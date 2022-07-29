 Skip to content
"This home could be brought back to like new condition with complete mitigation of mold and mildew. Needs walls, ceilings, and flooring removed and replaced. Buyer is responsible for moving the home to another location"
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well that's what I would call an optimistic listing.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It might literally be better to salvage the lumber for firewood
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: It might literally be better to salvage the lumber for firewood


Would you breathe and sit around that campfire?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

covfefe: NateAsbestos: It might literally be better to salvage the lumber for firewood

Would you breathe and sit around that campfire?


Of course not. Maybe put it to some industrial burn use
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Color me shocked: it is in Montana. K

Knock it down and sell the land. There is no other, viable option at this point.

And if the owners aren't leaving that thrice-cursed state... Well, no sympathy if it is still on the market next year.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nuke it from orbit
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tzaraath
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: covfefe: NateAsbestos: It might literally be better to salvage the lumber for firewood

Would you breathe and sit around that campfire?

Of course not. Maybe put it to some industrial burn use


Give it to the local fire dept for a practice burn, take the write off/tax deduction at full retail, hope that you don't get audited/that the IRS sees the 'before' pictures
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brokenbiscuits: Color me shocked: it is in Montana. K

Knock it down and sell the land. There is no other, viable option at this point.

And if the owners aren't leaving that thrice-cursed state... Well, no sympathy if it is still on the market next year.


That's exactly what I was thinking, but I am not finding land acreage/square footage in the listing, which leads me to believe someone else owns the land.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Tzaraath


Clean it with fire
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: brokenbiscuits: Color me shocked: it is in Montana. K

Knock it down and sell the land. There is no other, viable option at this point.

And if the owners aren't leaving that thrice-cursed state... Well, no sympathy if it is still on the market next year.

That's exactly what I was thinking, but I am not finding land acreage/square footage in the listing, which leads me to believe someone else owns the land.


The addresses implies it is part of some trailer park, I think. So yeah
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No just no, between the costs of getting rid of the mold and remodeling and repair and moving the place they would have to give m the place before i would even consider it.   probably would not take it on even then as i doubt there would be money to be made if you went to flip it and it would not be cost effective if you  were looking for a fixer upper to move on to your own land.
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy it.
Insure it for $50k.
Kerosene and a match.
Profit?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no house. It's a petri dish.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll give them $100 for the TV since it's new in box.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no Dirk Gently to believe in a holistic universe, but after clicking that link, my sidebar Fark ads changed to "reliable demolition and hazmat services". Just saying.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By comparison, how much is a new double-wide shipped to Montana?
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the kitchen is a little small, but other than that . . . .
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have crown molding?

Yes. Everything molding.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the only cleaning supply you have is Tilex

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The commission is 10% on that fine trailer.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lol Zillow, you so funny.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mobile" homes -- housing that depreciates like a car, that you need to pay rent for even when you own it, and that isn't actually mobile.  What a rip.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know who lived there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an exotic wallpaper pattern they're using but in every roo oh my god.
 
hammerswork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a "modular"(mobile doublewide) home dropped on a cinder block basement/crawl.
I'd be suprised if its not framed with 2x2 or sideways 2x4 on 24" centers.
Garbage build is garbage.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell can something get that bad in just 10 years?!?!?
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is not much salvageable on this "manufactured" home. Buy property, make a very large hole, bulldoze building into hole, cover hole.

I don't think the "Proper People" would even think about entering this sketchy structure. Even with a hazmat suit.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would it get that moldy in every room?  It would need very even humidity for that to happen like floor being covered in water for months.

The bad thing is someone will buy it for $5,000 and move it elsewhere, paint it and rent it to someone that it will make sick.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say you're basically buying a plot of land at that point, but given the "buyer has to move it elsewhere" part, you're not even getting that.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brokenbiscuits: Color me shocked: it is in Montana. K

Knock it down and sell the land. There is no other, viable option at this point.

And if the owners aren't leaving that thrice-cursed state... Well, no sympathy if it is still on the market next year.


This ad is a scam. They are looking for some idiot to pay them $20k for the privilege of hauling this rancid piece of shiat off their land

Knowing what I know about Montana, they will likely succeed
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DigitalDirt: I know who lived there.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Brought back childhood memories!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: Buy it.
Insure it for $50k.
Kerosene and a match.
Profit?


A good fire would be an improvement.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let it go man because it's gone.

New that Home is maybe worth 75K.  Current lumber prices and the cost of mold remediation specialists? you'd be into around 100K if you did it yourself, And then you have to saw it in half and move it?   If you were selling the land that would be one thing but like this? nah.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did someone leave the shower running for about a year?
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: It might literally be better to salvage the lumber for firewood


You don't want to burn any of that.  The 'wood' in that structure is sawdust held together with glue.  The fumes from that burning glue makes Zyklon-B look like air freshener by comparison.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: How would it get that moldy in every room?  It would need very even humidity for that to happen like floor being covered in water for months.

The bad thing is someone will buy it for $5,000 and move it elsewhere, paint it and rent it to someone that it will make sick.


Had a water heater spring a leak spraying a mist from the T&P valve and cause that very issue in the basement of an unoccupied house. It did take 3 to 6 months, but the basement was like a rainforest on an August afternoon.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, now an optimist might say it's a perfect starter home for a pointillist...
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donate it to the local fire dept. as a fire fighting practice home .. When they're through , doze it and bring in / build something new .. Land has to be worth asking price ..
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gawdzila: "Mobile" homes -- housing that depreciates like a car, that you need to pay rent for even when you own it, and that isn't actually mobile.  What a rip.


Here's the secret: ALL housing depreciates.   What foes up in value is the land you own beneath it.   Since mobile home people don't own that land THAT's why mobile housing is ultimately a rip off all the hassles of home ownership with the wealth building of renting
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: take the write off/tax deduction at full retail,


Recoil Therapy: take the write off/tax deduction at full retail,


Ha, ha, ha...sure subby, like they make enough to file a 1040.  Oh, you're serious.  Let me laugh even harder...HA, HA, HA, HA.....
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon residents would just look at that and shrug.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOW?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome To Asthmatown
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honey, stop the car.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: By comparison, how much is a new double-wide shipped to Montana?


Maybe $75k-$100k but that one looks like it was probably around $50k-$60k new. Even if it wasn't moldy AF you would be lucky to get $25k for it.

Moving them is the problem. it's going to cost well over $10,000 to move that even 5 or 10 miles.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
JESUS FUCKING CHRIST
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The apartment from Silent Hill 4 has morphed into a mobile home.  Neat!


/hopefully invincible ghosts don't show up
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
