Highway Maintenance Worker-Advanced / Hatch Patrol
Open until filled
• Job #124359

New Mexico.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to Albu-que-que for the titty-titty show-show and bar-bee-que-que
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: HedlessChickn: [YouTube video: Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE]

/for those that ain't in the know

If a joke needs references it's not funny


Thank you for being the judge of everything, we all appreciate your contribution to society.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots more.
No excuse
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: chitownmike: HedlessChickn: [YouTube video: Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE]

/for those that ain't in the know

If a joke needs references it's not funny

Thank you for being the judge of everything, we all appreciate your contribution to society.


New Mexico is waiting..
Your snark work well in government
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: chitownmike: HedlessChickn: [YouTube video: Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE]

/for those that ain't in the know

If a joke needs references it's not funny

Thank you for being the judge of everything, we all appreciate your contribution to society.


Define society?
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnudderFreakinFarker: HedlessChickn: /for those that ain't in the know

Once upon a time, there was a second "r":

La Villa de Alburquerque

https://apnews.com/article/oddities-new-mexico-albuquerque-transportation-4526afac0a676f9adc4de5dd56cc2504


Yeah.  Was gonna say, it's already been misspelled once.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: chitownmike: HedlessChickn: [YouTube video: Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE]

/for those that ain't in the know

If a joke needs references it's not funny

Thank you for being the judge of everything, we all appreciate your contribution to society.


Then well define if you're getting a name.

Walk to work!!
Can you?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got time to roll a number and rent a car.
 
don't understand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, Fark?

Neil Young
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this thread was done in one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"I honestly think this was just a simple mistake."

Well, duh. Is anyone saying there's a conspiracy to harm national security with misspelled Interstate signs?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circle Girl: Albu what what?  💩


Albu kwe kwee!
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KUR. KEE.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no no.

Albuquerqyou'
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albuquerque (2016 Remaster)
Youtube GwnFCri0zD0
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AnudderFreakinFarker: HedlessChickn: /for those that ain't in the know

Once upon a time, there was a second "r":

La Villa de Alburquerque

https://apnews.com/article/oddities-new-mexico-albuquerque-transportation-4526afac0a676f9adc4de5dd56cc2504


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: The pirates took it


The original spelling had two Rs, Albuquerque.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Albacoiky?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

knbwhite: MaudlinMutantMollusk: The pirates took it

The original spelling had two Rs, Albuquerque.


Yep, like that othe.r farkingfarker said.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Prefab Sprout - The King of Rock 'N' Roll
Youtube 4T6e3GJCjow
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: [Fark user image 640x462] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFY
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Slow news day?
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I
HATE
SAUERKRAUT
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Neil Young Albuquerque Live Solo Acoustic 1999
Youtube GXH0MX5aQ-c
 
fzumrk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Had my tray table up, and my seat back in the full upright position.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't worry Mr. Bequerque.  We won't forget you.
 
Crooked Ref
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The residents of Plover, Wisconsin nod knowingly:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
godxam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sniderman: I
HATE
SAUERKRAUT


I sure hope the towels are still oh so fluffy.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

knbwhite: knbwhite: MaudlinMutantMollusk: The pirates took it

The original spelling had two Rs, Albuquerque.

Yep, like that othe.r farkingfarker said.


Uh, thank you?

\ jinx
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder how many police officer involved shootings they have there....
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chitownmike: HedlessChickn: [YouTube video: Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE]

/for those that ain't in the know

If a joke needs references it's not funny


References?  You mean the Youtube title on the Youtube video?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: HedlessChickn: [YouTube video: Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE]

/for those that ain't in the know

If a joke needs references it's not funny


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is just word evolution in action. This no-r variant could catch on, become dominant or be accepted as an alternate spelling, or even adopted as the new city name. Just as the one-r variant did to the original name.

Its less likely to happen as our language is less tolerant of spelling variations as in the past (recall, spellings like Shaksper or Shagspear were acceptable variants of Shakespeare and nobody thought twice about them, not even the Bard himself).

Now we just wait until they find a way to write negative r, and that will be accepted by about 2375.

Or we could just use Oypoykoihky. It has a certain Bugs Bunnian ring to it, and has the bonus of not getting a single letter correct against the official original.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.