(NBC DFW)   How hot is it in Dallas right now? So hot that solar panels are bursting info flames   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HAH I used to work in that building years ago!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Converter blew?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good.
Mama gaia pay for letting kids get killed.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark texas.

Clearing brush in Crawford.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dallas literally chose, even fought, to literally have their houses burn around them.

They got what they demanded. We should be joyful about their success.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's just texan jesus punishing them for going woke and not using fossil fuels the way the lord intended.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: That's just texan jesus punishing them for going woke and not using fossil fuels the way the lord intended.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dallas does 100 over 100 most years. Tomorrow promises 96°, but I doubt it.

My Beats headphones stop working at 101°. Pain in the ass since I don't have AC in my truck.
 
August11
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Texas is the problem.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Converter blew?


From an energy.gov FAQ on solar system fires:

"WHAT CAUSES SOLAR ROOFTOP FIRES?
Design flaws, component defects, and faulty installation generally cause solar rooftop fires. As with all electrical systems, these problems can cause arcs between conductors or to the ground, as well as hot spots, which can ignite nearby flammable material. The National Electrical Code has established safety standards to address these concerns, and again, fires caused by PV rooftop systems are very uncommon.

HOW OFTEN ARE FIRES CAUSED BY ROOFTOP PV?
Although there is no clear data on the number of fires caused by rooftop PV systems in the U.S., a solar system spontaneously bursting into flames is an extremely rare occurrence, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. According to a report detailing fire risks in Germany, Assessing Fire Risks in PV Systems and Developing Safety Concepts for Risk Minimization, 210 of the 430 fires involving solar systems were caused by the system itself. Germany has been a world leader in solar production, with about 1.7 million PV systems installed. The U.S. has 1.8 million installed."
 
August11
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Dallas does 100 over 100 most years. Tomorrow promises 96°, but I doubt it.

My Beats headphones stop working at 101°. Pain in the ass since I don't have AC in my truck.


Jeezus fucking Christ does your username check the fuck out.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Proof that there is no global warming. Take that, libs!
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Sun is there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Teddy Brosevelt: That's just texan jesus punishing them for going woke and not using fossil fuels the way the lord intended.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


The war criminal who painted his own feet and his mayonnaise of a wife.
Aren't they quaint?
 
zamboni
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Converter blew?


Just fix my solar panels and leave my personal life out of this, pal.
 
minorshan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Dallas literally chose, even fought, to literally have their houses burn around them.

They got what they demanded. We should be joyful about their success.


I truly want Texas to get to be their own country and see what happens. But then, as a liberal living in a red state with no good way out, I sympathize. Stay strong!
 
The Yattering
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Info Flames?  This involves Alex Jones somehow.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Converter blew?


Not necessarily, certain PVCs (photo-voltaic cells) use a chemistry (mainly sold by China) that will undergo its own thermo-chemical reaction above ~185°F or so. Certain heavy metals may make great catalysts in the arctic, but they tend to get sparky once you introduce them to high temps.

Now, did the temp actually get that high in the area? No. Can they get much higher within the PVC? I'm guessing the salesman forgot that point, because yes they can. You're burning anthills for energy, FFS.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Bootleg: Converter blew?

From an energy.gov FAQ on solar system fires:

"WHAT CAUSES SOLAR ROOFTOP FIRES?
Design flaws, component defects, and faulty installation generally cause solar rooftop fires. As with all electrical systems, these problems can cause arcs between conductors or to the ground, as well as hot spots, which can ignite nearby flammable material. The National Electrical Code has established safety standards to address these concerns, and again, fires caused by PV rooftop systems are very uncommon.

HOW OFTEN ARE FIRES CAUSED BY ROOFTOP PV?
Although there is no clear data on the number of fires caused by rooftop PV systems in the U.S., a solar system spontaneously bursting into flames is an extremely rare occurrence, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. According to a report detailing fire risks in Germany, Assessing Fire Risks in PV Systems and Developing Safety Concepts for Risk Minimization, 210 of the 430 fires involving solar systems were caused by the system itself. Germany has been a world leader in solar production, with about 1.7 million PV systems installed. The U.S. has 1.8 million installed."


HOW OFTEN ARE FIRES CAUSED BY ROOFTOP PV?
Although there is no clear data..


Ok
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So happy we don't deal with this crap in Seatt- oh goddamnit
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good.  It's time to stop raping the planet with these things. The panel pushers try and lie and tell you that solar is a renewable energy source. It's not. When we capture the last of the usable photons in about 8 billion years, that's it folks. There will be no more solar power from our sun after that.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Good.  It's time to stop raping the planet with these things. The panel pushers try and lie and tell you that solar is a renewable energy source. It's not. When we capture the last of the usable photons in about 8 billion years, that's it folks. There will be no more solar power from our sun after that.


Well, until then, burn baby burn.
 
