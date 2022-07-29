 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Attention UFO nutters: The World's UFO hotspot has been revealed with more than 150,000 sightings already reported. Yes head to Washington State and witness the truth that's out there (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy, Unidentified flying object, UFO sightings, US Government investigation, staggering number of unexplained close encounters, National UFO Reporting Center, Extraterrestrial life, military personnel, unexplained sightings of mystery craft  
•       •       •

160 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 11:45 PM (18 minutes ago)



13 Comments     (+0 »)
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Come and spend your tourist dollars!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, is there a "Hotspot", or is it just the state of Washington in general? I mean, it's not really a "hotspot" when it's that freaking big....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shrooms are legal there, right?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Come and spend your tourist dollars!


Spend your cash and get a free probing.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: So, is there a "Hotspot", or is it just the state of Washington in general? I mean, it's not really a "hotspot" when it's that freaking big....


Mount Adams is a pretty popular UFO spot.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: So, is there a "Hotspot", or is it just the state of Washington in general? I mean, it's not really a "hotspot" when it's that freaking big....


There are several military air bases there, as well as Boeing.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

krispos42: Mikey1969: So, is there a "Hotspot", or is it just the state of Washington in general? I mean, it's not really a "hotspot" when it's that freaking big....

There are several military air bases there, as well as Boeing.


Plus flying crabs
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A few years, ago my daughter did a 7th grade science fair project correlating UFO sightings and Bigfoot sightings. She found a strong and persistent correlation. Conclusion? Bigfoots (Bigfeet?) are aliens. Article makes perfect sense, since Washington leads in both Bigfoot and UFO sightings. Join us. Also weed is legal here.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whatshisname: krispos42: Mikey1969: So, is there a "Hotspot", or is it just the state of Washington in general? I mean, it's not really a "hotspot" when it's that freaking big....

There are several military air bases there, as well as Boeing.

Plus flying crabs


Saw nothing, but, one of your government's
Weather balloons, off course
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Coming out of Montana mountains most likely.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, a shadow off the cloud
Fark user imageView Full Size
s,
The reflection for your satellites picked up u say ufos...
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Washington is also the state with the most Bigfoot sightings. Maybe Bigfoot flys UFOs or people from Washington smoke a lot of bad weed?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

