(Lehigh Valley Live)   I was contacted by an unknown person who told me to go this granny's house to give her a receipt and pick up the $6,500, then they were going to contact me later and tell me what to do with the money, I'm just as much a victim as her   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do not doubt that it's possible for the bag man to be a cut out.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities charged a 24-year-old Allentown man with two felony counts of theft by deception and false impression.

Allentown trifecta?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your Honor, I plead stupidity."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This taskrabbit thing is getting out of hand
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When the woman told the caller she'd withdrawn a check and he demanded the funds be withdrawn in cash, that's when she got wise to the scam, police said.

Good job, Smart Granny!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd be really angry if someone did this to any of my elderly relatives - or any of my younger ones either but I think all of them both young and old are still too smart to fall for anything like that.  I'm so naive that way.

But really even the oldest still haven't shown any signs of losing their ability to detect a scam - except when it comes to putting money in the offering plate every Sunday, but they've always done that and never gave more than they could afford.
 
hamsack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't they usually demand gift cards?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Priapetic: This taskrabbit thing is getting out of hand


It's fine, they're also on the job

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Priapetic: This taskrabbit thing is getting out of hand


I get that you're probably joking but this is a very real possibility of what happened. The 'courier' was hired my an overseas scammer on some sort of taskrabbit, fiver, simple contract-to-hire website to get the money.

If the cops were thorough, they would have had the courier contact the person who hired him to confirm he had 'the package' I'd bet $6,500 he was supposed to send it to an overseas address
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My SIL was ignorant of a similar scam until the bank teller said, "I'm not wiring these funds until you call your grandson" who was allegedly in Texas -- but in fact had never left home.

The bank teller was the heroine in this story.

/Delete your Facebook account.
 
