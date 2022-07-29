 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Man born prematurely has no intention of leaving anytime soon   (wmur.com) divider line
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...heck. when that many years you reach, look as good you will not.

jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: ...heck. when that many years you reach, look as good you will not.

[Fark user image image 400x225]


berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've wondered if there was an inverse genetic disease of progeria which is a total absence of superoxide dismutase enzyme which causes children to rapidly age. If there is this guy might have it
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep on truckin', you are an inspiration to us all.
 
ShutterGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live long and prosper dude, heck yea!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's what I want to be doing at 106. Heck, it would be nice to see 106.
 
fermat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Career Day - SNL
Youtube t7HD2xG92-0
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: That's what I want to be doing at 106. Heck, it would be nice to see 106.


You'll be in pain every day, your senses would all be dulled and most people you liked in life will be dead. Sounds like a blast.
 
