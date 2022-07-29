 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Robb Elementary School principal will not be scapegoated for the failures of the Uvalde Police   (theguardian.com) divider line
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Police - Their job is to protect your kids if a lock didn't get fixed before a maniac decided to enter. to get paid for something else but no that, apparently.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good.  she wasn't the cause of the massacre.

The shooter with access to easy to shoot rifles was.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did she retain council? I bet she retained council.
"Good news! New developments put you in the clear!"
 
NutWrench
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hal Harrell, sent her a letter on Thursday saying he had reversed his decision to place her on a paid suspension. "Thank you for helping as we work through the transition" since the report's release, Harrell wrote. "We look forward to a successful 2022-2023."

Fark you.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In other news, public outcry and the threat of a lawsuit made them change their mind right quick. Texas women need to make men realize not to fark with them.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How the fark was any of this her fault in the first place?

Did they expect her to COMMANDEER the police and run charging in the school flailing her keys around like a bloody Jōhyō?

Even the lock bullshiat was proven false!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She probably wouldn't sue for money because it would just hurt the students. She should sue for a lifetime pass to cock/box kick any cop within the town limits.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Support teachers' unions.
 
neapoi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: She probably wouldn't sue for money because it would just hurt the students. She should sue for a lifetime pass to cock/box kick any cop within the town limits.


Naw she should sue. Her suit won't lower monies allocated for students.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good. Fark the idea of one person who didn't have a door fixed taking the rap for an entire police force who let kids get murdered.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope she sues the fucking school district, and the city, so she can live comfortably for the rest of her life.
 
Theeng
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How dare her not take the fall for the cops, now who will they find to hide behind?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Theeng: How dare her not take the fall for the cops, now who will they find to hide behind?


The kids. They'll find some way to blame them.
 
HempHead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Theeng: How dare her not take the fall for the cops, now who will they find to hide behind?


Governor Abbott.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thorpe: Good. Fark the idea of one person who didn't have a door fixed taking the rap for an entire police force who let kids get murdered.


That was proven false. The lock wasn't faulty, it was working exactly as designed, it was set that way.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That should never have even been a thing. It was just a way for the cops to look WORSE if possible.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The real hero in all this was boredom, because that's what stopped the killer from shooting.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Farking Republicans still live in a world where they think that all the information and video evidence that the public sees is only available from cable news and local network television.

/sadly, this is also the party that still biatches about poor people having Obama-smartphones
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kb7rky: I hope she sues the farking school district, and the city, so she can live comfortably for the rest of her life.


Financially comfortable. Mentally, another story.
 
