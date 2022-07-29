 Skip to content
(Montana Standard)   Well, that'll chap your ass: judge blocks applying sunscreen to Butte   (mtstandard.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Denial, Zoning, Court, strong public opposition, Zoning Board, Board of directors, special use permit, Proposal of marriage  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is plenty of room to build the same solar farm in Kansas, Nebraska or Dakota and it wouldn't affect anyone's view
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anti-monkeypox measure.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Solar has the largest foot print of any energy source. Just saying.
 
Explodo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Keep reading and you'll find that the solar development was to power a cryptomining operation....so not a gain for society.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"It denied a special use permit for a proposal to install 700,000 solar panels on land south and west of Butte's southern industrial park to help power a cryptocurrency-mining operation."

Why does literally everything in the world suck?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "It denied a special use permit for a proposal to install 700,000 solar panels on land south and west of Butte's southern industrial park to help power a cryptocurrency-mining operation."
Why does literally everything in the world suck?


Yeah, crypto--as I heard rumored.  so I"m glad they vetoed it.
 
sporkupine [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Went to school with Tabish, and I wouldn't trust him for anything.  All that to power cryptocurrency mining.  I guess Butte can't escape destructive mining practices.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They need to find a way to power cryptomining with the power of the blockchain itself...
/ ;^)
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sporkupine: Went to school with Tabish, and I wouldn't trust him for anything.  All that to power cryptocurrency mining.  I guess Butte can't escape destructive mining practices.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Solar has the largest foot print of any energy source. Just saying.


Arguably. Yes, in land area, it's intense. That can very much be an environmental issue, just like farming or other large scale activity. But I would say "literally destabilizing the atmosphere of the entire planet" is a larger footprint in real terms - and that is what fossil fuels have accomplished.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mccarran never shows up in g maps, like switch
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not just Butte. South Butte.

/ouch
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why would anyone oppose a solar power project?

"It denied a special use permit for a proposal to install 700,000 solar panels on land south and west of Butte's southern industrial park to help power a cryptocurrency-mining operation."

Yeah, okay. F*ck those guys.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
700,000 solar panels just to mine cryptocurrency? Seems a bit extreme.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
